France takes first step toward inscribing right to abortion in constitution

The words “No woman may be deprived of the right to termination of pregnancy” were approved by France’s Asssemblé Nationale on Wednesday – the first step towards adding the amendment to the country’s constitution.

The short text was proposed by Aurore Bergé, who is an MP with President Emmanuel Macron’s centrist alliance and member of the Renaissance party and received initial approval on Wednesday. During the week of November 28th, parliament will begin examining the text.

French law already guarantees the right to abortion, but adding it into the constitution will make it harder for any future presidents to roll back abortion rights.

The plan to inscribe the right to abortion in the French constitution was announced in June, after the American supreme court voted to overturn Roe v. Wade, weakening the right to abortion for American women.

This led to several French politicians, including those from both President Macron’s centrist coalition and those from the left-wing NUPES coalition, calling for the right to become enshrined in the French constitution.

Another text intended to engrave the right in the constitution will be proposed by left-wing politician Mathilde Panot, from the France Unbowed party, during the week of November 24th.

In addition to pushing for the right to abortion, left-wing MPs have also sought to enshrine the right to contraception in the constitution, which so far has not been met with success.

There are two methods of changing the French constitution, and both require widespread support from parliament. The first requires Presidential approval, plus the approval of both houses of parliament (the Assemblée nationale and the Senate) and then the approval of the final text by a three-fifths majority of two parliaments.

The other option is a referendum, but only after the two assemblies have voted in favour.

Some French politicians, namely those from the right-wing and far-right parties have shown reluctance to enshrine the right to abortion in the constitution.

Member of the far-right National Rally party, Pascale Bordes criticised the plans and told AFP that “the right to abortion is absolutely not threatened in France.”

Meanwhile, Virginie Duby-Muller, from the right-wing Les Républicains party, told AFP she disagreed with the subject being “exploited in the name of political squabbles” between the Presidential majority and the left-wing coalition, particularly because the two will submit two separate texts.

Currently, the right to abortion in France is protected by the “Veil law,” which was passed in 1975 and named after the health minister at the time, Simone Veil. But defenders of abortion in France argue that the law is not sufficient, as laws can be changed.

For instance – French parliament recently elongated the legal time limit for performing an abortion up to 14 weeks, demonstrating that under different circumstances lawmakers would be free to remove these provisions and chip away at the “Veil law.”

This week in France marked the 50th anniversary of the court case that paved the way for France decriminalising abortion, on the anniversary the Macron’s office released a statement, saying: “Half a century after this great victory of a few women for all the others, the President reaffirms his attachment to this major conquest for their freedom.

“At a time when so many women are still deprived of this right, when countries are taking it away from them or challenging it, France will continue to tirelessly defend it and support those who, throughout the world, are fighting to obtain it.”

The far-right leader Marine Le Pen has has long tried to obfuscate her position on certain rights for women, notably on abortion as she sought to modernise her party’s image, while holding on to its Catholic conservative fundamentalist base. But she has, in the past, criticised what she termed “comfort abortions”.

In her 2006 autobiography À contre flots, she laid down her thinking on abortion, claiming some women use it as “a form of contraception”, and calling for, “incentive measures, coupled with a real policy of information and prevention with adolescent girls” in order to better “fight against abortion”.