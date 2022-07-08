Read news from:
France to limit rent rises to help households with cost of living

Property rent rises across France are to be capped at 3.5 percent for a year, as part of a raft of government plans to fight the rising cost of living.

Published: 8 July 2022 16:46 CEST
The rent cap was put before the Council of Ministers by Economy Minister Bruno Le Maire on Thursday as part of the proposed purchasing power bill that will be debated in the National Assembly in the coming days. 

The government is also proposing measures like extending the freeze on gas and electricity bills, a fuel rebate and one-off grants to low income households, all designed to stave off the inflation crisis which is gripping Europe in the aftermath of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Le Maire had previously confirmed the plan to limit rent rises by limiting the Indice de référence des loyers (rent reference index), the scale on which rent increases are calibrated. 

Rent hikes are already strictly controlled in France, but the government’s plan will ensure that landlords can only impose small rises this year, as householders struggle with rising prices for everyday items.

Le Maire says that without the government’s ‘rent shield’, landlords across the country would increase rents for their tenants by “five to six percent”. 

The plan has the backing of France’s national housing body the Conseil national de l’habitat.

Rules on rent charges in France are strict. 

A landlord can only increase rent once a year if the lease agreement provides for it in a review clause. 

The initial rent charge must run for at least 12 months before any increase, and further increases can only occur 12 months later. 

Rent increases may not be backdated – so if, for example, the lease revision date is March 13, 2021, but the landlord does not raise rent charges until July 13, 2021, only rents collected from this date can be increased.

If the lease review date is March 13, 2021, a landlord can increase the lease from that base point until March 12, 2022.

If the agreement does not include a review clause, the rental amount must remain the same for the term of the lease, unless the landlord has made improvements to the property at their own expense.

Even when a landlord can increase the rent on a property, they can only do so with reference to the rent reference index, which sets a ceiling for the annual rent increases that landlords can demand. The rules and the method of calculation are described here.

France sets aside up to €12.7billion for EDF nationalisation

The re-nationalisation of EDF will see the state increase its holding from 84 percent to 100 percent.

Published: 8 July 2022 08:36 CEST
The French government has set aside €12.7billion for the full nationalisation of state-controlled electricity provider EDF as well as other investments in the energy sector, Economy Minister Bruno Le Maire said on Thursday.

The re-nationalisation of EDF – announced by Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne on Wednesday – will see the state increase its holding from 84 percent to 100 percent.

Le Maire said €12.7billion would cover this as well as “any other operations that could be necessary before the end of the year”, hinting that other outlays were possible.

“It’s an investment, not spending,” Le Maire said of the re-nationalisation which the government claims is necessary to secure full state control over the country’s strategic nuclear industry.

READ ALSO French energy firms urge ‘immediate’ cut in consumption to avoid shortages this winter

The heavily debt-laden EDF was part-privatised in 2005, but its shares were worth around 25 percent of their launch price at the start of this week after years of losses and problems with building its new nuclear reactors.

Speaking at a press conference after a cabinet meeting, Le Maire also proposed new measures to help low-income families struggling with rising inflation that he said amounted to “around €20billion.”

The measures include increases in welfare payments in step with inflation, pay rises for public sector workers, and cheques-for-fuel for employees who depend on their vehicles to go to work which could reach a maximum €300 a
month.

“We’re in the hardest period, the inflationary peak is now… so it’s now that we need to add to our arsenal of measures to protect our fellow citizens,” added the minister who recently warned that French public finances were at a “danger level”.

READ ALSO EDF ends power cuts to cash-strapped households over unpaid bills

He also urged companies to increase the salaries of their employees and to share their profits more readily as annual inflation in France nears 6 percent.

“We encourage companies, where they can, to raise salaries,” he said.

Successive measures, including a cut to fuel taxes, have been announced by the French government since the end of last year to help with the cost-of-living crisis, worth an estimated €25billion to the public purse.

The new proposals will need to clear parliament, however, where centrist allies of President Emmanuel Macron lost their majority in elections last month.

