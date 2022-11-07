Read news from:
Miss France organisers taken to labour court over height and topless photo rules

French feminists have taken advantage of the country's strict labour laws to file complaints of discrimination against the Miss France organisation.

Published: 7 November 2022 13:50 CET
Miss France organisers taken to labour court over height and topless photo rules
Miss Ile-de-France Diane Leyre reacts as she is crowned Miss France 2022 (Photo by Sameer Al-DOUMY / AFP)

There’s only one job where the advert states you have to be over 1m 70 tall and have never been photographed topless – and this week the French labour court is set to rule over whether that is discriminatory. 

Specifically, the Bobigny court was asked to determine whether Miss France contestants are employees or volunteers – a question which was raised by feminist group Osez-le-Feminisme (Dare to be Feminist) in October 2021. The group targeted the beauty pageant organisation Miss France – along with the television channel that airs the programme, Endemol Production – in its complaint.

According to Osez-le-Feminisme, which is representing three former Miss France contestants, the competition breaches France’s labour laws, as contestants had previously not been given work contracts for their time participating in the television show. 

Essentially, if contestants are to be viewed as full employees – with employment contracts – then the labour code would apply – specifically, the legal framework forbidding companies from “discriminating on the basis of morals, age, family status or physical appearance” a lawyer for Osez-le-Féminisme, Violaine De Filippis-Abate, told RMC radio.

By these standards, some of the requirements that competitors with the Miss France competition are expected to follow, such as size requirements – a height of at least 1m70 – and expectations regarding personal behaviour, such as not having been photographed nude, could be ruled discriminatory under French labour law.

The verdict was set to be announced on November 8th, but the question will linger on until November 18th after judges were unable to reach a decision. 

After the original complaint was filed in October 2021, the Miss France organisation announced it would make some changes, including removing the rule that candidates must be under 24 years old, opting to make it so that anyone over the age of 18 could apply.

Alexia Laroche-Joubert, the head of the Miss France organisation, told Le Figaro in June 2022 that “from now on” candidates must be “over 18 years old, and at least 1.70 metres tall – because they wear designer dresses and a minimum height is required – and that they be female in their civil status, which was already the case before.”

The organisation also removed the requirement that contestants be unmarried.

In addition to charges of discrimination, Osez-le-Féminisme is also tackling the working conditions for contestants with Miss France. 

“The company makes a profit on the exploitation of women,” the spokesperson for the organsiation, Alyssa Ahrabare, told Actu Seine-Saint-Denis.

While the Miss France company agreed in December 2021 to create three-day work contracts for the 29 participants in the national contest, the feminist group hoped to place the spotlight on the labour that Miss France contestants provide during the weeks of preparation ahead of the show.

“As soon as they are chosen in the regional contest, the candidates represent the brand Miss France with interviews, shows and time constraints,” said Ahrabare.

As for the Miss France competition – the 2023 winner will be crowned on December 17th, 2022.

Despite regular controversies, the contest remains very popular in France – the final is screened on primetime TV and regularly attracts audiences in the millions. 

WORKING IN FRANCE

France plans special residency permits for workers in under-staffed sectors

The French government's new Immigration bill proposes, among other things, a special residency permit for people working in sectors where there is a labour shortage.

Published: 3 November 2022 16:31 CET
France plans special residency permits for workers in under-staffed sectors

Under proposals put forward by Interior Minister Gérald Darmanin and Employment Minister Olivier Dussopt, the special residence permit is intended to ease the worker shortage in a number of under-pressure areas of the economy, including construction, hospitality, and healthcare.

It is part of a wide-ranging immigration bill that also includes compulsory language exams for certain groups and a tougher regime for people served with a notice to quit France.

The bill is at this stage only a proposal and still needs to be formally drafted and then debated on both houses of parliament. The Ministers say the bill will come before parliament in early 2023.

Who does it affect?

The proposal is to allow undocumented immigrants already living and working in in France sans papiers (illegally) to gain a residency permit and become legal workers – if they work in certain sectors that are experiencing a labour shortage.

It also includes ending, in certain cases and in particular industries, the six-month period during which asylum seekers cannot work.

So this really only affects people who are already in France – either working illegally or having applied for asylum. There is no suggestion at present of providing an easier visa route for foreigners entering the country to work in specific sectors.

“A majority of foreigners [in France] live from the fruits of their labour and try to integrate,” Darmanin said, while Dussopt pointed out the proposal would reduce the abuse of undocumented immigrants by some employers.

“The future Asylum and Immigration bill, which is to be presented in early January, will include a major section on work, as a way of responding, at the very least, to the labour shortage, which can be counted in the tens of thousands in certain sectors. It is a form of absurdity of the system,” Dussopt told Le Monde. “We lock some foreigners into inactivity and others into illegality.”

The working population of France is around 30 million and of those 3 million – roughly 10 percent – are foreign workers, according to Ministry of Interior figures. These include people who have come to live and work in France from other EU Member States.

The true figure is probably higher, because there are also undocumented foreign workers. Neither the Interior Ministry or Employment Ministry has been able to provide estimates of the number of illegal foreign workers in France.

The government spokesman rejected suggestions that the scheme represents an ‘amnesty’ for undocumented workers, but that’s really what it is, albeit only in certain sectors. 

What does it mean for businesses?

The measures only affect sectors that are officially designated as “under stress” by the government – that means those that are having serious and ongoing difficulty in recruiting enough people.

As well as giving workers a residency card, meaning that businesses no longer have to run the risk of hiring illegal workers, there is also a suggestion that businesses in certain sectors would no longer need to provide work permits for non-EU workers.

The work permit system puts non-EU workers at a disadvantage compared to EU staff, since it involves more complicated paperwork for the employers to complete, making non-EU staff less attractive to hire.

In tandem with these methods, sanctions will apparently be stepped up on businesses that are found to be using illegal workers.

Which sectors are ‘under stress’

That’s the big question, but there is no detail yet on which sectors will be involved.

The list of sectors under pressure varies from region to region and will be defined “after consultation with the regions and social partners” say the ministers.

The construction and hospitality sectors have loon been struggling to recruit, and are notorious for employing undocumented workers. France is also struggling to find healthcare workers. 

