STRIKES
Do French unions still have the power to stop a government in its tracks?
French unions are preparing for the 'mother of all battles' against planned pension reform - but do the unions still wield the power to halt a government reform?
Published: 18 January 2023 12:26 CET
Unions say they want a million people on the streets on Thursday. Photo by Thomas SAMSON / AFP
POLITICS
French-German ties under strain as countries mark 60-year friendship
Russia's invasion of Ukraine and a changing world order are straining ties between France and Germany as they prepare to celebrate 60 years since a post-World War II treaty sealed their reconciliation.
Published: 18 January 2023 09:31 CET
