STRIKES

French GPs call for increase in consultation fee to €50

The consultation fee to see a GP or family doctor in France could rise from €25 to €50 - if doctors get their way after staging a strike this week.

Published: 27 December 2022 15:18 CET
A general practitioner checks a patient's blood pressure on May 21, 2015 in Quimper, western France. (Photo by Fred TANNEAU / AFP)

The renewed strike action, which began on December 26th, is set to run until January 2nd. It comes almost a month after primary care physicians walked out on December 1st and 2nd, which involved approximately 30 percent of general practitioners across the country, according to Franceinfo.

Doctors on strike are calling for administrative procedures to be simplified and for the basic consultation fee – typically capped to €25 – to be doubled to €50.

In France patients pay the doctor upfront for a visit, and then a portion of the fee is reimbursed by the government via the carte vitale health card.

Although GPs are self-employed, the government sets the scale of fees that they can charge, including the basic €25 for a consultation.

As fewer people choose to become primary care physicians, striking GPs are hoping that pushing for an increase in consultation fees will help to make the field more appealing. 

Antoine Soubieux, a general practitioner in Indre-et-Loire and union representative told France 3 that the goal is not for doctors to “put everything in their pocket.” Instead, Soubieux explained that the profits generated would allow doctors to invest in the hiring of medical secretaries to help relieve them of cumbersome administrative tasks which take away their time with patients. 

Christèle Audigier, a general practitioner near Lyon, told Europe 1 that with an increased consultation fee, the doctor would then be able to give approximately 20 to 25 percent of their work time spent doing administrative tasks – or “10 to 15 hours per week” to an administrative assistant.

While not all primary care physicians will take part in the strike, patients can expect the industrial action to be well-supported across the country throughout the week. This strike sets itself apart from other industrial movements involving healthcare workers, particularly those who are frontline staff, as they typically involve demonstrations and wearing armbands announcing they are striking, while continuing to go into work.

This time, like the strike action from December 1st and 2nd, participating general practitioners will close the doors to their practices on the strike days – patients will still be able to access urgent care either through hospitals or the SOS Medecins service.

The walkouts also come as French healthcare workers struggle to cope with a “triple epidemic” of Covid-19, bronchiolitis and influenza.

Some specialists also announced plans to strike, with the organisation “Doctors for Tomorrow” also hoping to encourage an increase in consultations for specialists as well. Noelle Cariclet, a psychiatrist in the Paris region told Franceinfo that some specialties – like psychiatry, child psychiatry, pediatrics and endocrinology – are becoming rare in France because they are seen as unattractive.

Cariclet said that these specialties are particularly undervalued because the price of a consultation has “not increased for over 20 years.”

TRAVEL NEWS

LATEST: French rail unions reach deal with SNCF to avoid New Year strikes

The strike that has caused chaos on the railways over Christmas weekend will not be repeated at New Year, after unions reached a last-minute deal with French rail operator SNCF.

Published: 23 December 2022 12:07 CET
The strike of conductors and ticket collections has seen around three fifths of trains cancelled over the Christmas weekend, leaving around 200,000 passengers unable to travel.

The current strike will continue until Monday, December 26th, but a planned second strike – from Friday, December 30th, to Monday, January 2nd – was called off on Friday after last-minute talks between SNCF and unions. 

There had been growing public anger over the Christmas strikes – which were called without official union backing in response to a pay dispute for conductors and ticket collectors – with politicians and members of the public condemning the decision to strike over one of the busiest weekends of the year.

An SNCF spokesman said: “Although the disruptions remain unchanged for this weekend, this agreement allows the lifting of strike notices with the aim of a return to normal in the next few days and in particular for the New Year’s Eve weekend.

The operator “welcomes the fact that it is through social dialogue with the elected representatives of the railway workers that a way out of the conflict has been found and that the demands of the conductors have been heard”.

In addition to a €720 annual bonus for conductors, the agreement reached also includes the recruiting of extra staff and a new pay-band structure. 

The strike over Christmas weekend largely affects the high-speed TGV trains, while local TER trains and city and suburban public transport remain unaffected.

SNCF was forced to cancel around three-fifths of services, and the very high demand meant that most other trains were full, meaning people were unable to change their booking. SNCF is offering a reimbursement of double the ticket price for people who are unable to travel, meanwhile traffic jams were building on Friday as travellers took to the roads instead.

The lifting of the New Year strike action means that from Tuesday, December 27th all transport in France should run as normal – threatened strikes by airline cabin crew were called off earlier in the month after an agreement was reached on pay.

However, those with a trip to the UK booked should be aware of widespread strike action over the entire Christmas and New Year period. 

