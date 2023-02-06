Read news from:
PROPERTY

PROPERTY: What you need to know about ‘copropriété’ fees in France

If you buy or rent an apartment in France you'll likely need to pay "les charges de copropriété", or joint-ownership fees. Here's what you need to know about them and why you should always fact or them in to your budget.

Published: 6 February 2023 15:53 CET
Paris apartment buildings. (Photo by JOEL SAGET / AFP)

Whether you are renting or buying in France, if you plan to live in a shared apartment building – or condominium – you should always be aware of les charges de copropriété that come on top of your normal mortgage or rent and can be quite high.

In France, an immueble de copropriété is a type of building that is split up into several different apartments that are individually owned. It is also the name of the individuals who together make up the co-owners of that shared building.

In a copropriété, common spaces are shared between the flat owners, and as a result those property owners are responsible for the upkeep fees related to the shared parts of the building, like costs for elevators or paying the salary of the gardien (building caretaker).

While copropriétés might be more common in cities and urban areas, if you are looking to purchase or rent a vacation home, perhaps an apartment in a beach town or a ski resort, you will likely find yourself having to consider the cost consider of les charges as well.

On average, the co-owner of a 60 m2 apartment paid €3,000 in charges (fees) per year (€250 a month), according to news site L’Obs.

What are the fees and why should I always ask about them?

The fees are the maintenance costs concerned with all communal areas in an apartment building. As you can imagine, these differ from one apartment building to another – based on the amenities provided.

In some buildings, for instance, there are communal heating systems. The fees would include the cost of the heating itself, but could also incorporate costs related to the repair and upkeep for the heating system. 

Older buildings with less amenities are also not immune to hefty fees – as they may include more involved servicing for the building. 

There are two primary categories for les charges – one is related to general administration and upkeep of the building and then special fees for extra services. When it comes to cost, the amount each property owner might pay will depend on the nature of the fees, and who they will most benefit in the building.

General fees concern administration (the costs associated with holding general meetings), maintenance (cleaning common areas, waste removal), and upkeep of the building (restoration of facades, roof repairs).

Special fees are related to collective services – meaning the hiring of a gardien, cleaning service or security system – as well as common equipment, like elevators, collective heating systems, pools, gyms or television antennas.

You should keep in mind that the fees are not technically part of your mortgage or rent. This means that you could find yourself considering purchasing or renting an apartment that seems to be affordable based solely on the mortgage or rent (yes – renters often have to pay a portion of the fees, we’ll get to this below), but in reality you could owe up to several hundred euros more per month in copropriéte fees, based on the building’s amenities and your apartment’s “tantième”.

How are my dues calculated?

Each co-owner in the building must pay a part of these fees – which is calculated as a tantième in French. 

The tantième assigned to the property owner corresponds to their share of the co-ownership of the building. Each property’s tantième is decided during a general meeting of the copropriété by vote, and it can be subject to change in future votes by the copropriété.

Most of the time, tantième are divided into one thousand equal shares across the whole building, so your tantième might be expressed as a value over the thousand shares for the whole building.

Typically, this is calculated by using the surface area of the apartment, including whether it has a balcony or terrace, as well as the location of the apartment (what floor it is on).

How can copropriété fees be increased?

The fees can be increased, but only after a general meeting (assemblée générale) and vote of the co-owners. 

Each year, co-owners approve the yearly budget at a general meeting, which is updated according to the expenses of the year previous.

Renters v Owners

Renters can also be required to pay les charges de copropriété. However, these only represent a specific amount of the total charges that the owner owes – they are referred to as the “rental” fees (les charges locatives or charges récupérables in French).

French law specifically outlines which things can be considered under rental fees, and that includes:

  • the operating and maintenance costs of the elevator
  • the collective water and/or heating bill
  • maintenance of common areas (cleaning and cost of cleaning products, for example)
  • maintenance of exterior spaces (upkeep of courtyard, garden and green spaces)
  • taxes and fees related to the use of the accommodation (household waste).

Typically (for furnished rentals), the tenant will pay a flat-rate monthly payment. Under this system, the tenant agrees to pay the same monthly fee in addition to rent, but the landlord cannot raise the cost of the fees during the year. However, if the tenant ends up paying more than the yearly fees amounted to, then the landlord is not required to reimburse the extra payments. When the copropriété fees are fixed, it is generally provided in the lease that they are updated once a year in the same way rent is.

The other option, which is more common for non-furnished rentals, is for the tenant to pay the real expenses incurred over their rental period. 

In this situation, the landlord must provide a yearly breakdown of fees to calculate the difference between what the tenant covered and the exact amount of fees paid. The landlord must keep documents related to this process for at least six months afterwards. 

RENTING

‘Les charges’: Why owning and renting apartments in France is becoming more costly

The joint ownership fees (les charges de copropriété) for apartments in France or are in the rise meaning renters and property owners could shell out more in 2023.

Published: 6 February 2023 16:07 CET
'Les charges': Why owning and renting apartments in France is becoming more costly

In France, renting and owning property is becoming more expensive as les charges – joint ownership fees for shared apartment buildings – are on the rise due to inflation.

These charges – or fees associated with building upkeep and management – impact those living in copropriétés – a type of building that is split up into several different apartments that are individually owned. It is also the name of the individuals who together make up the co-owners of that shared building.

Even though yearly budgets are voted on during a general meeting of the building’s co-owners, fees are still likely to increase as inflation pushes up the cost for things like energy, raw materials, and the hiring of managing agents (syndic) for the building.

READ ALSO: What you need to know about les charges de copropiété in France

“For the moment, we do not know exactly how much copropriété fees will increase by – as co-owners are preparing their 2023 budgets based on expenses from 2022, but we must be prepared for a significant increase,” Olivier Safar, president of the co-ownership syndic Gérard Safar, told Le Monde on February 3rd.

Despite the price shield (bouclier tarifaire) that the French government put in place to limit electricity and gas price hikes from climbing above 15 percent amid inflation, costs will likely raise for property owners living in copropriétés in France. 

For a copropriété that offers collective heating, this expense typically represents at least a quarter of the yearly budget for charges according to L’Obs, so even the cap of 15 percent will still make it so that charges rise.

On top of that, even with the government’s energy price cap, buildings that offer collective heating will have to pay for high costs first and then be reimbursed by the government, according to Safar. 

“The system is set up in such a way that buildings advance the cash and are then reimbursed,” Safar explained, adding that some copropriété may not end up benefiting from the shield due to the complex administrative procedures required to receive it as a copropriété.

Copropriétés also have to cope with other ways that rising inflation impacts charges. For instance, the costs related elevator maintenance saw an increase of 9.1 percent since 2021, according to L’Obs.

Additionally, building construction work has become more expensive as well. Raw materials, like wood and various metals, have increased in price. Other essential services such as cleaning and garbage collection have also gone up thanks to the impact of inflation. This also poses a problem for copropriétés as they are often locked in contractually to certain service providers, and these contracts typically include stipulations for increased prices in the construction sector. 

Copropriétés must also hire managing agents – or syndics in French – who have also increased their rates since 2021, particularly in the Paris region where rates rose by 8.7 percent according to Meilleur Taux.

Generally, fees had been on the rise already for homeowners in France. According to the Association for Copropriété Managers (ARC), the average cost of fees in France for co-owners have reportedly already increased at least 50 percent in the last 10 years.

