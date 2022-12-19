For members
BANKING
What is a Livret A and should foreigners living in France open one?
If you open a French bank account, you may also be offered a Livret A - here's what that means and whether they are a good idea for foreigners living in France.
Published: 19 December 2022 12:12 CET
Livret A savings books. (Photo by Denis CHARLET / AFP)
CULTURE
Who is France’s luxury emperor Bernard Arnault?
Bernard Arnault -- who with his family now tops the wealth of Elon Musk -- gradually built LVMH into a global luxury empire by buying up iconic brands, sealing his reputation as a formidable and insatiable businessman.
Published: 18 December 2022 17:22 CET
