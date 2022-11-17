Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK

FOOD & DRINK

Does Beaujolais Nouveau wine deserve its bad reputation?

Beaujolais Nouveau wine suffers from a number of negative stereotypes - but are these rumours more fiction than fact?

Published: 17 November 2022 11:17 CET
Does Beaujolais Nouveau wine deserve its bad reputation?
People celebrate the traditional event of "the Sarmentelles" that starts the "Beaujolais Nouveau" edition in 2017. (Photo by JEFF PACHOUD / AFP)

Each year – on the third Thursday of November – people across the world celebrate one thing, and it is not Thanksgiving. It is the release of the Beaujolais Nouveau, a French wine coming from the east of France, south of the wine growing region of Burgundy.

The release of the Beaujolais Nouveau vintage brings with it lots of celebration – four days of it in the Beaujolais region itself. The vintage is then shipped far and wide for people to consume, more often than not at a very affordable price of just a few euros. 

READ MORE: Beaujolais Nouveau: 13 things you need to know about France’s famous wine

Unfortunately, however, the light, red wine also has suffered from a negative reputation. Critics (or perhaps just those who have drunk too many glasses) say it gives you a hangover, tastes terrible (apparently similar to bananas to some), and above all that it is low-quality.

But to Rod Phillips, wine expert and author of “French Wine: A History”, Beaujolais Nouveau is “young, fruity, bright, cheerful.” 

Phillips went on to say that it is “not a wine to discuss or contemplate,” but “that doesn’t make it bad wine. It’s different from structured, more subtle and nuanced wines.”

For Caroline Conner, sommelier and head of Lyon Wine Tastings, Beaujolais Nouveau is “really fun” and highly encourages people to give the wine a chance, particularly from local producers. 

You can hear Caroline Conner discuss Beaujolais Nouveau in the new episode of the Talking France podcast. Download here or listen below.

Conner explained the stories of Beaujolais Nouveau wine causing hangovers has nothing to do with the way the wine is made, or even how quickly it is produced –  using grapes that were harvested just a few months before being bottled. 

“It’s not about the technique, it’s because most of it is mass produced. Any mass produced wine is probably going to give you a hangover,” the sommelier explained. 

Of course hangovers also depend on how much you drink – of any wine.

According to Rod Phillips, the stereotype that Beaujolais wine is of poor quality stretches back hundreds of years.

“The region had a setback in the Middle Ages and took a long time to recover,” explained Phillips.

In 1395, the Duke of Burgundy issued an edict – grapes from the Gamay vine were “injurious to the human creature” and wine that came from them had “terrible bitterness.” He is even thought to have said that the vine itself was an “evil and disloyal plant.”

According to Phillips, this decree was in the Duke’s interest: “He was protecting pinot noir, which was used for Burgundy’s already-famous wines.

More and more producers were growing Gamay because it had a higher yield, so made more and cheaper wine. They appealed to the Duke to ban Gamay and he obliged in terms that produced an enduring belief that Gamay was an inferior wine.”

This impacted Beaujolais wine because it is produced from that same “disloyal plant” – the Gamay grape. It was not until after the second World War that Beaujolais red wine grew in popularity outside of eastern France.

In the 1970s and 80s, the wine had a surge in popularity, with the start of the Beaujolais Nouveau phenomenon, and the mass production of the wine to be cheaply sent across the world. 

Conner described Beaujolais Nouveau as a “big party” at that time, with celebrations from London to Japan. While it has decreased in popularity in recent years, the third Thursday of November remains an important date in the French calendar.

What about the other Beaujolais wines?

Both wine experts also pointed to the fact that Beaujolais Nouveau is not the only wine to come out of the region. 

“There are a lots of different tiers of quality,” said Conner, adding that the Nouveau only accounts for about 20 percent of production. “The rest of Beaujolais wine is quite different.”

Phillips echoed these sentiments, noting an improvement in quality for other “Beaujolais Crus.”

“More recently people have discovered the 10 Beaujolais Crus (Morgon, Chénas, Brouilly, etc.) which are a real step up in quality,” he said. “There’s a sense in which Beaujolais Nouveau was a drag on the high quality wines of the region because it was associated with inexpensive, easy-drinking wines.”

And as for Beaujolais Nouveau itself, “it’s not all cheap and mass produced,” according to Conner.

