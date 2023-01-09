Read news from:
Austria
Extra property taxes in south west France to fund new high-speed rail line

Households in the south west are facing an extra property tax in 2023, in order to fund the new high-speed rail line. Here are the details of the new tax and who will be affected by it.

Published: 9 January 2023 15:05 CET
Passengers wait on a platform as a TGV high-speed train arrives at Saint-Jean railway station in Bordeaux (Photo by LOIC VENANCE / AFP)

As part of France’s 2023 finance law, a new tax was introduced to help pay for the Grand Projet du Sud-Ouest or GPSO (the great south-west rail project) and in particular, the Bordeaux-Toulouse high-speed line. 

The tax will be levied on people living in a commune that is one hour by car from a station that will be served by the high-speed line once it is put into service – this covers 2,340 communes in Charente, Charente-Maritime, Dordogne, Gironde, Landes, Lot-et-Garonne and Pyrénées-Atlantique. 

You can see the localities in the region who will be subject to the new tax on the map below – or check your commune on the interactive map HERE.

Not all households will have to pay the tax, however. The following groups will be subjected to it:

  • Those who already pay taxe foncière on property in the designated area (ie property owners)
  • Those who already pay taxe foncière on a non-built property (meaning land) in the designated area
  • Those who already pay taxe d’habitation on a secondary residence (second home) in the designated area
  • Those who rent a furnished property that is not used as a primary residence in the designated area
  • Those who already pay the business property tax in the designated area (taxe foncière des entreprises)

In short, those who live full-time in the area in a rented property will not be concerned by the new tax, unless they also own businesses premises.

This new tax, known as the “special equipment tax” (SET), will come into force in 2023, and it is expected to bring a maximum of €29.5 million per year.

However, the exact amount of the new tax is not yet known. According to the regional newspaper La Depeche, the tax is estimated to represent an additional €4 and €8 per household or business each year. Yet, according to Ouest France, the amount will be an increase in pre-existing property taxes by 0.4 percent.

The construction on the Southwest LGV high-speed line will begin in 2024, with the goal of the Bordeaux-Toulouse line entering service by 2032.

The Great Southwestern Railway Project

The total cost for the “Great Southwestern Railway project” is estimated at €14.3 billion. Approximately 40 percent of the funding will be offered by the French government, while the European Union will contribute 20 percent (provided that the project connects with Spain). 

Local authorities in the southwest area will be responsible for the remaining 40 percent worth of funding.

The GPSO, in addition to creating a high speed line between Bordeaux and Toulouse, will also improve services from Bordeaux to Dax, as well as services along the west coast from Dax to Spain. It will also complete rail improvements to Bordeaux regional lines (to the south of the city), as well as work to begin implementing a metropolitan RER service in the north of Toulouse.

Once it is finished, it will cut the journey time from Toulouse to Paris to three hours. 

RENTING

How the Swiss city of Geneva impacts rent prices across the border in France

Geneva’s high housing costs — the most expensive in Switzerland — are spilling over to the neighbouring French municipalities as well.

Published: 9 January 2023 15:06 CET
For the French, living close to Geneva is a double-edged sword: on one hand, the wealthy city and its job market provide better economic opportunities and higher wages.

On the other hand, however, this proximity means that tenants living in French municipalities of the so-called “Greater Geneva area” — towns located near the border — have to pay higher rents than their counterparts almost anywhere else in France.

They are among the most expensive dwellings per square metre in France.

This is the finding of a recent study by France’s National Agency for Territorial Cohesion, which shows that rents in the small French community of Divonne-les-Bains, located 20 km from Geneva, are third-highest in France, after Neuilly-sur-Seine and Paris.

Average rent per square-metre in Divonne is 23.7 euros (23.38 francs). As a comparison, the average rent per square-metre in France is 16 euros

Rents  for French and Geneva accommodations, as reported by the study, can be seen here

In all, rents are higher in 15 French municipalities located near Geneva than, for instance, in Antibes and Cannes.

Why is this?

As mentioned above, living in the vicinity of Geneva has its benefits as well as disadvantages.

Among the benefits for the people who commute from France to work in the Geneva area is higher pay — cross-border workers can earn up to double the salary they would get in France for the same job. Also, taxes are lower in Switzerland than in France.

READ MORE: Why French cross-border workers choose to work in Switzerland 

On the negative side, as Geneva rents continue to soar, so do rents in French border regions.

It could be said that these areas are also victims of Geneva’s geography and demographics, both of which are driving housing prices upward.

The tiny canton is nestled in the southwest corner of the country, where it is wedged between France and Lake Geneva, with no room to expand. Therefore, land for new constructions is limited.

At the same time, the demand for housing is increasing steadily; Geneva’s population had grown from 530,000 in 2010 to 620,000 in 2020, while not enough dwellings have been built to accommodate the new residents.

READ MORE: Why is Geneva’s rent the highest in Switzerland? 

Another rent “booster” in the region is the Léman Express, a train linking the Geneva region with neighbouring French towns to provide a quicker commute for cross-border workers.

Since its inauguration in December 2019, it has caused housing costs on both sides of the border to rise sharply.

In the vicinity of the train’s 45 stations, real estate prices soared by 8 to 9 percent on average — a sharper increase than elsewhere in the region.  

Prices went up in the French departments of Haute-Savoie and Ain, as well as in Swiss cantons of Geneva and Vaud, all of which lie along Léman Express’ 230-km track.

READ MORE: How a cross-border train has pushed house prices up in Switzerland and France 
 

