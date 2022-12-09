For members
TRAVEL NEWS
Reader question: Does the UK border strike affect ferries, trains and the Channel Tunnel?
Coverage of a planned strike by British border force staff has focused on expected chaos at airports - but what about other methods of travel from France to the UK?
Published: 9 December 2022 10:49 CET
Photo by Ben Stansall / AFP
For members
STRIKES
UK border strikes threaten Christmas travel chaos to and from France
Planned industrial action by British border force staff is threatening to disrupt Christmas travel plans for people going between France and the UK - with a warning of 10-hour waits at airports. It comes on top of planned strikes on the Eurostar.
Published: 8 December 2022 15:14 CET
Url copied to clipboard!
Member comments