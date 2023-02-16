Read news from:
FRENCH BUREAUCRACY

Identité numérique: What is the new French digital ID and do you need one?

When using French administration services, you are increasingly likely to be asked for your 'Identité numérique' - here's how this digital ID system works and who can use it.

Published: 16 February 2023 11:03 CET
The digital ID, known as ‘Identité numérique La Poste‘ is basically an extra security check that certain government-run online services are using.

It’s run through an app and users can set up an account by providing a lot of details and ID documents, and having their ID verified, and then use this app any time they want to connect to high-security services. Setting up the account is fiddly and time-consuming, but once you have done it once it will save you time in every subsequent login to admin services.

It works as a two-step verification – when trying to login to a secure site, you will get a notification on the Identité numérique app and have to enter your passcode to continue. 

It’s an enhanced version of the FranceConnect service, which many people use for simplified online processes – and on some sites you can no longer use the basic version FranceConnect, but must instead use the digital ID.

If you cannot use Identité numérique or don’t want to, you can still log in to government sites using the longer process.

Who can use it?

First things first – it’s not available for everyone. You need a French address and phone number and one of the following; a French passport, French ID card or titre de séjour for five years or more.

It therefore cannot be used by second-home owners and recent arrivals who have a one-year titre de séjour. Either type of post-Brexit titre de séjour (the five-year card or the titre de séjour permenant) can be used for this process.

The verification process is also via an app, so it’s not available to people who don’t have a smartphone.

You can only use this service if you have either a French passport, French ID card or titre de séjour for five years or more

How does it work?

You set up an account on either the app – find it in the app store named L’identité numérique – or the website lidentitenumerique.laposte.fr but you will need to download the app once you start using the service.

The process of setting it up can be quite time-consuming, so this is one task to save for when you have a spare hour.

You click on ‘crée votre identité numérique‘ and then fill in the details asked for such as your name, address, phone number, nationality and place and date of birth.

Be warned – these details must match exactly the piece of ID you will be using to verify your identity, if there is any discrepancy your application will be rejected, so use middle names exactly as they are used on the ID and the same spelling of your place of birth etc. 

You will need to supply both an email address and a phone number, and a code will be sent to each of these to verify them.

ID

The next step is adding details on the ID you are using to prove your identity – for most foreigners in France, this will be their titre de séjour.

Add in the details exactly as they are on the card, plus the card number (the mixture of numbers and letters along the top of the card).

Checking ID

Because this is an enhanced security service, your ID must then be checked to ensure that it’s really you; you have two options for this, either in person at your nearest La Poste or online via a webcam – click here for full details on how to do the online ID check.

Whichever method you choose, the ID check will take some hours (if online) or possibly days (if you need to go to the post office) but once you have confirmed which option you are using, the app or website will save your application.

Once your ID is verified, the approval will automatically be delivered to L’identité numérique, which will then decide whether you are approved or not.

You will be emailed when your application is completed, and check your spam folders as well.

If you fail approval (usually because there is a discrepancy between the details on your ID and the details you have entered) you don’t have the option to simply alter the details, you must cancel your application and start the whole process (including ID check) again. 

What can you use it for?

Is it actually worth going through this fairly time-consuming process? Currently, not many services use it, but it’s being rolled out to more websites, so even if you don’t need it now you might in the future.

At present you can use it for a quick connection to Mon Compte Formation (the annual training budget for employees), the tax office, requesting new or altered car registration documents (carte grise) or calculating your French pension.

You can also use it for connecting to La Poste services or La Banque Postale if you have an account.

The app also provides a QR code that you can use to collect parcels at the post office.  

For members

FRENCH BUREAUCRACY

AR24: How to prove your identity online in France

For some French admin processes you may need to have your ID verified - and this can now be done online using the La Poste AR24 service - here's how it works.

Published: 15 February 2023 16:11 CET
For certain French admin services you can prove your identity by uploading a copy of an official document such as a passport or residency card, but other services may ask you to ‘verify’ your identity document.

This can be done by going into an official agency so that the official can take a look at you and verify that you’re the same person as the photo in your ID document, but a more practical option for many is doing it online, via La Poste’s AR24 service.

What is AR24?

It might sound like a type of gun, but this is a weapon of a different kind – a virtual lettre recommandée (registered letter), which a vital tool in your arsenal when it comes to dealing with French bureaucracy.

READ ALSO Lettre recommandée: When you need one and how to send it

The service is run by La Poste and it mainly concerns sending electronic ‘registered letters’ – basically email but a more official version which is accepted by French admin services.

However it also offers an online version of the post office employee checking to see that you are the same person as your ID.

What will you need?

In order to use this service, you will need a few things – downloaded photos of the ID that you are using to verify your identity (remember you will need a photo of the front and back of ID cards or titres de séjour), an email address and a computer with a functioning webcam.

You’ll also need to be using a service which will accept this type of check – usually an official French government administrative process. If the AR24 is accepted, you will be given a click-through option when you get to the stage of verifying your ID.

What next?

The process is in three steps, first you upload photos of the ID that you are using (usually either a passport, French ID card or residency card such as a titre de séjour). These are then checked – make sure the photos you are using are clear, in focus and don’t have any part of the card or document obscured.

If your photos are good enough, the site will accept them and you move on to the next step.

Which is?

You will then be invited to connect to a virtual meeting, and you may need to give permission for the site to access the webcam and microphone on your computer.

On the screen appears an oval shape, and you must position yourself so that your face is inside the oval (like getting a passport photo taken) – as with passport photos it’s a good idea to make sure your face looks as it does on the ID photo, eg no glasses or hats, hair back off your face.

Once you’re in position three digits flash up on the screen, which you must say out loud.

Hopefully this is obvious, but you need to say them in French – so if you see 8-7-4 you say huit, sept, quatre.

The next instruction will be to hold up to the camera the ID you are using, and this needs to be positioned in front of your face, in the square on the screen.

Once you have given the camera a good look at your ID, you then click ‘suivez‘ to finish.

The site then asks ‘do you want to send this video?’ and you click yes. 

And then?

You then receive an automated email telling you that your verification request is being considered, and then another email once it is confirmed.

You need to allow 24 hours for the confirmation, but for most people the email arrives within a couple of hours – make sure you also check the spam or junk folder of your email for the automated responses.

Tips

When you’re filling in the forms, make sure the details you give matches exactly to what it says on the ID you will use to prove your identity – so for example use middle names if they are on the ID and write your place of birth exactly as it is spelled on the ID. If anything doesn’t match between the details you have given and the ID you are using, your application will likely be rejected.

