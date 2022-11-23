For members
PROPERTY
Bedbugs, mice, and mould: How to handle infestations in your French home
Pests (of the animal and fungal kind) are a common part of the experience of living in France, particularly in the cities - here's what you need to know if you have unwelcome visitors in your home.
Published: 23 November 2022 10:46 CET
The window of a shop specialised in Rat-disinfestation services. (Photo by Philippe LOPEZ / AFP)
VISAS
EXPLAINED: What type of French visa do you need?
Navigating the French visa process can be tricky, but the key thing is to make sure that you're applying for the correct visa type for your situation - here are the 5 key questions that will decide which visa is right for you.
Published: 22 November 2022 15:24 CET
Updated: 23 November 2022 09:01 CET
