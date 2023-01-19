Read news from:
BREAKING: French unions announce further strikes after 1 million people take to the streets

After a successful "first day of mobilisation" in which 1 million people took to the streets, schools closed and trains and city public transport was paralysed, unions have announced a second day of mass strikes in their ongoing battle against pension reform.

Published: 19 January 2023 20:09 CET
Demonstrators gather in Place de la Republique during a rally in Paris on January 19, 2023, as workers go on strike over the French President's plan to raise the legal retirement age from 62 to 64. Photo by Alain JOCARD / AFP

Unions announced on Thursday evening that a second day of mass strike action – backed by all eight of France’s union federations – will take place on Tuesday, January 31st. 

“The message is very clear: the government must give up both the retirement age of 64 and the extension of the working life,” said a spokesman for the joint union action.

Full details of which services will be affected by the strikes are yet to be announced, but unions will be hoping for a repeat of Thursday’s action – which saw extremely limited service on trains and on public transport in most of France’s major cities.

Schools across the country were closed as teachers talked out, and other public services were disrupted by the action.

Demos in towns and cities across France saw a turnout of 1.1 million people, according to estimates from the Interior Ministry although unions claimed a higher figure.

‘Pension reform is an insult to the French people’ – more than 1 million people demonstrate

In addition to the January 31st strike, some unions are also talking about “extra actions and initiatives, including strikes around January 23rd” – which is the day the pension reform is presented to the Council of Ministers, the first step on the legislative journey. 

Unions have promised the ‘mother of all battles’ against the pension reform – including raising the pension age from 62 to 64 –  which is due to come before parliament in March.

Some individual unions have already announced extra actions, such as the oil refinery workers who will be holding strikes and blockades at the end of January and beginning of February.

Calendar – French pension strike dates

‘Pension reform is an insult’: More than a million protesters take to streets in France

More than a million people took to the streets of France on Thursday, on the first day of what unions have claimed will be the 'mother of all battles' against pension reform. The Local spoke to the demonstrators about their demands and how long they think the strikes will last.

Published: 19 January 2023 16:10 CET
Updated: 19 January 2023 19:34 CET
Thursday marked the “first day of mobilisation” in the battle against Emmanuel Macron’s planned reform of the French pension system, with strikes that brought large parts of the national rail network and city public transport to a halt.

In addition to the strikes, demonstrations took place in towns and cities around France, as people marched declaring their opposition to the proposed changes, which includes raising the pension age from 62 to 64. 

5 minutes to understand French pension reform

Early estimates of turnout were 36,000 people in Toulouse, 26,000 in Marseille, 25,000 in Nantes, 19,000 in Clermont-Ferrand, 15,000 in Montpellier, 14,000 in Tours, 12,000 in Perpignan and Orléans, 6,500 in Mulhouse and Périgueux, 13,600 in Pau, 9,000 in Angoulême and 8,000 in Châteauroux.

In total, the interior ministry said there were around 1.1 people on the street across France, although the hardline CGT union claimed over 2 million demonstrators had turned up. Unions had called for 1 million people to protest on Thursday.

READ ALSO Do French unions still have the power to force a government U-turn?

In Paris, tens of thousands of protesters met at Place de la République before marching to Nation.

Civil servant Sarah, 28, told us: “I think the pension reform is profoundly unjust – it is a political choice to favour the big businesses and make the employees work more.

“I think that the French really suffered during the pandemic, and to put this reform back on the table is an insult to the French people. I think the French are angry. I hope people will protest the same as in 2019.”

However she added that there was a generational divide in views about pension reform, saying: “The people under 50 are very against the reform, but the over 50s just repeat the government’s talking points. They say that there is not enough money for everyone without actually questioning and reflecting about the budget of the country.”

Listen to the team at The Local discussing the next steps of the pension protests on our Talking France podcast. Listen on the link below or download HERE.

School teacher Charles, who also described himself as a “revolutionary and anarchist” said: “I will certainly continue to strike, and to turn up at demos, but the strike is the important thing. In France we have had many major strikes – such as those in 1968 – which have allowed us to advance social reforms.

“This demo is the biggest I have been to in the last two years. I think that people are fed up with inflation and they are turning out because they think we have a chance of winning.”

Marc, who has worked as a haulier for 25 years, said the changes were particularly dangerous for his industry, as “our reflexes diminish as we get older”.

“I have a 44-tonne truck that goes at 80km/h – Emmanuel Macron wants to put, on the French roads, people who are older than 60 in charge of trucks knowing that our reflexes diminish significantly at a certain age.

He added: “We will need a general mobilisation, of all generations, the young and the non-young, workers and the retired. There is a bit of support, but not enough. We hope that students will join us, because there will definitely be another reform, and they will go higher than 65.”

Didier, 68, is already retired so won’t be directly touched by the reform, but the former ‘yellow vest’ said he had come to the protest to support the next generation.

He said: “I have been protesting for the last four years, and I will continue until Macron and others leave.”

But he bemoaned the apathy of a younger generation saying: “For many people their priority is just to stay home and watch the football. It’s sad but that’s how it is. 

“I don’t think the unions will win this fight, they will sit down with the government and sell out. It’s sad to say but that is what will happen.”

Police officer Christophe, currently working in an administrative role for the Police nationale, was among the protesters.

He said: “We do not have the right to strike as police, but if we are not heard today then yes we will protest and maybe take other actions in the future.

“As police, what is happening on the street is more difficult than ever and for sure we cannot work past the age of 60, it is not possible to be on the beat after that age.

“At the moment I think there is strong support for the protests, but once the daily life of French people is impacted, it’s true there might not be support – you know, no trains, no people to watch the kids – but we have to see things as a whole. After all, everyone is impacted by the pension reform.”

Student Léo, from Toulouse, said: “For the moment I think the majority of people support this action. And many people support us “blocking the country” – we’re all going to be touched by Macron’s reforms, except for the big bosses.

“The government defends only the interests of the bosses and we are tens of thousand here to fight against this together.

“We need a strong strike to combat this,” he added calling for a ‘grève generale‘ or general strike continuing indefinitely.”

Around the Bastille area of Paris, radical demonstrators hurled bottles, bins and smoke grenades at police who responded with tear gas and charged to disperse the troublemakers, according to AFP journalists at the scene.

Some 30 people were arrested, mostly members of the Black Blocs, who wore masks, helmets and black clothes, police said, adding they had managed to split off the group from the main demonstration.

No major violent incidents were reported elsewhere in France.

On Thursday evening, unions announced that a second day of mass strikes would take place on Tuesday, January 31st.

