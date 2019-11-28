Readers' tips: How to create an authentic Thanksgiving in France

And while the Americans living in France may be far from home, that won't stop thousands of them celebrating - even if they don't get the public holiday like they do back home and have to miss out on watching the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade and American football on TV.

American restaurants in Paris that run special Thanksgiving nights will have been booked out for months.

So, instead many will gather in groups, sometimes huge groups, across France to devour the traditional turkey with cranberry sauce (if they can find it) and take advantage of their adopted home by sinking a few glasses of French wine, no doubt.

We asked our American readers for their tips on creating the perfect Thanksgiving when they are a long way from US stores.

I make everything fresh, no cans or bags or whatever and it's a lot of work in a Paris flat but absolutely possible. I cooked a Thanksgiving for 40 people (in a 1 bedroom Paris flat) but only did it once. I've done 8 - 12 people many times. Go for it people! 🌽🍗🍷🍽 https://t.co/cVLE8jxRoT — ChrisInParis (@ChrisInParis) November 21, 2018

If you're among the Americans who will be celebrating at home in France, according to our US readers, things have really improved in terms of accessibility to the foodstuffs you're used to eating at this time of year back home.

ChrisInParis tweeted: "Unlike in the past, it's fairly easy to buy everything you need, though count on paying a lot (€80) for a turkey", adding that certain ingredients such as sweet potatoes and cranberries are easier to track down than they used to be (see tweet below).

Unlike in the past, it's now fairly easy to buy everything you need, though count on paying a lot (80€) for a turkey. Sweet potatoes used to mostly only at Château Rouge markets but are everywhere. Even cranberries are easy to find. Expensive but overall quality is higher here. — ChrisInParis (@ChrisInParis) November 20, 2018

Chris also warned that it is unlikely that you will be able "to walk in and find a turkey".

"They're bred to be ready for Christmas so you need to order in advance. They will be small (around 4 kilo) for the same reason as above," he tweeted. Remember that the French for turkey is une dinde - not le dindon as that applies to the living animal.

Also be warned that items like canned pumpkins might still be tricky to get your hands on.

To get around this, one American living in France said the only way was to buy pumpkin pieces, bake and puree them yourself.

Similarly, you'd be lucky to find Ocean Spray cranberry sauce, French’s French Fried Onions and Stouffer’s Stuffing so that means cooking Thanksgiving dinner in France involves a lot more planning because so many of the dishes have to be prepared from scratch.

Some readers recommended handy websites when it comes to planning and preparing your French Thanksgiving.