Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK

PARIS 2024 OLYMPICS

Phrygian caps: Why France chose two red hats as the Paris 2024 Olympics mascots

Two mischievous looking red hats, known as Phrygian caps, were unveiled on Monday as the official mascots of Paris 2024 Olympics in a nod to the country's history.

Published: 14 November 2022 13:15 CET
Phrygian caps: Why France chose two red hats as the Paris 2024 Olympics mascots
The newly unveiled Paris 2024 Olympic and Paralympic mascots during their official presentation in Saint-Denis, north of Paris. (Photo by STEPHANE DE SAKUTIN / AFP)

You may recognise the new Olympic mascot as the droopy hat the smurfs wear, or perhaps you may have seen it donned on Marianne – France’s lady of liberty – in paintings and on statues.

It is the Phrygian cap, a symbol of the French republic and has been chosen as the mascot for the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Sporting a pair of sneakers as a nod to the present, the animated red caps were unveiled on Monday. 

Normally, the Olympic mascot is an animal, but according to Tony Estanguet, the president of the organising committee, they wanted one that would “embody the French spirit by offering something new.”

Thus, the Phrygian cap was chosen as “a nod to the revolutionary spirit we want to instill in the Games,” Estanguet told French daily Le Parisien.

Julie Matikhine, the brand manager for the Paris 2024 Olympic games, told Franceinfo that the duo of mascots are meant “to lead a revolution by our side through sport,” and to show “that sport has the power to change everything.”

She added that the “reference to the Phrygian cap is that of our French spirit, a spirit so unique that it has crossed through centuries.”

A symbol of liberty 

“Bardot” busts of Marianne are displayed during the 100th French Mayors congress on November 21, 2017 in Paris. (Photo by JACQUES DEMARTHON / AFP)

Also known as the “red cap of liberty” or the “liberty cap,” the Phrygian cap is not to be confused with a béret. The brimless hat is a cultural staple in France, famous for having been worn by members of the French revolution.

A symbol of freedom for centuries, a similar version of the cap was first worn by freed Roman slaves and represented their liberation.

Since the French revolution, it has become a national symbol for the French republic. In the famous painting “Liberty leading the People” Marianne, the symbol of Liberty, is wearing a red Phrygian cap, as she does in several other representations.

The cap also appears on many flags and coats of arms of Latin American countries.

But the brimless hat is not the only way that the 2024 Olympics plans to recognise the French revolution – the marathon route is the one French women took to Versailles from Paris on October 5, 1789, to protest over principally the rising price of bread.

The Phrygian caps are often seen during protests in France. Women marchers who depict themselves as Marianne often wear the caps. (Photo by STEPHANE DE SAKUTIN / AFP)
 

A woman wearing the Phrygian cap, depicted on statues and imagery of France’s Marianne, faces French gendarmes as she takes part in the traditional May Day (Labour Day) rally in Nantes, western France, on May 1, 2019. (Photo by Sebastien SALOM-GOMIS / AFP)

As for the mascots themselves, one of the mascot’s eyes is blue and one of the two is draped in two ribbons in the colours of the French flag, in the style of a cockade, or knot of ribbons, which was another symbol of republicanism during the Revolution.

Selling the caps

The other difference to the Paris 2024 mascot is that it will not be represented by just one mascot, instead the Phrygian caps will be a family, similar to the Minions or the Smurfs. 

There will be two heroines: the cunning Olympic Phrygia and the Paralympic Phrygia, branded as the more festive and extroverted of the two. The latter of the two mascots has a visible handicap – a prosthetic leg.

The brand manager for the Paris 2024 games told Le Parisien that “For us, [the disabled mascot] is the flagship for a great movement of inclusion and equal opportunity.”

The mascots will be sold on T-shirts, mugs, and pins, as well as in the form of stuffed animals starting on Monday. But the toy replicas have drawn some controversy, as almost all are set to be made in China. 

Organisers defended their manufacturing plans and told AFP that this is “like the great majority of toys sold in France.”

No figures were given for the number of toy replicas that have been manufactured but they are expected to make up “between 20 and 25 percent” of merchandising revenue.

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.

PARIS 2024 OLYMPICS

Paris expects 600,000 for Olympics opening: minister

Paris expects a crowd of 600,000 at the 2024 summer Olympics' opening ceremony which is to take place on the river Seine, revealed French Interior Minister Gérald Darmanin.

Published: 26 October 2022 08:39 CEST
Paris expects 600,000 for Olympics opening: minister

Rather than in an athletics stadium as is customary, France plans to celebrate the ceremony on July 26th, 2024, with a flotilla of some 200 boats down the river Seine.

The banks of the river can accommodate 100,000 people who will have to buy tickets, while another 500,000 will be able to watch for free from the street level above, Darmanin told a French senate committee.

The organisers of the Paris Olympics have pushed ahead with the preparations for the ambitious opening ceremony despite security concerns.

Darmanin said 35,000 security forces would be deployed for the opening ceremony, with organisers told to add 3,000 privately hired security staff.

For the entire duration of the Games, an average of 30,000 police and gendarmes per day will be on duty, he said.

All interior ministry staff will be barred from taking leave during the Games, which end on August 11th.

Other major sporting or cultural events, including the Tour de France, will be moved or cancelled if their timing is in conflict with the Games.

Darmanin came in for heavy criticism following the crowd chaos at this year’s Champions League final at the Stade de France. A Senate inquiry cited a “string of dysfunctions” including a lack of preparation by authorities and UEFA, as well as poorly executed security arrangements.

An aide to President Emmanuel Macron told reporters in September that France was discussing with the International Olympic Committee “if savings could be made” on some events and sites.

Paris was aiming to be the most energy-efficient and cost-effective possible, creating a “new model” for the competition, the aide added.

SHOW COMMENTS