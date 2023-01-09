For members
Extra property taxes in south west France to fund new high-speed rail line
Households in the south west are facing an extra property tax in 2023, in order to fund the new high-speed rail line. Here are the details of the new tax and who will be affected by it.
Published: 9 January 2023 15:05 CET
Passengers wait on a platform as a TGV high-speed train arrives at Saint-Jean railway station in Bordeaux (Photo by LOIC VENANCE / AFP)
How the Swiss city of Geneva impacts rent prices across the border in France
Geneva’s high housing costs — the most expensive in Switzerland — are spilling over to the neighbouring French municipalities as well.
Published: 9 January 2023 15:06 CET
