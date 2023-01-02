Read news from:
French GPs to extend strike action for another week

Many general practitioners in France will keep their doors closed for another week, amid calls for better investment in community healthcare.

Published: 2 January 2023 11:01 CET
A doctor's office in central France. (Photo by JEFF PACHOUD / AFP)

Primary care doctors across France will strike again this week, even though the industrial movement was intended to end on January 2nd

The collective representing general practitioners – Doctors for Tomorrow – released a statement on their website calling on physicians to strike again from January 2nd through January 8th. 

According to reporting by BFMTV, this industrial action could lead to about half of private practices across France being closed until Monday, January 9th.

The original call for strike action was launched on December 26th, and it was supported by several unions and collectives, such as the UFML (French Union for Free Medicine), the FMF (Federation of French Doctors), the SML (Union of Liberal Doctors) and the Young Doctors group. This round of walkouts followed previous strikes in early December, which impacted approximately 30 percent of general practitioner’s offices across France.

Striking primary care doctors are calling for the field of general medicine to be made more attractive to young physicians, as the country faces more medical deserts, and for working conditions to be improved.

Those walking out hope to see administrative procedures to be simplified and for the basic consultation fee – typically capped to €25 – to be doubled to €50.

In France patients pay the doctor upfront for a visit, and then a portion of the fee is reimbursed by the government via the carte vitale health card.

Although GPs are self-employed, the government sets the scale of fees that they can charge, including the basic €25 for a consultation.

As fewer people choose to become primary care physicians, striking GPs are hoping that pushing for an increase in consultation fees will help to make the field more appealing. 

The social movement which began just after Christmas was supposed to end on January 2nd, but Doctors for Tomorrow said in their statement that “the government has not bothered to pay attention to us” and therefore they encouraged physicians to keep striking for another week.

Doctors for Tomorrow also announced a march on January 5th in Paris, which will walk from Place du Panthéon in the 5th arrondissement toward the Ministry of Health. 

François Braun, France’s Minister of Health, criticised the industrial action, and told BFMTV that it was “ill-advised in this period of extreme difficulty for the health system,” citing how hospitals have been overwhelmed amid the ‘triple epidemic’ (rising cases of bronchitis, Covid and flu).

Striking French GPs call for increase in consultation fee to €50

The consultation fee to see a GP or family doctor in France could rise from €25 to €50 - if doctors get their way after staging a strike this week.

Published: 27 December 2022 15:18 CET
The renewed strike action, which began on December 26th, is set to run until January 2nd. It comes almost a month after primary care physicians walked out on December 1st and 2nd, which involved approximately 30 percent of general practitioners across the country, according to Franceinfo.

Doctors on strike are calling for administrative procedures to be simplified and for the basic consultation fee – typically capped to €25 – to be doubled to €50.

Explained: How France’s healthcare system works 

As fewer people choose to become primary care physicians, striking GPs are hoping that pushing for an increase in consultation fees will help to make the field more appealing. 

Antoine Soubieux, a general practitioner in Indre-et-Loire and union representative told France 3 that the goal is not for doctors to “put everything in their pocket.” Instead, Soubieux explained that the profits generated would allow doctors to invest in the hiring of medical secretaries to help relieve them of cumbersome administrative tasks which take away their time with patients. 

Christèle Audigier, a general practitioner near Lyon, told Europe 1 that with an increased consultation fee, the doctor would then be able to give approximately 20 to 25 percent of their work time spent doing administrative tasks – or “10 to 15 hours per week” to an administrative assistant.

While not all primary care physicians will take part in the strike, patients can expect the industrial action to be well-supported across the country throughout the week. This strike sets itself apart from other industrial movements involving healthcare workers, particularly those who are frontline staff, as they typically involve demonstrations and wearing armbands announcing they are striking, while continuing to go into work.

This time, like the strike action from December 1st and 2nd, participating general practitioners will close the doors to their practices on the strike days – patients will still be able to access urgent care either through hospitals or the SOS Medecins service.

The walkouts also come as French healthcare workers struggle to cope with a “triple epidemic” of Covid-19, bronchiolitis and influenza.

Some specialists also announced plans to strike, with the organisation “Doctors for Tomorrow” also hoping to encourage an increase in consultations for specialists as well. Noelle Cariclet, a psychiatrist in the Paris region told Franceinfo that some specialties – like psychiatry, child psychiatry, pediatrics and endocrinology – are becoming rare in France because they are seen as unattractive.

Cariclet said that these specialties are particularly undervalued because the price of a consultation has “not increased for over 20 years.”

