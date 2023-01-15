Read news from:
LIVING IN FRANCE

Taxes, savings, and hunting rules: 6 essential articles for life in France

Taxes coming your way if you plan to extend your home, or if you merely live in a particular area of the country, why a Livret A savings account might be a good idea, EU support, and the government’s 14-point hunting plan all feature in this week’s round-up of The Local’s essential articles

Published: 15 January 2023 09:52 CET
Taxes, savings, and hunting rules: 6 essential articles for life in France
(Photo by Lionel BONAVENTURE / AFP)

If you live in particular areas of southwest France, and we know there are a fair few English speakers in that neck of the woods, there’s something you need to know, because households in the area face an extra property tax in 2023, in order to fund the new high-speed rail line.

Here are the details of the new tax and who will be affected by it.

Homeowners in south west France to pay extra property taxes to fund new rail line

Speaking of taxes… Are you planning to build an extension or get a swimming pool installed in your French home? If you are, you’re likely looking at rising costs for materials and labour due to inflation – and taxes.

In France there is a one-off tax that has to be paid on certain building works, and the government has just raised the rate. We explain here.

Property taxes: How much will it cost to extend your French home?

If you open a French bank account, you may also be offered a Livret A saving’s account – here’s what that means and why it might be a good time to open one, with interest rates expected to rise in February.

What is a Livret A and should foreigners living in France open one?

Changing the subject a bit, there has been a significant decline in support for leaving the European Union within all member states following the United Kingdom’s Brexit vote, according to a new survey by the European Social Survey.

Public support in Europe for leaving EU collapses since Brexit, new survey shows

You may have heard that France is braced for a spot of “social unrest” in early 2023 as president Emmanuel Macron vows to push ahead with highly unpopular pension reforms – but just how good do the French have it when it comes to pensions?

How does France’s pension age of 62 compare to the rest of Europe?

With the stated goal of “zero hunting accidents,” France’s junior environment minister, Bérangère Couillard, has unveiled 14 measures the country plans to take in order to make hunting safer for the more-than one million people who take part in hunts every year in France – and the rest of us.

Alcohol limits, training days and an app: How France plans to make hunting safer

For members

MONEY

How to save money on both train tickets and car hire in France

If you're a fairly regular train-user in France there is a handy card that could save you money - as well as giving you a discount if you ever need to hire a car.

Published: 13 January 2023 12:57 CET
How to save money on both train tickets and car hire in France

Like most countries France has railcards for young people, pensioners, families and frequent travellers – but unlike a lot of countries there is also a card for the ‘inbetweeners’ – people too old for a young person’s railcard but not old enough for pensioner discounts. 

This is called the carte avantage adulte and if you take the train more than a couple of times a year in France it’s well worth looking into.

Who

It is available for people aged between 27 and 59, there is no requirement to be a French citizen or to have a French address in order to get this card.

How much

The card costs €49 upfront, and lasts for one year from the date of purchase.

READ MORE: EXPLAINED: How certain train fares in France are set to rise

Discounts

Once you have bought the card, you can then use it every time you buy a train ticket for that year and you get a discount off the standard ticket (ie not first class) price. Discounts vary according to the type of ticket

  • 30 percent off TGV or Intercité routes (this does not include the budget Ouigo routes)
  • 25 – 50 percent off local TER trains. Here it depends on the region you are in – for Brittany, Normandy and Pays de la Loire it’s 30 percent, Auvergne-Rhone-Alpes is 50 percent and the rest of the country is 25 percent.
  • Up to 30 percent off international travel – the 30 percent discount also applies if your train is from France to another country including services to Italy, Luxembourg, Germany, Spain and Switzerland
  • If you’re booking tickets for yourself and a travel companion, your friend also benefits from the 30 percent discount, and if you’re booking for yourself and children, the kids’ tickets are discounted by up to 60 percent (up to a maximum of three children)

Extras

As well as the train ticket discounts, you also get certain special offers including sales on ‘last-minute’ tickets.

There is also the opportunity to save 15 percent on car hire through Avis and Budget, when booking through the SNCF Connect site.

Card

Although it’s called a railcard, you don’t get an actual physical card, just an email with an attached document. You can print this out to show to a ticket agent if purchasing in person, or use the card’s reference number when booking online.

If you use the SNCF Connect website or app, you have the option of linking the card to your account, so that discounts are applied automatically when you look up prices and book. 

You can find full details, and purchase a card, HERE.

Other options

There are lots of different options for railcards and discount cards for everyone from students to families and pensions – click HERE for a roundup. 

