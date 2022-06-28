For members
FRANCE EXPLAINED
Can France’s Constitution be changed to add the right to abortion?
In the wake of the American Supreme Court's decision to end abortion rights for women in the US, French politicians from the centre and the left say they will move to have the right to terminate pregnancy enshrined in France's Constitution - so how easy is it to amend the Constitution in France?
Published: 28 June 2022 13:50 CEST
An employee of the constitutional council climbs stairs to the constitutional council in Paris. (Photo by JOEL SAGET / AFP)
