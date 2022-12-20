Read news from:
Eurotunnel passengers to France hit by six hour delays after ‘technical problems’

Passengers travelling to France on the Channel Tunnel faced waits of up to six hours after what the company described as "technical problems" in Folkestone.

Published: 20 December 2022 09:52 CET
Eurotunnel freight trains are pictured at the freight entrance to the Channel Tunnel in Folkestone in southern England (Photo by IAN KINGTON / AFP)

People travelling by the Channel tunnel at the Folkestone terminal experienced significant delays on Monday night due to “technical issues,” according to the Eurotunnel Le Shuttle Twitter account, with users reporting waiting for six hours to board a train.

Passengers travelling from Calais were not affected, neither were Eurostar services, and services resumed normal operations around 7am on Tuesday.

Some Twitter users also noted difficulties using the My Eurotunnel application throughout the night on Monday. Passengers planning to travel on the Eurotunnel can track updates and see delays HERE.

Eurotunnel did not elaborate on the nature of the problems, which appeared to concern only processing of passengers at the Folkestone terminal – which had already been the site of long delays during the summer holidays.

The delays on Monday came just ahead of the Christmas and New Year’s holidays, when many travellers had switched to travelling by Eurotunnel in order to avoid disruption at airports and on trains because of strikes in the UK.

Travel will likely be disrupted within the United Kingdom due to strike action on rail services, as well as walkouts by border staff at many of the country’s major airports during the holiday period.

However, staff at the Channel Tunnel terminal in Folkestone reportedly will not take part in strike action, and as of December 20th, British border officials who work in the French port of Calais and at the Eurostar terminal in Gare du Nord have not indicated plans to strike.

How strikes will affect travel between France and the UK this Christmas

Anyone who is booked on the Eurostar should be aware that Eurostar’s UK security staff have filed a strike notice for over the Christmas period.

If you have continued to experience difficulties attempting to cross through the Channel tunnel, you can reach out to the customer service department by following the procedure outlined HERE

TRAVEL NEWS

LATEST: French rail workers to strike over Christmas and New Year

French rail unions representing conductors and ticket collectors have announced they will keep a strike notice in place for the Christmas and New Year weekends after failing to reach an agreement on pay.

Published: 19 December 2022 14:27 CET
After weeks of negotiation between SNCF bosses and unions, a strike notice for Friday, December 23rd to Monday, December 26th remains in place, along with a second notice for December 30th to January 2nd.

However, the announcement from the union Sud-Rail on Monday did not include a “call to stop work” – which means that disruption is likely to be more limited.

French media reported that unions were divided on the best action to take, so issued the strike notice without a call to stop work, leaving the decision of whether to work or not up to local groups.

It is expected that this will mean significantly less disruption than during the last strike of conductors and ticket collectors, when only around 40 percent of TGVs ran. The local TER services and city and suburban transport are not affected.

The strike notice does not affect drivers, only conductors and ticket collectors. 

Workers now have until Wednesday evening to inform managers whether they intend to strike, and the revised strike timetable for the Christmas weekend will be published on Thursday. 

Cabin crew at Easyjet have called off strike action over the holiday period while Air France says it does not expect significant disruption.

Anyone with a trip planned to the UK should check with their operator before travelling as British strikes are set to cause significant disruption over the festive period.

How strikes will affect travel between France and the UK this Christmas

