Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK

POLITICS

France’s Macron defends unpopular pensions reform

French President Emmanuel Macron on Tuesday defended his government's hotly contested pensions overhaul in rare comments about the topic.

Published: 21 February 2023 10:31 CET
France's Macron defends unpopular pensions reform
French President Emmanuel Macron (C) speaks with a worker at the Rungis International Market on February 21. (Photo by BENOIT TESSIER / POOL / AFP)

“Everybody has common sense,” he told journalists as he toured the fresh meat section of the massive Rungis wholesale food market south of Paris.

“On the whole, people know that everybody has to work a little longer on average, otherwise we won’t be able to properly fund our pensions,” he said.

“If we don’t create wealth, we cannot then distribute it.”

Hundreds of thousands of people have gone on strike or taken to the street on five separate occasions in recent weeks to protest against the proposed changes.

READ MORE: 5 minutes to understand . . . French pension reform

They include increasing the age of retirement to 64 from 62 and raising the number of years of contributions required to receive a full pension.

The government has argued the changes are necessary to lift France’s pensions system out of deficit by 2030.

But Macron, who put the overhaul at the centre of his re-election campaign last year, has largely remained quiet on the topic.

A stormy debate in parliament on the draft bill ended on Friday without even reaching a discussion on its contentious Article 7 on raising the retirement age.

READ MORE: Calendar: The latest French pension strike dates to remember

The proposal is next to be examined in the Senate.

At one of the largest gatherings in late January, more than 1 million protested across the country, the interior ministry said.

Fewer demonstrators took part in rallies on Thursday last week, but unions said they were merely aiming to keep up the momentum ahead of a mass walkout planned for March 7.

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.

POLITICS

Western allies voice concern at Iran-Russia defence ties

The US, British, French and German foreign ministers on Saturday expressed concern over the deepening cooperation between Russia and Iran, the manufacturer of drones the West says Moscow deploys in Ukraine.

Published: 18 February 2023 14:56 CET
Western allies voice concern at Iran-Russia defence ties

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken met with France’s Catherine Colonna, German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock and UK counterpart James Cleverly on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference, a statement said.

They “discussed their concerns about the deepening two-way military cooperation between Iran and Russia, and its implications for the security and stability of the region awnd beyond,” a statement by Blinken’s spokesman said.

“They underscored their concern about Iran’s nuclear escalation and its lack of cooperation with the International Atomic Energy Agency, calling on Iran to reverse course.”

Negotiations on Tehran’s contested nuclear policy with the West aimed at reviving a landmark deal have been in the doldrums for several months.

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine is on top of the agenda at the Munich conference, being attended by world leaders.

SHOW COMMENTS