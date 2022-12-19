Read news from:
What is a Livret A and should foreigners living in France open one?

If you open a French bank account, you may also be offered a Livret A - here's what that means and whether they are a good idea for foreigners living in France.

Published: 19 December 2022 12:12 CET
Livret A savings books. (Photo by Denis CHARLET / AFP)

The Livret A is a standard savings account that is quite popular across France, it is tax-free but has a maximum amount that you can keep in it. It’s quite similar to a cash ISA in the United Kingdom or a standard savings account in the United States.

Is it advisable to open one?

According to financial advisor Cedric Bernier, who works at Harrison Brook, the Livret A is “the way to start.” Bernier advises that foreigners living in France take this initial step “start saving monthly” with this savings account. 

The financial adviser warned that “the interest rate is really low,” so your funds will not grow by a large amount in this savings account, but “once you have more funds to put aside, you can begin considering other options.”

Bernier recommends keeping three to six months worth of living expenses in an emergency fund with the Livret A. Additionally, for those who arrived in France with a small amount saved that they want to keep liquid, then a Livret A would be a good option. 

If you are looking for investment options or other savings possibilities, you can read more HERE. Keep in mind that possibilities tend to be more limited for Americans in France.

Who can open one?

As the Livret A can only be opened under one name, you cannot open another one if you already have one, even if it is with a different bank.

Regarding residency requirements, both non-French residents and French residents alike can hold Livret A accounts. Depending on your bank, the typical minimum deposit amount is €10. You will not have a cheque book or card issued to this account, but transferring sums to and from your current account is a simple process. 

Are there any limits to the Livret A?

Livret A accounts have a maximum amount – as of December 2022, the ceiling was set at €22,950 for individuals and €76,500 for associations, excluding the calculation of capitalised interest.

While you can hold a Livret A and another savings plan like the “Livret de Développement Durable et Solidaire,” you cannot hold more than one of both accounts. You also cannot a Livret A in tandem with a Livret Bleu (Livret B). If you are eligible for a Livret d’Epargne Populaire (LEP), which is means-tested, then you can hold this account at the same time as a Livret A. You can learn more about other saving’s accounts in France HERE.

Americans should keep in mind that US citizens must disclose any non-US bank accounts that held $10,000 or more at any one time in the year – you do this when you file your annual tax return, you have to include a Foreign Bank Account Report (FBAR).

As of December 2022, the interest rate on a Livret A was two percent, with the rate set to be updated next in February 2022.

How do I open one?

You can set up a Livret A fairly easily by simply contacting your bank and scheduling an appointment. Some banks might allow you to set up the account online, if you already bank there.

When looking online, you can direct your searches on your bank’s website or personal space to “Add an account” (Ajouter un compte) or “Learn about saving’s options” (Décrouvrez nos Comptes Épargne & Livrets).

Who is France’s luxury emperor Bernard Arnault?

Bernard Arnault -- who with his family now tops the wealth of Elon Musk -- gradually built LVMH into a global luxury empire by buying up iconic brands, sealing his reputation as a formidable and insatiable businessman.

Published: 18 December 2022 17:22 CET
With $184 billion on Thursday, the 73-year-old Frenchman and his family moved to the top of Forbes’ billionaire list, knocking the Tesla, SpaceX and Twitter boss off the top spot.

LVMH — the world’s leading luxury group — boasts more than 75 brands, acquired over time.

They include some of the most recognisable names in fashion and prestige goods, from Louis Vuitton and Kenzo to Moet Hennessy and Tiffany.

“An essential quality in our family is patience,” Arnault acknowledged in a 2012 TV profile of him.

A decade later — by which time LVMH’s annual sales had more than doubled to over 64 billion euros ($68 billion) — he told France’s Radio Classique:

“We can continue to progress — but let’s be patient.

(From L) Elon Musk as he attends TIME Person of the Year in New York City and CEO of LVMH Bernard Arnault as he poses during a photo session in Paris in 2017. Arnault, and his family knocked Elon Musk off the top spot of the Forbes list of the world’s richest people on December 7, 2022. (Photo by Theo Wargo and JOEL SAGET / various sources / AFP)

“No rush,” he said.

