Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK
For members

INSIDE FRANCE

Inside France: Tomatoes, tough love and ‘bringing the country to a halt’

From grocery supplies to house-hunting, via coming out and the likelihood that the country will be 'brought to a halt' next week, our weekly newsletter Inside France looks at what we have been talking about in France this week.

Published: 4 March 2023 14:19 CET
Inside France: Tomatoes, tough love and 'bringing the country to a halt'
Photo by Christophe SIMON / AFP

Inside France is our weekly look at some of the news, talking points and gossip in France that you might not have heard about. It’s published each Saturday and members can receive it directly to their inbox, by going to their newsletter preferences or adding their email to the sign-up box in this article.

Rhetorical fire

You might have noticed that we’ve had a lull in strikes for the last two weeks – coinciding with the school holidays – but things are set to ramp up next week, with unions including those representing rail workers, waste collectors and Paris public transport staff declaring ‘rolling’ strikes.

Others – including air traffic controllers – will take part in a one-day strike on March 7th, and unions are promising to ‘bring the country to a halt’.

Trains, planes and deliveries: What to expect from March 7th strikes

It’s honestly hard to predict how disruptive these strikes will be, but one thing I have noticed in recent weeks during conversations with French people is that a few have brought up, unprompted, the fact that France has the lowest retirement age in Europe.

I’m not sure that the outrage at being asked to work until the age of 64 (still lower than the EU average) is quite as widespread as unions would have us believe, although obviously there are big differences between demographics and professions.

Tough love

I hit an important milestone in my French life this week – it’s four years since I sat sobbing in the departure lounge of Charles de Gaulle airport after an extremely unsuccessful day apartment-hunting in Paris, just two weeks before I was due to start my new job at The Local.

Obviously it all worked out in the end (and I’ve written some tips for finding a place to live in Paris) but it’s a reminder that while moving countries is wonderful and fun and life-enriching, it’s also not an easy thing to do. In fact, I would go further and say that most new arrivals in France have been reduced to tears at one point – whether it’s by an incomprehensible admin task, the difficulties of learning the language or one of the thousand-and-one other challenges of settling in. 

La belle France doesn’t make it easy, but perhaps that’s why we love her.

Take a break

The Talking France podcast is taking a break this week, but you can catch up on our back catalogue here.

If you’ve already listened to every episode, firstly thank you for your support! And secondly I can recommend (for French-speakers) a podcast called Coming Out, in which French people talk about their experiences of growing up gay. This week’s guest is Transport minister Clément Beaune and his episode is fascinating. 

And yes, the French use the phrase faire son coming out to describe telling people that you are LGBTQ+, although language watchdog Academie française is trying to replace it with the frankly weird sounding avoir un jour de courage (to have a day of courage). 

Giggles of the week

It’s not nice to make fun of other countries’ problems, but I couldn’t help but laugh at this very topical announcement from the always-fun onboard team of the Eurostar.

While here is our old friend ‘franglais’ making a statement that this student halls of residence perhaps did not intend . . .

Inside France is our weekly look at some of the news, talking points and gossip in France that you might not have heard about. It’s published each Saturday and members can receive it directly to their inbox, by going to their newsletter preferences or adding their email to the sign-up box in this article.

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.
For members

INSIDE FRANCE

Inside France: Pigs, politicians, wine rules and the patriarchy

From French health reforms to wine consumption, via pig-spotting and complaints about the Paris 2024 Olympics, our weekly newsletter Inside France looks at what we have been talking about in France this week.

Published: 25 February 2023 14:04 CET
Inside France: Pigs, politicians, wine rules and the patriarchy

Inside France is our weekly look at some of the news, talking points and gossip in France that you might not have heard about. It’s published each Saturday and members can receive it directly to their inbox, by going to their newsletter preferences or adding their email to the sign-up box in this article.

Health check

The French government is preparing a major reform of the health service to try and deal with the increasing problems that it faces. This is always an interesting topic for me, since my own perspective (and the perspective of many other foreigners in France) is that French healthcare is fantastic – but the French themselves will often tell you that the service is a disgrace and on the brink of collapse. 

One thing is clear though, that services are increasingly a postcode lottery, with those who live in ‘medical deserts’ with GP shortages struggling to find care, while those in areas with plenty of doctors generally receive an excellent service.

ANALYSIS How sick is the French health system?

But to be honest my main takeaway from a meeting with the French health minister this week was that I don’t know how the man gets any work done when he has such a spectacular view from his office window.

Bottoms up 

This week on the Talking France podcast we are talking wine and why French people are drinking less of it – listen here.

While I’m a big fan of France’s viticulture, I’m less enthusiastic about some of the frankly quite pompous ‘rules’ that seem to accompany it. While some French wine rules have a good practical basis, I’m happy to ignore those that dictate when or how you should drink a certain wine. I think that you should drink the wines that you like, when you like (and I know plenty of French people who think the same).

And as for the patriarchal bullshit about ‘women should wait for a man to pour their wine’ – to that I say je m’en bats les couilles.

Ticket chatter

Here in Paris talk is increasingly turning to Olympics tickets as the draw opens – every social interaction now seems to start with a discussion of who has been picked for the draw, what events they managed to get and how much the tickets were.

There have, of course, been plenty of complaints from people who weren’t able to get the events they wanted or could only find the expensive tickets – but there are still two more opportunities in the Olympics draw, while tickets for the Paralympics (the best events, in my opinion) don’t go on sale until autumn. Nil desperandum!

Events of the week

And if you’re in the vicinity of Paris this week (until March 5th) I highly recommend the Paris Salon de l’agriculture – it’s a great farm show and a very fun day out with lots of opportunities to spot cows and taste French regional produce.

It’s also acquired a political importance over the years – basically anyone who has ambitions of becoming president one day must demonstrate that they are a ‘man/woman of the people’ by going to the farm show, chatting to farmers and petting cows. So you might spot the next head of state lurking next to the prize-winning pigs.

Inside France is our weekly look at some of the news, talking points and gossip in France that you might not have heard about. It’s published each Saturday and members can receive it directly to their inbox, by going to their newsletter preferences or adding their email to the sign-up box in this article.

SHOW COMMENTS