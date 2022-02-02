Why are Paris landlords so difficult and what can you do about it?

<p>In essence the problem in Paris is simple - there are more people who want an apartments than there are apartments.</p><p>There's also the issue that legal rights in France are <a href="https://www.thelocal.fr/20180906/your-rights-as-a-tenant-renting-a-property-in-france/" target="_blank" rel="noopener">heavily weighted towards the tenant</a> - this means that landlords are very careful who they rent to, and the Paris housing shortage means that they can afford to reject people.</p><p>Landlords often ask for the following:</p><ul><li>For you to provide a guarantor - in many cases this be a French national, who is working (not retired) and who also meets the income requirements</li><li>For you to provide evidence that you have a job, ideally with a CDI (permanent) contract - people who are freelance or who are retired may struggle, even if they have plenty of money in the bank</li><li>For your salary to significantly outstrip the monthly rent obligations - usually you need to demonstrate that you earn at least three times your monthly rent. Savings are frequently not taken into account for this </li><li>A French bank account - although annoyingly, many banks will only let you open an account if you have a fixed address in France </li></ul><div class="ml-manual-widget-container" style="height: 50px; border: 1px solid #c3c3c3; background-color: #dedede;">Manual widget for ML (class="ml-manual-widget-container")</div><p>It is often easier to secure a rental contract if you hold French or EU citizenship, and if you are from outside the EU you will definitely need to show proof of your residency permit or visa.</p><p>Having a good grasp of the French language is also likely to make landlords and letting agencies take you more seriously. </p><p>Meeting all these conditions can be a tall order for foreigners, with new arrivals in France, freelance workers and retired people the most likely to struggle.</p><p>Here are some tips to make the process easier:</p><p><strong>Prepare your dossier </strong></p><p>This is absolutely crucial and you need to prepare this before you start looking, many landlords will not even let you visit the property without seeing your dossier first.</p><p>Gather as many of the following documents as you can: photocopy of your passport and visa/residency permit if applicable; evidence of your income (either your last three pay slips or proof of pension payments, proof of bank savings are often not accepted); an employment contract; your most recent tax filing (even if it is not French); and receipts of payments made to your previous landlord. </p><p>There is now an online service where you can collect together your documents and prepare an electronic dossier for landlords, rather than needing huge files of paper - full details <a href="https://www.thelocal.fr/20210407/how-france-is-making-renting-property-a-bit-easier/" target="_blank" rel="noopener">here</a>.</p><p><strong>Work with a relocation agency</strong></p><p>This process will undoubtedly end up costing you extra money - but it is also the easiest way to find yourself somewhere to rent without banging your head against the brick wall of French administration. </p><p>A number of agencies have been set up specifically to help English-speakers move to France, and have bilingual staff who can negotiate with landlords and help you get your dossier together.</p><p>The cost of using such a service is dependent on how much help you need and which company you decide to work with. </p><p><strong>Use a paid guarantor service </strong></p><p>If you don't meet the financial requirements, you may need a guarantor (<em>garant</em>) and many landlords and agencies insist that this person is French, is in work and also meets the financial requirements of earning three times the rent money.</p><p>This can be a problem if you are just moving here and don't know many people, but you can use an online service to secure a <em>garant</em> instead.</p><p>Websites such as <a href="https://garantme.fr/en">garantme.fr</a> are recognised by landlords and can provide you with a certificate can be used in the place of an actual guarantor. It is costly though. For a single tenant paying €800 in monthly rent, you could have to pay more than €300 per year to the service. </p><p><strong>Search on Facebook </strong></p><p>There are plenty of Facebook groups including <a href="https://www.facebook.com/groups/parischambresalouer/">PARIS: Location appartement, Colocation, Sous-location chambre à louer</a>, <a href="https://www.facebook.com/groups/756279094407950/">Paris : colocation, location, sous-location, appart</a> and <a href="https://www.facebook.com/groups/pariscollocation/">Paris Colocation by HousingAnywhere</a> where you may be able to find somewhere to rent without having to fill all of the requirements generally asked for by landlords.</p><p>Be careful though, these groups are generally unregulated and can be rife with scammers. There is typically less paperwork to go through if you plan to move in to a <em>co-location</em> (flat-share) with other people. We have previously put together a guide on how to avoid Paris rental scams <strong><a href="https://www.thelocal.fr/20190919/how-to-avoid-getting-scammed-renting-an-apartment-in-paris/">HERE</a></strong>. </p><p><strong>Consider a sub-let</strong></p><p>If you have just moved to Paris, you could consider looking for a sub-let first. These generally require less paperwork and can give you time to set up a French bank account and amass the necessary file of French documents. It also makes apartment-hunting less stressful, knowing that you have a roof over you head in the meantime.</p><p><b>Look for an owner of your nationality </b></p><p>Finding an owner of your own nationality can be an effective way of getting around the tough conditions imposed by French landlords.</p><p>"A North American owner is more likely to rent to someone of their own ilk. It's cultural," said Adrian Leeds of the <a href="https://adrianleeds.com/" target="_blank" rel="noopener">Adrian Leeds Group</a>. The best way to find an English-speaking landlord is simply by asking around. Some lettings and relocation agencies may be able to help you with this too. </p><p><strong>Avoid traditional rental agencies</strong></p><p>Finding somewhere to rent via a lettings agency does carry certain advantages - you are more likely to get your deposit back at the end of your rental period for example.</p><p>But unfortunately, most rental agencies work with French landlords that are pre-disposed to requiring the extensive documentation mentioned at the start of this piece. You may be better off looking for somewhere to rent via <a href="http://www.pap.fr">pap.fr</a> - a platform which cuts out the middle man and allows you to deal with landlords directly.</p><p>If you can explain your situation to a landlord directly, they are more likely to accept you as a tenant. If you do not have a strong grasp of the language, it may be worth asking a French person to help you communicate with the landlord via the messaging service. </p>
