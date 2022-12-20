Eurotunnel passengers to France hit by six hour delays after ‘technical problems’

People travelling by the Channel tunnel at the Folkestone terminal experienced significant delays on Monday night due to “technical issues,” according to the Eurotunnel Le Shuttle Twitter account, with users reporting waiting for six hours to board a train.

Passengers travelling from Calais were not affected, neither were Eurostar services, and services resumed normal operations around 7am on Tuesday.

Good Morning, our service is operating to schedule with regular departures. We look forward to welcoming you on board. pic.twitter.com/ICzcNkjR94 — Eurotunnel Le Shuttle (@LeShuttle) December 20, 2022

Some Twitter users also noted difficulties using the My Eurotunnel application throughout the night on Monday. Passengers planning to travel on the Eurotunnel can track updates and see delays HERE.

Eurotunnel did not elaborate on the nature of the problems, which appeared to concern only processing of passengers at the Folkestone terminal – which had already been the site of long delays during the summer holidays.

The delays on Monday came just ahead of the Christmas and New Year’s holidays, when many travellers had switched to travelling by Eurotunnel in order to avoid disruption at airports and on trains because of strikes in the UK.

Travel will likely be disrupted within the United Kingdom due to strike action on rail services, as well as walkouts by border staff at many of the country’s major airports during the holiday period.

However, staff at the Channel Tunnel terminal in Folkestone reportedly will not take part in strike action, and as of December 20th, British border officials who work in the French port of Calais and at the Eurostar terminal in Gare du Nord have not indicated plans to strike.

Anyone who is booked on the Eurostar should be aware that Eurostar’s UK security staff have filed a strike notice for over the Christmas period.

If you have continued to experience difficulties attempting to cross through the Channel tunnel, you can reach out to the customer service department by following the procedure outlined HERE.