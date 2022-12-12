Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK

HEALTH

EXPLAINED: Who can get a second Covid booster in France?

France has now opened up second booster shots of the Covid-19 vaccine - here's how it works.

Published: 12 December 2022 09:36 CET
EXPLAINED: Who can get a second Covid booster in France?
Photo by Christophe ARCHAMBAULT / AFP

What has changed?

Health minister François Braun announced on Friday that everyone in France can now get a second booster shot of the Covid-19 vaccine – previously it had been restricted to over 60s, those with medical conditions, carers and healthcare workers.

Braun did not announce this as a change in policy, he merely said he was ‘clarifying’ that everyone can now get a second booster, but the effect is that there is no longer any need to prove eligibility to get the shot.

Boosters can be done three months after an infection with Covid-19, or three months after the last injection for people over 80 years, residents of Ehpad and immunocompromised people. For the others, it should be done six months after the last dose received.

First doses of the vaccine and first boosters are also open to anyone who has not already had them.

When does it change?

The policy was announced as coming into effect immediately. Some booking sites, such as the medical app Doctolib, still list eligibility categories for a second booster, but this is expected to change soon and the minister was clear that it is now open to everyone.

How do you get it?

The big vaccine centres that administered many of the first doses of the Covid vaccine are all now closed, so it’s generally a choice between your GP, a local medical centre or a pharmacy to get the booster shot.

Most pharmacies require pre-booking for vaccines, although some offer it on a walk-in basis. The medical app Doctolib is a good place to start finding a vaccine site near you.

You can also get a flu vaccine at the same appointment

Is it recommended for everyone?

The government initially focused the second booster shot campaign on high-risk groups – including the elderly and those with medical conditions.

However, Braun now says that he recommends everyone to get a second booster shot, particularly those who are planning to spend the Christmas holidays with people in high risk groups such as elderly relatives.

During a press conference on Friday evening, Braun encouraged all people in France who have not yet had their second booster shot to do so before the start of the holidays in an effort to “be in solidarity with vulnerable groups.”

He also recommended that people wear masks in crowded, indoor areas, such as public transportation, ahead of the Christmas and New Year’s holidays to decrease the spread of Covid-19 and influenza.

As of early December, 20 percent of over 80s, and 40 percent of those aged between 60 and 80 had received a second booster dose. But both figures were, according to Braun, “insufficient”, who added that relatives of vulnerable people should ensure they were vaccinated to protect their loved ones.

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.

COVID-19

Paxlovid and vaccines: The latest Covid advice from the French government

The French health minister outlined on Friday the government recommendations amid the "tripledemic" of Covid-19, influenza, and bronchiolitis that has hit the country in recent weeks.

Published: 9 December 2022 19:17 CET
Paxlovid and vaccines: The latest Covid advice from the French government

French Health Minister François Braun held a press conference with other public health officials on Friday to provide the public with the government’s latest public health advice.

Earlier in the day, the French health minister said on BFMTV that fourth doses of the Covid-19 vaccine were available to all groups. Previously, only at-risk populations were eligible.

READ MORE: Can anybody in France now get the latest Covid booster vaccine?

Here is what the public health officials said:

The situation

Health Minister Braun began the press conference by reminding the public that France is facing a “triple epidemic,” as the nine Covid-19 wave occurs alongside seasonal illnesses of influenza and bronchiolitis. Specifically, the health minister said that hospital emergency room visits and hospitalisations for the flu had doubled in the last week.

Therefore Braun called for voluntary acts of “solidarity” to prevent a rise in cases and serious infections, particularly of Covid-19, during the end-of-year festivities. 

According to Braun, France counted more than 100,000 new Covid-19 contaminations in recent days, with more than 1,000 patients being treated in critical care services.

Wearing a mask

The public officials reminded the public that wearing a mask is an “act of solidarity.” While the mask is not required, it is highly recommended, particularly in “crowded and enclosed areas,” such as public transportation.

Minister Braun encouraged wearing a mask when travelling to Christmas holiday celebrations this year.

“You do not know if the person next to you is immune-compromised,” said COVARS head Brigitte Autran, recommending that people wear masks while travelling.

Braun also mentioned that in nursing homes and care centres, masks could become required, at the behest of the establishment’s management.

Getting vaccinated against both influenza and Covid-19

The minister of health noted that the level of vaccination in France against influenza was “five percent lower this year” when compared with 2021, making the population more vulnerable. Additionally, the minister expressed concern over the rate of vaccination against Covid-19 (second boosters) in nursing homes and care centres to be “too low,” with rates around “21 and 23 percent for the over 80s.”

Braun reiterated that all groups in France are now eligible for a second booster against Covid-19. The minister said he was “appealing to individual and collective responsibility” in encouraging people to get both the Covid-19 and flu vaccines prior to spending the Christmas holidays with family members.

The minister said that all groups in France should be eligible to receive both vaccines at the same time – one in each arm. 

READ MORE: Flu vaccine opens to all adults in France: What you need to know

Access to Paxlovid

Brigitte Autran said that the treatment drug, Paxlovid, is very effective against the BQ1.1 Covid-19 variant, which is circulating around France currently. She explained that groups at-risk of developping severe forms of Covid-19, or those whose immune systems did not generate responses to the vaccines, would be eligible for prescriptions from their primary care doctors for Paxlovid.

A prescription can be created for a three month period, without the patient needing to be sick with Covid-19 already. Once such a patient tests positive, they can use the existing prescription to access Paxlovid.

Protecting children and babies against bronchiolitis

Romain Basmaci, a pediatrician and professor of medicine, issued several recommendations. He advised that parents wipe down children’s toys and avoid sharing toys between two children. He also recommended that if a parent becomes sick, they should begin wearing a mask and decreasing physical contact with their young child to better protect them.

He added that keeping children’s noses clean and clear is a good practice to protect them while sick, even though there are no specific treatments for bronchiolitis. Additionally, he said that if your child is struggling to eat, smaller quantities rather than full meals may be a helpful way to ensure they remain well-nourished.

SHOW COMMENTS