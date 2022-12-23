Read news from:
TRAVEL NEWS

LATEST: French rail unions reach deal with SNCF to avoid New Year strikes

The strike that has caused chaos on the railways over Christmas weekend will not be repeated at New Year, after unions reached a last-minute deal with French rail operator SNCF.

Published: 23 December 2022 12:07 CET
Photo by STEPHANE DE SAKUTIN / AFP

The strike of conductors and ticket collections has seen around three fifths of trains cancelled over the Christmas weekend, leaving around 200,000 passengers unable to travel.

The current strike will continue until Monday, December 26th, but a planned second strike – from Friday, December 30th, to Monday, January 2nd – was called off on Friday after last-minute talks between SNCF and unions. 

There had been growing public anger over the Christmas strikes – which were called without official union backing in response to a pay dispute for conductors and ticket collectors – with politicians and members of the public condemning the decision to strike over one of the busiest weekends of the year.

An SNCF spokesman said: “Although the disruptions remain unchanged for this weekend, this agreement allows the lifting of strike notices with the aim of a return to normal in the next few days and in particular for the New Year’s Eve weekend.

The operator “welcomes the fact that it is through social dialogue with the elected representatives of the railway workers that a way out of the conflict has been found and that the demands of the conductors have been heard”.

In addition to a €720 annual bonus for conductors, the agreement reached also includes the recruiting of extra staff and a new pay-band structure. 

The strike over Christmas weekend largely affects the high-speed TGV trains, while local TER trains and city and suburban public transport remain unaffected.

SNCF was forced to cancel around three-fifths of services, and the very high demand meant that most other trains were full, meaning people were unable to change their booking. SNCF is offering a reimbursement of double the ticket price for people who are unable to travel, meanwhile traffic jams were building on Friday as travellers took to the roads instead.

The lifting of the New Year strike action means that from Tuesday, December 27th all transport in France should run as normal – threatened strikes by airline cabin crew were called off earlier in the month after an agreement was reached on pay.

However, those with a trip to the UK booked should be aware of widespread strike action over the entire Christmas and New Year period. 

PARIS

Protests force closure of luxury Paris department store

Dozens of trade union members and disgruntled employees protested on Thursday at the ultra-luxury La Samaritaine shopping store in the heart of Paris, causing managers to shut its doors.

Published: 22 December 2022 16:00 CET
Owned by the French LVMH luxury giant, La Samaritaine re-opened in June  last year after a €750-million facelift and renovation carried out over 16 years.

“La Samaritaine is a symbolic place representing wealth. A lot of employees here cannot allow themselves to buy what they sell,” Amar Lagha, from the hard-left CGT union, told AFP.

The store is owned by LVMH whose CEO Bernard Arnault this week was named as the world’s richest man

Around 200-300 protesters were involved, including union members and employees, the CGT claimed.

Wearing red vests with the union’s emblem, they could be seen standing among the displays of luxury handbags, make up and clothing even after management shut the store in the morning.

“Almost all of the demonstrators were not employees of la Samaritaine,” the store’s management said in a statement. “For security reasons, clients and personnel were evacuated.”

France has been hit by a series of strikes in different sectors of the economy as employees push for pay hikes in the face of annual inflation of around 6.0 percent.

Many train managers and ticket inspectors on the national railways have announced a stoppage over the Christmas weekend starting Friday, leading to two in five long-distance trains being cancelled.

Travellers and the government have reacted with fury to the train strike, which has been organised informally without union backing.

