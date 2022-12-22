Read news from:
STRIKES

‘You don’t strike at Christmas’ – fury in France as trains cancelled

More than one third of scheduled trains for the Christmas weekend have been cancelled, amid anger at French rail unions pushing ahead with strike action over the holiday weekend that has seen more 200,000 left without transport.

Published: 22 December 2022 08:59 CET
Photo by Bertrand GUAY / AFP

Just two in five services are scheduled to run over the Christmas weekend when millions of French people are expected to travel for family gatherings.

The worst affected services were high-speed TGV lines, the mainstay of long-distance rail travel in France, leading to a rush for flights, rental cars and car-pooling.

“I understand their demands but do they have to go on strike during the festivities?” Isabelle Barrier, whose train to southwestern Toulouse was cancelled, told AFP in Paris.

“They couldn’t give a damn about people! If they want to strike, I understand, but not the Christmas weekend!” said Emilio Quintana, a father struggling to find a ticket to Marseille, told AFP.

It is common for striking workers to declare a trève (truce) is strike action falls over Christmas weekend, to allow people to travel to visit family, although the 2019 transport strikes of December and January continued over Christmas with no truce. 

SNCF’s travel division boss Christophe Fanichet apologised to travellers on Wednesday and called the strike action by ticket inspectors – launched without union backing – “scandalous” and “unacceptable”.

“You don’t strike at Christmas,” agreed government spokesman Olivier Véran.

Transport minister Clément Beaune, whose own TGV home for Christmas is reported to have been cancelled, called on the workers to show “responsibility” and it is understood that Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne has been involved in negotiations to try and avert the strike. 

In a country where strike action is common and generally accepted, the Christmas action has provoked unusual anger, with Elysée sources briefing that Emmanuel Macron “considers the strike to show a total absence of empathy, solidarity and fraternity”.

Faced with high inflation, ticket inspectors are demanding a further pay hike beyond the 12 percent increase already negotiated which will take effect over two years, according to the SNCF.

But unions involved in the negotiations reportedly could not agree whether to push ahead with the Christmas strikes, and in the end left a strike notice in place but did not call for strike action – leaving the decision up to workers in local areas.

Annual inflation is running at around 6 percent in France, lower than most other European countries which are also facing public sector strikes.

Neighbouring Britain has been hit by a wave of stoppages from rail workers, as well as nurses, passport control workers and ambulance drivers.

READ ALSO How strikes will affect Christmas travel between France and the UK

France’s strike notice runs from Friday, December 23rd to Monday, December 26th. A further provisional notice is in place from Friday, December 30th to Monday, January 2nd.  

According to the SNCF website earlier, half or more of scheduled trains for the weekend had been cancelled on key routes such as Paris to Rennes, western France, or Paris to Bordeaux, in the southwest.

Half the services to Spain have been slashed, and a third of those to Italy.

The rail operator promised re-bookings free of charge, including for more expensive seats, but most TGVs were already fully booked on Wednesday.

It also offered to give out vouchers worth twice the original ticket price to people whose trains have been cancelled. This applies to those who manage to exchange their tickets.

But travellers queueing at railway stations said that was not much of a consolation for a ruined holiday.

Mathilde, a 38-year-old Parisian whose train to Bordeaux was cancelled, said she was tempted to get on another train even without a ticket.

“I might try to force my way onto a train, although I’m not sure that will work,” she said, adding: “I don’t expect SNCF to be very understanding.”

TRAVEL NEWS

What to expect from road traffic in France over the Christmas holidays

French traffic watchdog Bison futé has released its traffic predictions for those planning to travel on French roads in the days leaving up to Christmas and following the holiday. Here is what you can expect

Published: 21 December 2022 15:24 CET
As people across France prepare to hit the roads ahead of the Christmas holidays, the French traffic watchdog Bison futé has released its predictions for the days leading up to the holiday and directly after.

From December 22nd to 26th, the traffic will mostly be “green” – meaning at usual levels, with congestion on Thursday, Friday, and Monday, mostly situated in the Paris region.

Weather throughout France is expected to be more mild than in previous weeks, and overall temperatures are expected to be slightly above seasonal norms, with predictions of 13C in Brittany, 12C in eastern France and a peak of 19C in Perpignan in the south west.

READ MORE: Will there be a white Christmas in France this year?

For those travelling by rail, there will be a strike running from Friday, December 23rd to Monday, December 26th. Overall, around two thirds of services will run as usual, and the industrial action will mainly affect TGV routes. Local TER services, as well as city and suburban rail transport, will not be affected.

However, this could stand to increase traffic on French roads, as would-be train-travellers look to alternative travel options.

Here is what you can expect for circulation each day over the Christmas holiday weekend on French roads:

On Thursday, circulation both leaving and coming into the Paris region has been classified at the “orange” (difficult traffic conditions) warning level. However, throughout the rest of the country traffic in both directions will remain at normal levels.

Bison futé recommends that those departing Île de France and other major cities leave or cross through the area before 12pm, with the same advice applied to returns for the Paris region.

A screenshot of traffic predictions from bison futé for Thursday.

On Friday, the Paris region has been marked with a red warning (very difficult traffic conditions), as Bison Futé anticipates significant congestion for departures. For those returning to Île-de-France, as well as those in the rest of the country, traffic conditions will be green (normal). 

READ MORE: What to expect if you’re travelling to France in December

Bison futé recommends motorists leave or cross through the Paris region before 10am on Friday to avoid slowdowns and that they avoid the A10 freeway, specifically via the Saint-Arnoult tollbooth between 10 am and 3pm.

Screenshot of Bison Futé predictions for Friday

On Saturday – Christmas Eve – traffic will remain normal. Bison futé has not placed any parts of France under “orange” or “red” alerts for slowdowns.

Screenshot of Bison Futé predictions for Saturday

The same will go for Christmas Day on Sunday, where traffic will remain at normal levels throughout the country.

Screenshot of Bison Futé predictions for Sunday

Slowdowns are expected again on Monday, as people begin returning home from their holidays. While the majority of the country is expected to continue having normal traffic conditions, the Paris region has been placed under “orange” alert for slowdowns – both for departures and returns.

Screenshot of Bison Futé predictions for Monday

Tips for Monday December 26

The traffic watchdog recommends that those departing from the Paris region do so prior to 10am on Monday, and that those returning to the region do so prior to 2pm to avoid the most severe slowdowns.