The businessman has also invested in the French media, a move he described during a Senate hearing in January 2022 as “more on the patronage side”.

During a hearing in the French Senate earlier this year Arnault said he had intervened to stop LVMH advertising in the Liberation newspaper, after it irked him with a front-page article.

‘Invest in something promising’

Arnault was born in the northern French city of Roubaix on March 5, 1949 and joined his father’s public works building company at the age of 22.

He had just left the elite Ecole Polytechnique and convinced his father to transform the construction business into real-estate development instead.

In 1981, after socialist Francois Mitterrand was elected president, Arnault left France for the United States.

On his return three years later, he bought the debt-ridden textiles company Boussac, prevailing against several serious competitors with a promise to save jobs.

However, he embarked on a drastic reorganisation of the firm, only retaining some of its businesses, including the fashion house Christian Dior.

By then, Arnault was 35 years old.

“My father was surprised when I went to see him saying: ‘We’re going to redirect the family group and try to invest in something more promising, Christian Dior’,” the businessman recalled recently on Radio Classique.

It would be the foundation stone for his luxury empire.

LVMH was born out of the merger in 1987 of trunk-maker Louis Vuitton and the wines and spirits group Moet Hennessy.

Rivalry between the families owning the two companies aided Arnault’s ascendancy and he took control of the group in 1989 after no fewer than 17 legal proceedings.

“He’s a tough negotiator but unmatched, a visionary who knows how to surround himself with good people and who in the end always gets his way one way or another,” Arnaud Cadart, portfolio manager at financial services firm Flornoy, told AFP.

Arnault’s rise, however, has not been without some failures.

In this file photo taken on September 21, 2021 Head of LVMH luxury group, Bernard Arnault (C), his daughter Louis Vuitton Executive vice president Delphine Arnault (L) and his son LVMH Communications head Antoine Arnault (R) arrive to open the exhibition of ‘The Morozov Collection, Icons of Modern Art’ at Fondation Louis Vuitton in Paris. (Photo by Yoan VALAT / POOL / AFP)
Corporate criticisms

He lost Italian fashion and leather goods house Gucci to his French rival Francois Pinault, head of the PPR group, in 1999.

Arnault also tried in vain to take over Hermes, known for its silk scarves and leather handbags, by secretly building up a stake in the firm.

He rarely speaks publicly and does not like the limelight.

When the use of private jets by celebrities was being tracked on social media earlier this year, Arnault sold the LVMH jet.

“The upshot now is that no one else can know where I’m going because I lease planes,” he said on Radio Classique.

“It’s the French businessman’s lot to embody — sometimes in a totally unjustified way — the criticisms of the day since the mindset has for a few years now been a bit anti-corporate,” he lamented on France 2 in 2016.

That same year he was skewered in a satirical documentary entitled “Merci Patron!” (Thank you Boss!) by filmmaker and now politician Francois Ruffin, who often has Arnault in his crosshairs.

Obama, Putin, Trump, Macron… 

Last year, LVMH paid a 10-million-euro fine to settle a case as part of a probe into spying.

Arnault abandoned his bid to secure Belgian nationality in 2013 issuing a mea culpa after it whipped up a storm of controversy which rumbled on for months amid public debate over the tax arrangements of the wealthy.

In 2011, he was received at the White House by president Barack Obama; Russian President Vladimir Putin welcomed him to Moscow five years later; former French president Francois Hollande cut the ribbon on his Louis Vuitton Foundation, while Donald Trump did the same for a Vuitton workshop in Texas.

And when the historic Samaritaine department store, owned by LVMH, reopened last year, French President Emmanuel Macron was a guest at the inauguration.

In Japan, China and the Middle East, the luxury mogul has access to top leaders.

Arnault has five children, all of whom work for LVMH, but shows little sign of slowing down — or handing over the reins just yet.

Every week he makes a point of touring all the group’s Paris-based companies.

At its last general meeting, the age limit for his role as LVMH chief executive was extended to 80 years old, ensuring the luxury conglomerate stays in family hands.

Married to a pianist and art lover, Arnault also created the Louis Vuitton Foundation, one of Paris’ most prestigious exhibition locations for contemporary art.

