EXPLAINED: Who can get a second Covid booster in France?

What has changed?

Health minister François Braun announced on Friday that everyone in France can now get a second booster shot of the Covid-19 vaccine – previously it had been restricted to over 60s, those with medical conditions, carers and healthcare workers.

Braun did not announce this as a change in policy, he merely said he was ‘clarifying’ that everyone can now get a second booster, but the effect is that there is no longer any need to prove eligibility to get the shot.

Boosters can be done three months after an infection with Covid-19, or three months after the last injection for people over 80 years, residents of Ehpad and immunocompromised people. For the others, it should be done six months after the last dose received.

First doses of the vaccine and first boosters are also open to anyone who has not already had them.

When does it change?

The policy was announced as coming into effect immediately. Some booking sites, such as the medical app Doctolib, still list eligibility categories for a second booster, but this is expected to change soon and the minister was clear that it is now open to everyone.

How do you get it?

The big vaccine centres that administered many of the first doses of the Covid vaccine are all now closed, so it’s generally a choice between your GP, a local medical centre or a pharmacy to get the booster shot.

Most pharmacies require pre-booking for vaccines, although some offer it on a walk-in basis. The medical app Doctolib is a good place to start finding a vaccine site near you.

You can also get a flu vaccine at the same appointment.

Is it recommended for everyone?

The government initially focused the second booster shot campaign on high-risk groups – including the elderly and those with medical conditions.

However, Braun now says that he recommends everyone to get a second booster shot, particularly those who are planning to spend the Christmas holidays with people in high risk groups such as elderly relatives.

During a press conference on Friday evening, Braun encouraged all people in France who have not yet had their second booster shot to do so before the start of the holidays in an effort to “be in solidarity with vulnerable groups.”

He also recommended that people wear masks in crowded, indoor areas, such as public transportation, ahead of the Christmas and New Year’s holidays to decrease the spread of Covid-19 and influenza.

As of early December, 20 percent of over 80s, and 40 percent of those aged between 60 and 80 had received a second booster dose. But both figures were, according to Braun, “insufficient”, who added that relatives of vulnerable people should ensure they were vaccinated to protect their loved ones.