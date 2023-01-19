Read news from:
Austria
‘Pension plans are an insult to the French people’ – huge turnout in protests across France

Hundreds of thousands of people took to the streets of France on Thursday, on the first day of what unions have claimed will be the 'mother of all battles' against pension reform - we spoke to some of the demonstrators about their demands, and how long they think the strikes will last.

Published: 19 January 2023 16:10 CET
A demonstrator holds a sign reading 'Don't touch my pension' during a protest Clermont-Ferrand - one of dozens that took place across France on Thursday. Photo by THIERRY ZOCCOLAN / AFP

Thursday marked the “first day of mobilisation” in the battle against Emmanuel Macron’s planned reform of the French pension system, with strikes that brought large parts of the national rail network and city public transport to a halt.

In addition to the strikes, demonstrations took place in towns and cities around France, as people marched declaring their opposition to the proposed changes, which includes raising the pension age from 62 to 64. 

Early estimates of turnout were 36,000 people in Toulouse, 26,000 in Marseille, 25,000 in Nantes, 19,000 in Clermont-Ferrand, 15,000 in Montpellier, 14,000 in Tours, 12,000 in Perpignan and Orléans, 6,500 in Mulhouse and Périgueux, 13,600 in Pau, 9,000 in Angoulême and 8,000 in Châteauroux.

In total, police said there were around 860,000 people on the street across France, although the hardline CGT union claimed 1.5 million demonstrators – unions had called for 1 million people to protest on Thursday.

In Paris, tens of thousands of protesters met at Place de la République before marching to Nation.

The Local went to speak to some of the people who had taken to the streets. 

Civil servant Sarah, 28, told us: “I think the pension reform is profoundly unjust – it is a political choice to favour the big businesses and make the employees work more.

“I think that the French really suffered during the pandemic, and to put this reform back on the table is an insult to the French people. I think the French are angry. I hope people will protest the same as in 2019.”

However she added that there was a generational divide in views about pension reform, saying: “The people under 50 are very against the reform, but the over 50s just repeat the government’s talking points. They say that there is not enough money for everyone without actually questioning and reflecting about the budget of the country.”

School teacher Charles, who also described himself as a “revolutionary and anarchist” said: “I will certainly continue to strike, and to turn up at demos, but the strike is the important thing. In France we have had many major strikes – such as those in 1968 – which have allowed us to advance social reforms.

“This demo is the biggest I have been to in the last two years. I think that people are fed up with inflation and they are turning out because they think we have a chance of winning.”

Marc, who has worked as a haulier for 25 years, said the changes were particularly dangerous for his industry, as “our reflexes diminish as we get older”.

“I have a 44-tonne truck that goes at 80km/h – Emmanuel Macron wants to put, on the French roads, people who are older than 60 in charge of trucks knowing that our reflexes diminish significantly at a certain age.

He added: “We will need a general mobilisation, of all generations, the young and the non-young, workers and the retired. There is a bit of support, but not enough. We hope that students will join us, because there will definitely be another reform, and they will go higher than 65.”

Didier, 68, is already retired so won’t be directly touched by the reform, but the former ‘yellow vest’ said he had come to the protest to support the next generation.

He said: “I have been protesting for the last four years, and I will continue until Macron and others leave.”

But he bemoaned the apathy of a younger generation saying: “For many people their priority is just to stay home and watch the football. It’s sad but that’s how it is. 

“I don’t think the unions will win this fight, they will sit down with the government and sell out. It’s sad to say but that is what will happen.”

Police officer Christophe, currently working in an administrative role for the Police nationale, was among the protesters.

He said: “We do not have the right to strike as police, but if we are not heard today then yes we will protest and maybe take other actions in the future.

“As police, what is happening on the street is more difficult than ever and for sure we cannot work past the age of 60, it is not possible to be on the beat after that age.

“At the moment I think there is strong support for the protests, but once the daily life of French people is impacted, it’s true there might not be support – you know, no trains, no people to watch the kids – but we have to see things as a whole. After all, everyone is impacted by the pension reform.”

Student Léo, from Toulouse, said: “For the moment I think the majority of people support this action. And many people support us “blocking the country” – we’re all going to be touched by Macron’s reforms, except for the big bosses.

“The government defends only the interests of the bosses and we are tens of thousand here to fight against this together.

“We need a strong strike to combat this,” he added calling for a ‘grève generale‘ or general strike continuing indefinitely.”

France gears up for ‘hellish’ day of pension protests

France's government was facing a day of strikes and protests on Thursday set to disrupt transport and schooling across the country as workers oppose a deeply unpopular pensions overhaul.

Published: 19 January 2023 08:48 CET
The changes presented by President Emmanuel Macron’s government last week would raise the retirement age for most people to 64 from 62 and increase the years of contributions required for a full pension.

France’s trade unions immediately called for a mass mobilisation, which is to be the first time they have united since 12 years ago, when the retirement age was hiked to 62 from 60.

The strikes are expected to bring much of the capital’s public transport to a standstill and halt a large proportion of trains throughout France.

Many parents will have to look after their children as 70 percent of primary school teachers are expected to strike and many schools will close entirely for the day, according to the main teachers’ union.

Philippe Martinez, head of the hard-left CGT union, said he hoped for “lots of people in the street and lots of people on strike”.

He told broadcaster France 2 that he expected many in the private sector to join with public-sector workers, with “in certain big companies, striker rates that should hover around 60, 70 percent”.

The unions are hoping for over a million demonstrators in more than 200 cities across France.

French media have reported that police are making plans for 550,000 to 750,000 protesters, including 50,000 to 80,000 in Paris.

Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin said Wednesday that 10,000 police and gendarmes would be on alert, more than a third of them in the capital, including to look out for some 1,000 demonstrators who could be “violent”.

Transport Minister Clement Beaune has warned it will be “a hellish Thursday”, urging all those who can to work from home.

With Paris metros and buses in disarray, basketball fans could encounter trouble as they try to reach the sold-out NBA Paris Game between the Detroit Pistons and Chicago Bulls in the northeast of the city.

Macron in Barcelona 

Opinion polls show that around two-thirds of French people oppose raising the retirement age, a move that comes amid high inflation and with the country still recovering from the Covid-19 pandemic.

Macron’s last attempt at pension reform in 2019, aborted a year later when Covid-19 hit Europe, prompted the longest strike on the Paris transport network in three decades.

The 45-year-old centrist vowed to press ahead with plans to push back the retirement age during his successful re-election campaign last year, pointing to forecasts that the system could fall into heavy deficits at the end of the decade.

France’s current retirement age is one of the lowest in the European Union.

But unions are suspicious of the new overhaul, eager to protect those who started working at a young age or have been toiling in  physically demanding jobs.

Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne has defended the reform, still to be debated in parliament, as a way to ensure more “justice” for retirees. 

“Four out of 10 French people, the most fragile, those of the most modest means, those who have tough jobs, will be able to retire before 64 years old,” she has told parliament. 

Macron, however, will not be in France on Thursday.

He and nine ministers will be attending a French-Spanish summit in Barcelona, though Labour Minister Olivier Dussopt will stay behind.

In 2010, more than a million people protested against the plan to raise the retirement age to 62, according to police figures, but the bill proposed by the right-wing government of president Nicolas Sarkozy was passed anyway.