If you really want to enjoy a good Beaujolais Nouveau, the sommelier recommends going “to a good caviste or a good restaurant” and drinking wine that was made by a “small producer.”

How much should you spend to get a really good bottle? Conner suggests 20 euros believing you’ll get far more value for money if you spend that amount on a Beaujolais rather than a Burgundy – which you pay a premium on because of its famous name

“You’ll find some excellent value,” she promised.

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.
For members

FOOD & DRINK

Four things you need to know about Vin chaud in France

Sipping mulled wine - or Vin chaud - is one of France's most popular cold-weather traditions. Here is what you need to know about the warm, winter drink.

Published: 14 November 2022 15:39 CET
Four things you need to know about Vin chaud in France

Where it came from

Mulled wine has been a European tradition for centuries – with first evidence of the beverage dating all the way back to the Roman Empire, when it was called “Conditum Paradoxum.”

The Romans had their own special recipe for Vin chaud – they combined wine with honey and then added spices, like pepper, bay leaf, saffron and dates.

As you can imagine this version of mulled wine would have tasted very different from what French people love to drink during the holiday season, but the French have been sipping some version of it since at least the 12th century. 

The popularity of Vin chaud, which was known at the time as “spicy wine,” spread through France and Spain. During the Middle Ages, it was often prescribed as a healing treatment. 

In the 13th century, the mulled wine made its way to England, becoming popular with the English king of the time, Henry III, who supposedly enjoyed the drink.

By the 1400s, Vin chaud was being drunk in Germany and the Nordic countries too, where it remains popular and was incorporated into local customs. 

As for France, mulled wine remained prevalent over the centuries, and during the 19th century it was particularly known for being served in inns. 

When and where to enjoy it

France has its own specific Vin chaud traditions that set it apart from other European countries who enjoy the warm beverage, and it is particularly popular in the French Alps and in Alsace. 

In France, Vin chaud is drunk all winter-long, often starting as early as November. It is particularly known for being part of the après ski tradition. After having spent the day skiing or enjoying winter sports, the French typically end the day by joining their friends and stretching out by the fire, enjoying raclette. This is also the perfect time to drink a warm glass of Vin chaud.

READ MORE: Rules of Raclette: How to make France’s cheesy winter classic

There is another moment when Vin chaud is particularly popular in France, and that is when one is walking along a Christmas Market, or marché de Noël.

It is almost guaranteed that every French Christmas market will include at least one stand selling Vin chaud, so market-goers can enjoy the beverage as they walk through the market, admiring the other stalls.

As the weather gets sufficiently cold, it is also common to find Vin chaud at local bars across the northern half of the country. 

What other countries have their own mulled wine traditions?

In terms of other mulled wine traditions, Sweden and the Scandinavian countries are known for their mulled wine which is called Glögg. The Swedish version of mulled wine tends to use different spices from the French version, and almonds and raisons are often placed at the bottom of the glass.

As for German-speaking countries, Vin chaud is referred to as Glühwein, which is also commonly found in Christmas markets. 

While the ingredients vary from country to country – with some places like Sweden using white wine, and others like Canada adding in maple syrup – the French version of the beverage is known for sweet (but not too sweet) and for including honey, cinnamon and orange. 

How you can make it

French mulled wine is typically made with red wine, but it can also be made with white wine, as is done in Alsace.

As the wine will be warmed and mixed with spices, it is not necessary to pick a very fancy or expensive bottle. The French cooking website, Cuisine AZ, recommends seeking out a wine that already has more of a fruity flavour, so you might consider a Merlot or a Gamay from Savoie.

Most French cooking sites recommend the same few ingredients: red wine, orange (usually two), honey, a few stars anise or Badiane, sugar, cinnamon sticks (one to two), and cloves (clous de girofle).

Some people might also recommend adding in a dash of cardamom or a small piece of ginger. You can also drop in a dash of liqueur: either Pear Williams, or another eau-de-vie, or Cognac, brandy or port, as recommended by chef David Lebovitz.

To prepare the beverage, first cut the oranges into slices, and then add them to the saucepan. Next, add wine, sugar, and spices. 

Heat on low and dissolve the sugar, and then keep warm for fifteen to twenty minutes before serving. Be careful to only bring the Vin chaud to a simmer, not a boil.

SHOW COMMENTS