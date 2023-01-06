Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK

CULTURE

French court backs Miss France against feminists

A Paris court backed organisers of Miss France in a judgment on Friday that dismissed claims from a feminist group the beauty pageant was discriminatory in the way it selected candidates, one of the plaintiffs said.

Published: 6 January 2023 16:35 CET
French court backs Miss France against feminists
The Miss France 2023 beauty contest in Deols, central France, on December 17, 2022. (Photo by GUILLAUME SOUVANT / AFP)

The “Osez le feminisme” (Dare to be a Feminist) group, along with three failed contestants, filed a suit against the promoters and producers of Miss France in October 2021, alleging they were breaking French labour law.

The plaintiffs argued that the companies were discriminatory by obliging aspiring beauty queens to be more than 1.70 metres  tall, single, and “representative of beauty”.

READ MORE: QUIZ: Do you know France well enough to be Miss France?

The labour court in the Paris suburb of Bobigny rejected their arguments, Osez le feminisme said in a statement, “an intolerable decision that extends a recruitment process that is discriminatory and illegal”.

The group said it would wait to see the arguments underpinning the decisions before deciding whether to appeal.

Miss France came under attack in 2021 from then gender equality minister, Elisabeth Moreno, who denounced the competition’s “outdated rules… which can be discriminatory”.

READ MORE: Miss France organisers taken to labour court over height and topless photo rules

The latest pageant in December involved fewer eligibility requirements, which had also previously restricted entry to women between the ages of 18 and 24 without children.

Now, any woman over 18 years old of any height and child-bearing status can enter. And visible tattoos were allowed for the first time.

Transgender women who have female civil status records were also permitted to compete.

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.

CULTURE

Paris museum numbers recover but still hit by pandemic

With Asian visitors still largely absent, major Paris museums struggled to regain pre-pandemic numbers in 2022, despite a huge recovery from the previous year, official figures showed on Thursday.

Published: 5 January 2023 17:52 CET
Paris museum numbers recover but still hit by pandemic

The Louvre, the world’s most visited museum, welcomed 7.8 million people last year — a 170-percent increase on 2021, but still down 19 percent on 2019.

Louvre president Laurence des Cars said the numbers were “a great encouragement” — especially given that 60 percent were seeing the museum for the first time and 45 percent were below 25-years-old.

Almost a fifth came from the United States, and visitors from western Europe were also up, despite continued travel restrictions in the first part of the year.

But the continued absence of Chinese tourists (who made up eight percent of Louvre entries in 2019) was keenly felt.

The palace of Versailles, where roughly three-quarters of visitors are foreign, was down 16 percent on pre-pandemic levels.

The second half of the year saw stronger figures across the city thanks to blockbuster shows such as an Edvard Munch retrospective, which pulled in a record 600,000 people for the Orsay Museum, even if its overall numbers were down 10 percent on 2019.

Some sites, including the Mont-Saint-Michel Abbey and the Arc de Triomphe, managed to return to roughly pre-pandemic levels, according to authorities.

The Pompidou Museum of contemporary art even saw a slight increase on 2019 for its permanent collections (from 1.4 to 1.5 million), thanks largely to local art-lovers flocking back. 

SHOW COMMENTS