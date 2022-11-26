Inside France: Political history, hot wine and those Paris ‘hats’

Inside France is our weekly look at some of the news, talking points and gossip in France that you might not have heard about. It’s published each Saturday and members can receive it directly to their inbox, by going to their newsletter preferences or adding their email to the sign-up box in this article.

Historic vote

French MPs have made a little bit of history by voting overwhelmingly in favour of enshrining the right to abortion in the French constitution.

Although there are still several steps to go through before the constitution can be amended, the vote was also notable for the agreement between the leftist coalition and Macron’s centrist block in a parliament that has been almost comically divided since Macron lost his overall majority in June.

READ ALSO How can France’s constitution be changed?

It’s good to see that MPs can still come together on matters of principle.

Hot for chaud

With less than one month to Christmas, markets are opening across France and the delicious scent of vin chaud (mulled wine) hangs in the air.

One of my favourite things about France is that vin chaud is not just a Christmas tradition, it’s served throughout the winter and right about now cafés across Paris have steaming vats of hot, spiced wine set up on their terraces. Frankly, it’s hard to walk past without a purchase.

Les phryges

Is there anyone who doesn’t love the incredibly cute Paris 2024 Olympic mascots? Organisers insist that Les phryges are little hats, modelled on the red cap worn by revolutionaries and sported by national symbol Marianne ever since – while a lot of other people are convinced they look more like a clitoris.

The mascot has been subject to a lot of, mostly good-humoured, international mockery for its accidental (or is it?) explicit content, and it now seems that the Olympic organisers are leaning into this with this official poster of French judo champion Teddy Riner appearing to tenderly caress one of the mascots . . .

Local rivalry of the week

I was in Marseille last week and was delighted to see that the city is keeping up its centuries-long beef with Paris with this postcard. Of course I had to buy it.

Podcast

We have a jam-packed edition of Talking France this week – How do all of France’s independent shops survive? Who is Bernard-Henri Lévy (and why don’t his shirts appear to have buttons)? Why is a price shock coming? What is to blame for France’s poor ranking in international language scores? And more . . .

Inside France is our weekly look at some of the news, talking points and gossip in France that you might not have heard about. It’s published each Saturday and members can receive it directly to their inbox, by going to their newsletter preferences or adding their email to the sign-up box in this article.

PS If you’re one of those people migrating from Twitter, you can find me on Mastadon @[email protected]