INSIDE FRANCE
Inside France: Tomatoes, tough love and ‘bringing the country to a halt’
From grocery supplies to house-hunting, via coming out and the likelihood that the country will be 'brought to a halt' next week, our weekly newsletter Inside France looks at what we have been talking about in France this week.
Published: 4 March 2023 14:19 CET
Photo by Christophe SIMON / AFP
INSIDE FRANCE
Inside France: Pigs, politicians, wine rules and the patriarchy
From French health reforms to wine consumption, via pig-spotting and complaints about the Paris 2024 Olympics, our weekly newsletter Inside France looks at what we have been talking about in France this week.
Published: 25 February 2023 14:04 CET
