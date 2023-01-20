Read news from:
French court cancels charges against ex-minister over Covid handling

France's top court on Friday threw out a case against former health minister Agnes Buzyn over her allegedly "endangering the lives of others" by initially downplaying the gravity of Covid-19.

Published: 20 January 2023 17:41 CET
Former Health Minister Agnes Buzyn, who resigned in mid-February 2020 at the start of the Covid-19 epidemic, at the Court of Justice of the Republic (CJR) in Paris in September 2021. (Photo by Lucas BARIOULET / AFP)

The former doctor, who served in cabinet from May 2017 until her resignation for a failed bid to become Paris mayor in February 2020, has always denied the charges.

She is the only ex-official to have been indicted over government mismanagement of the Covid-19 crisis, which the World Health Organization declared a pandemic after she stepped down.

The prosecutor of the Republic’s Court of Justice, which investigates alleged wrongdoing by ministers, charged her with “endangering the lives of others” in 2021.

But the country’s Court of Cassation on Friday dismissed the charges, saying there was no legal provision to hold her directly responsible.

“The former minister cannot be referred to the Republic’s Court of Justice to be tried,” it ruled.

Buzyn was not immediately available for comment, and her lawyer did not wish to comment.

In March 2020, President Emmanuel Macron announced that France was “at war” with Covid-19 and placed the country under the first of three lockdowns to halt its spread. 

Magistrates of the Republic’s Court of Justice started investigating mismanagement of the pandemic in July 2020, after receiving  complaints, including over a lack of protective gear for healthcare workers and unclear government instructions on whether or not to wear surgical masks.

Edouard Philippe, who was prime minister until July 2020, was investigated but managed to escape charges.

POLITICS

France to boost defence spending by a third

President Emmanuel Macron on Friday announced plans to increase France's defence budget by a third for the next seven years, after Russia's invasion of Ukraine last year rattled Europe.

Published: 20 January 2023 13:58 CET
He said he would ask parliament to approve a new budget of more than €400 billion for 2024-2030, up from €295 billion for the 2019-2025 period.

“After repairing the armies, we are going to transform them,” he told members of the armed forces at the southwestern air base of Mont-de-Marsan.

Macron also said the budget for military intelligence would be increased by 60 percent for the same period, while the country would boost its capacity to respond to cyberattacks.

Paris has boosted defence spending in recent years, but its military capacities have come under scrutiny since Russia in February last year invaded pro-western Ukraine.

France has delivered weapons to Ukraine since the invasion, and has pledged highly-mobile AMX-10 RC light tanks.

The announcement came a day after more than a million people protested in France against a proposed reform to cut pensions deficits.

The pensions plan presented by Macron’s government last week would raise the retirement age for most from 62 — among the lowest in the European Union — to 64 and would increase the years of contributions required for a full pension. 

Opinion polls show that around two-thirds of French people oppose raising the retirement age, a move that comes amid a rising cost of living and during recovery from the economic fallout of the Covid-19 pandemic.

