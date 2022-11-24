Read news from:
French doctors set to strike in December in call for more GP investment

Patients looking to make an appointment with their GP across France might find doctor's offices closed in December, as general practitioners prepare to go on strike.

Published: 24 November 2022 10:09 CET
A general practitioner receives a patient for a vaccination in 2021. (Photo by Fred SCHEIBER / AFP)

Originally initiated by the collective “Doctors for Tomorrow”, unions such as Generalists-CSMF and Jeunes Médecins have joined in calling on médecine géneralists (GPs or family doctors) to “be united in anger” and to close their practices on December 1st and 2nd. 

The idea to close down GP practices for two days was originally born in September, when members of the small Facebook group “Doctors for Tomorrow” began discussing their frustrations with their careers – as doctors say they do not have enough time for proper consultations and are not happy with the fees set by the government.

GPs in France are all self-employed, but the prices for consultations and treatments are set by the government, which reimburses the cost to patients.

While not all GPs will take part in the strike, patients can expect the industrial action to be well-supported across the country. This strike sets itself apart as well because typically healthcare workers (particularly those who are frontline staff) strike by taking part in demonstrations and wearing armbands announcing they are striking, while continuing to go into work.

This time, participating general practitioners will close the doors to their practices on the two strike days – patients will still be able to access urgent care either through hospitals or the SOS Medecins service.

Benoît Coulon, a general practitioner in Besançon, located in eastern France told France 3 that he believes “there will be areas where all the practices are closed.” 

Coulon explained that the doctors will be going on strike to “show that we can’t take it anymore.”

“We are under permanent pressure, we are rushed,” he said. “We cannot do the medicine we were trained to do.”

The plan to strike originally began over calls to simplify administrative procedures and to increase the price of basic consultations – both with hopes of making the field more attractive to young doctors.

Regarding lengthy administrative procedures and paperwork, Coulon gave an example. He explained that at the end of a consultation, when swiping a patient’s medical card (carte vitale), the doctor must then log all of the medical acts performed, according to the social security code. “It’s getting more and more complex,” Coulon explained to France 3.

“There are always new procedures and you almost need to have a dictionary next to you to be sure of what you are doing,” he said.

For Coulon and other GPs, part of the ongoing issue is that young doctors are less interested in becoming general practitioners, which contributes to the multiplication of ‘medical deserts’ – areas where there are not enough GPs for the population. 

“50 percent of current interns in general medicine regret their choice of speciality and do not want to settle” Coulon told France 3. 

The doctors striking would like to see the price of a consultation be raised from the usual rate of €25 to €50 (reimbursed for patients by the government).

According to Coulon, this would allow doctors to spend more time per patient, as well as to focus more on preventive work which by his estimation would save money for the healthcare system in the long run.

Additionally, doctors hope this increase in fee would allow for the hiring of staff to handle administrative processes, thus making the job of being a medical generalist more enticing to young doctors, as explained Dr. Jérôme Marty to Yahoo FR. 

TRAVEL NEWS

Strikes, prices and services – what you need to know about Christmas travel to France

For the past two Christmases strict Covid rules prevented many people from travelling - this year that isn't an issue, but there are strikes, service reductions and high ticket prices to contend with.

Published: 21 November 2022 16:55 CET
Updated: 22 November 2022 11:30 CET
Whether you’re a foreigner in France planning a trip to see friends or relatives over the festive season, a second-home owner or you’re planning a Christmas or New Year trip to France, here’s what you need to know. 

Strikes

Let’s start with something particularly French – strikes.

At present there are no strikes confirmed for the holiday season, although there is the possibility of a strike of flight attendants. However that doesn’t mean strikes can’t be called nearer the time, you can find all the latest information on our strike page HERE.

However just because a strike is called, it doesn’t necessarily mean that you won’t be able to travel – we take a look here at how to interpret French strike threats, and whether you should cancel your trip.

If you’re taking a trip to the UK, be aware that rail workers are currently engaged in a protracted battle to secure pay increases that will help them cope with the soaring cost of living, and have not ruled out further strikes over the festive season.

If you’re going to Italy there are widespread air and rail strikes in November that could continue into December, while Germany has also seen airline strikes. Low-cost airlines in Spain are also staging strike action that is currently scheduled to last until after Christmas.

You can find the latest in Italy here, Spain here and Germany here.

Services

After two years of limited services as passenger numbers crashed during the pandemic there is now a lot more choice – but some services are still restricted compared to 2019. 

French trains are back to pre-pandemic levels and in fact many lines have increased services as more and more people opt to take the train for environmental reasons. This includes international services like the Lyria to Switzerland, Thalys to the Benelux and Renfe to Spain but not the Eurostar (see below).

READ ALSO How to save money on French train tickets

Airlines have largely resumed their pre-pandemic timetables between big cities such as the Paris-New York flights, but several regional French airports still have fewer services than before. New rules on domestic French flights mean that some routes within France such as Paris to Nantes have been stopped altogether. 

Services between France and the UK have also seen some post-Brexit effects with both the Eurotunnel and ferry companies running fewer services – although the Eurotunnel is planning to offer services every half hour over the Christmas period. People taking the ferry from the UK are advised to allow 90 minutes for pre-boarding checks at busy times. 

Travel to France: What has changed since Brexit?

The Eurostar is running around one third fewer services in order to avoid massive queues due to the post-Brexit passport check rules, and passengers are now advised to allow 90 minutes for pre-boarding checks. Financial troubles at the company have also seen ticket prices rise.

If you’re planning a ski holiday, there is now a direct train from London to a selection of French ski resorts, although the Travelski Express can only be booked as part of a package holiday.

Prices

But for many people, the prices have ruled out travel over the holiday season – with many American readers telling us that they have either decided not to travel, or have travelled at a different time of year to see friends and relatives.

Prices for long-haul flights have seen big increases, almost doubling on some routes, while short-haul flights seem to be less affected.

If you’re planning to take the Eurostar, it too has raised its prices in response to financial troubles at the parent company.

Prices on French trains have not seen a significant increase – although one is planned for 2023 to cope with rising utility prices – while other operators have seen smaller price rises, keeping in mind that Christmas and New Year is always an expensive time to travel. 

You can find the latest travel news in our travel section HERE, and we will update this article with any new developments ahead of the festive season.

