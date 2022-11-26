Read news from:
INSIDE FRANCE

Inside France: Political history, hot wine and those Paris ‘hats’

From politicians making history, to Olympic bosses creating some red faces and the delicious smell on city streets, our weekly newsletter Inside France looks at what we have been talking about in France this week.

Published: 26 November 2022 08:34 CET
Inside France: Political history, hot wine and those Paris 'hats'
It's a little hat, isn't it? Photo by Thomas SAMSON / AFP

Inside France is our weekly look at some of the news, talking points and gossip in France that you might not have heard about.

Historic vote

French MPs have made a little bit of history by voting overwhelmingly in favour of enshrining the right to abortion in the French constitution.

Although there are still several steps to go through before the constitution can be amended, the vote was also notable for the agreement between the leftist coalition and Macron’s centrist block in a parliament that has been almost comically divided since Macron lost his overall majority in June. 

It’s good to see that MPs can still come together on matters of principle. 

Hot for chaud

With less than one month to Christmas, markets are opening across France and the delicious scent of vin chaud (mulled wine) hangs in the air.

One of my favourite things about France is that vin chaud is not just a Christmas tradition, it’s served throughout the winter and right about now cafés across Paris have steaming vats of hot, spiced wine set up on their terraces. Frankly, it’s hard to walk past without a purchase.

Les phryges

Is there anyone who doesn’t love the incredibly cute Paris 2024 Olympic mascots? Organisers insist that Les phryges are little hats, modelled on the red cap worn by revolutionaries and sported by national symbol Marianne ever since – while a lot of other people are convinced they look more like a clitoris. 

The mascot has been subject to a lot of, mostly good-humoured, international mockery for its accidental (or is it?) explicit content, and it now seems that the Olympic organisers are leaning into this with this official poster of French judo champion Teddy Riner appearing to tenderly caress one of the mascots . . .

Local rivalry of the week

I was in Marseille last week and was delighted to see that the city is keeping up its centuries-long beef with Paris with this postcard. Of course I had to buy it.

Podcast

We have a jam-packed edition of Talking France this week – How do all of France’s independent shops survive? Who is Bernard-Henri Lévy (and why don’t his shirts appear to have buttons)? Why is a price shock coming? What is to blame for France’s poor ranking in international language scores? And more . . . 

PS If you’re one of those people migrating from Twitter, you can find me on Mastadon @[email protected]

INSIDE FRANCE

Inside France: Feminist milestones, Miss France and smoochy kisses

From milestone events in French feminism to presidential greetings, cutting putdowns and the Miss France test, our weekly newsletter Inside France looks at what we have been talking about in France this week.

Published: 12 November 2022 08:42 CET
Inside France: Feminist milestones, Miss France and smoochy kisses

French feminism

It’s been a good week for a woman’s right to choose in France, with the parliament voting to take the first step to enshrine the right to abortion in the Constitution.

Abortion is already protected under French law, but changing the constitution would make it harder for any future president to roll back abortion rights (Marine Le Pen, who came second in the 2022 presidential election, has always been conspicuously reticent on this topic).

This week also marked the 50th anniversary of the court case that led to the legalisation of abortion in France, and Emmanuel Macron’s office put out a long statement in which the president “reaffirmed his attachment to this major conquest for women’s freedom”.

Adding: “At a time when so many women are still deprived of this right, when countries are taking it away from them or challenging it, France will continue to tirelessly defend it and support those who, throughout the world, are fighting to obtain it.”

France is far from being any kind of feminist paradise, but let’s mark these moments when they do happen.

(And if you’re interested in this topic, the Carnavalet museum in Paris has just opened a major new exhibition on the women’s rights struggle in Paris between 1789 to 2000. I haven’t been yet, but it’s definitely on my to-go list). 

Talking France

The Talking France podcast is back after a short break and we’re diving straight into the big questions – how serious are the fractures in France’s far-right party? What do new immigration and passport control rules mean for foreigners in France? What will Christmas lights look like in this winter of ‘energy sobriety’?

We also try our hands at the Miss France test – the quiz on France’s history, geography and politics that contestants in the beauty contest must answer. We didn’t have a swimsuit round, though. 

Listen on the link below or download it HERE.

Bromance

There’s been a few excited headlines in the UK media about a ‘bromance’ between Macron and the new British prime minister Rishi Sunak after the pair were photographed hugging and clasping hands at the COP27 climate summit in Egypt.

I hate to break it to them, but Macron is just a pretty tactile guy – all the world leaders that he meets get hugs, kisses and the sort of gestures that make great photos. Google ‘Macron kiss’ and you’ll get pictures of smoochy moments with everyone from Donald Trump to Justin Trudeau and the Pope (plus of course his wife Brigitte).

For my money though, nothing can beat the gallery of Macron-Merkel greetings.

Brutal putdown of the week 

This French Twitter user appears unimpressed with Mastadon, the social media app that many people are migrating to after Elon Musk’s takeover of Twitter, delivering the brutal verdict that is is ‘like Twitter, but run by the Limoges URSSAF office.’

URSSAF is the agency that self-employed people in France deal with and it has a reputation for the most bureaucratic and inefficient organisation in the whole of France (which is quite some accolade).

