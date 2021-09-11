Former French health minister charged over handling of Covid-19

Former French health minister charged over handling of Covid-19
Agnes Buzyn in January said there was practically no risk of Covid-19 reaching France. Photo: Alain Jocard/AFP
Former French health minister Agnes Buzyn was charged on Friday over her handling of the Covid-19 pandemic last year after investigators at a special court in Paris concluded there were grounds to prosecute her.

Buzyn has been charged with “endangering the lives of others”, the prosecutor of the Republic’s Court of Justice said, but not for a second possible offence of “failure to stop a disaster”.

The former doctor said she welcomed “an excellent opportunity for me to explain myself and to establish the truth”, as she attended a hearing at the court on Friday. 

She told reporters she was determined not to “let the action of the government be discredited, or my action as a minister, when we did so much to prepare our country for a global health crisis that is still ongoing.”

Buzyn controversially said in January 2020 that there was “practically no risk” of Covid-19 spreading to France from the Chinese city of Wuhan, and then went on to say that the “risk of a spread of the coronavirus among the population is very small”.

France’s Court of Justice was created in 1993 especially to prosecute ministers, with the aim of making it easier to hold them accountable for failures in office. 

