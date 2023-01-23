Read news from:
STRIKES

French unions threaten to cut off electricity in dispute over pension reform

As unions prepare for a second day of strike action against planned pension reform, members of the hardline CGT union have threatened to cut off the electricity supply.

Published: 23 January 2023 12:42 CET
CGT-mines energies general secretary Sebastien Menesplier has threatened 'direct action' in the pensions battle. Photo by Thomas SAMSON / AFP

France’s eight union federations are united in opposition to planned pension reforms, which include raising the pension age from 62 to 64, and official actions are concentrated on strikes and demonstrations.

Calendar: French pension reform strikes

But some members of the hardline CGT union are threatening more direct action – including cutting off the electricity supply to certain French towns.

The union CGT des mines et de l’énergie, which represents workers in the state electricity supplier, is calling for direct action, with Secretary General Sebastien Menesplier telling BFMTV: “The strike is good but it is no longer enough.”

He called for: “Action and actions that can be seen, that have an impact upon those who support the government and the laws of social regression.”

You can hear The Local team discussing the ongoing strike action in our Talking France podcast – download it HERE or listen on the link below.

The union had previously threatened to cut off the power to any town that elected an MP who supports the planned pension reform – during strikes on January 19th, two towns lost power for a couple of hours; Massy in Essonne (greater Paris) and Chaumont in Haute-Marne (northern France).

Labour minister Olivier Dussopt responded: “A number of actions envisaged are not militant protests, but rather crimes.”

During the strikes of 2019 – which were also over pension reform – CGT members staged short power cuts at several sports grounds during matches.

Members of the CGT who work at oil refineries have already announced extra days of strike action, in addition to the mass strike days, and are threatening to blockade refineries and cut off supplies of petrol and diesel to service stations.

The first mass strike on January 19th saw very limited service on trains across France and public transport in cities, while many schools closed down as teachers walked out. A second mass strike is planned for Tuesday, January 31st.

READ ALSO Do French unions still have the power to stop a government in its tracks?

Man loses testicle in France pension protest crackdown: lawyer

A French police officer dealt a man with a camera such a strong truncheon blow during a protest that he had to have a testicle amputated, the man's lawyer said Sunday.

Published: 22 January 2023 16:45 CET
Updated: 23 January 2023 08:38 CET
Images and footage from Thursday’s demonstrations, captured by TV channel BFM, shows the police officer hitting a man on the ground between the legs, and then leaving.

The man is seen holding a camera.

Lawyer Lucie Simon said she was filing a complaint on behalf of her client, a 26-year-old Franco-Spanish engineer who was taking pictures of the gathering, for “voluntary violence that led to mutilation by a person vested with public authority”.

“It was such a strong blow that he had to have a testicle amputated,” she said, adding that the engineer was still in hospital.

“This is not a case of self-defence or necessity. The proof is in the images we have and the fact that he was then not arrested.”

The engineer, who lives on the French Caribbean island of Guadeloupe, “is still in shock and keeps asking why” he was wounded, the lawyer added.

The Paris police department said it had ordered an internal investigation, adding that the incident had happened in “a context of extreme violence and within a police manoeuvre to arrest violent individuals”.

Government spokesman Olivier Véran told the BFMTV broadcaster that he felt “empathy” for the young man.

But he stressed “the need to understand the conditions in which this intervention occurred”.

The interior ministry said 80,000 people marched in Paris on Thursday, as part of nationwide protests against President Emmanuel Macron’s plan to extend the retirement age from 62 to 64.

The hard-left CGT union however said it counted 400,000 protesters in the French capital.

The demonstration was largely peaceful, but around the Bastille area of Paris, some demonstrators hurled bottles, bins and smoke grenades at police, who responded with tear gas and charged to disperse the troublemakers, according to AFP journalists at the scene.

