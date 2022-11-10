Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK

POLITICS

France takes first step toward inscribing right to abortion in constitution

The French parliament has voted in favour of changing the constitution to enshrine the right to abortion.

Published: 10 November 2022 10:39 CET
France takes first step toward inscribing right to abortion in constitution
Demonstrators march behind a banner reading 'Abortion is fundamental right' as part of an abortion rights rally on the annual International Safe Abortion Day in Paris (Photo by Christophe ARCHAMBAULT / AFP)

The words “No woman may be deprived of the right to termination of pregnancy” were approved by France’s Asssemblé Nationale on Wednesday – the first step towards adding the amendment to the country’s constitution.

The short text was proposed by Aurore Bergé, who is an MP with President Emmanuel Macron’s centrist alliance and member of the Renaissance party and received initial approval on Wednesday. During the week of November 28th, parliament will begin examining the text.

French law already guarantees the right to abortion, but adding it into the constitution will make it harder for any future presidents to roll back abortion rights.

The plan to inscribe the right to abortion in the French constitution was announced in June, after the American supreme court voted to overturn Roe v. Wade, weakening the right to abortion for American women.

EXPLAINED What is the law on abortion in France?

This led to several French politicians, including those from both President Macron’s centrist coalition and those from the left-wing NUPES coalition, calling for the right to become enshrined in the French constitution. 

Another text intended to engrave the right in the constitution will be proposed by left-wing politician Mathilde Panot, from the France Unbowed party, during the week of November 24th. 

In addition to pushing for the right to abortion, left-wing MPs have also sought to enshrine the right to contraception in the constitution, which so far has not been met with success.

There are two methods of changing the French constitution, and both require widespread support from parliament. The first requires Presidential approval, plus the approval of both houses of parliament (the Assemblée nationale and the Senate) and then the approval of the final text by a three-fifths majority of two parliaments.

The other option is a referendum, but only after the two assemblies have voted in favour.

Some French politicians, namely those from the right-wing and far-right parties have shown reluctance to enshrine the right to abortion in the constitution.

Member of the far-right National Rally party, Pascale Bordes criticised the plans and told AFP that “the right to abortion is absolutely not threatened in France.” 

Meanwhile, Virginie Duby-Muller, from the right-wing Les Républicains party, told AFP she disagreed with the subject being “exploited in the name of political squabbles” between the Presidential majority and the left-wing coalition, particularly because the two will submit two separate texts. 

Currently, the right to abortion in France is protected by the “Veil law,” which was passed in 1975 and named after the health minister at the time, Simone Veil. But defenders of abortion in France argue that the law is not sufficient, as laws can be changed.

For instance – French parliament recently elongated the legal time limit for performing an abortion up to 14 weeks, demonstrating that under different circumstances lawmakers would be free to remove these provisions and chip away at the “Veil law.”

This week in France marked the 50th anniversary of the court case that paved the way for France decriminalising abortion, on the anniversary the Macron’s office released a statement, saying: “Half a century after this great victory of a few women for all the others, the President reaffirms his attachment to this major conquest for their freedom.

“At a time when so many women are still deprived of this right, when countries are taking it away from them or challenging it, France will continue to tirelessly defend it and support those who, throughout the world, are fighting to obtain it.”

The far-right leader Marine Le Pen has has long tried to obfuscate her position on certain rights for women, notably on abortion as she sought to modernise her party’s image, while holding on to its Catholic conservative fundamentalist base. But she has, in the past, criticised what she termed “comfort abortions”.

In her 2006 autobiography À contre flots, she laid down her thinking on abortion, claiming some women use it as “a form of contraception”, and calling for, “incentive measures, coupled with a real policy of information and prevention with adolescent girls” in order to better “fight against abortion”.

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.

ENVIRONMENT

France set to make solar panels compulsory in all large car parks

French car parks with more than 80 spaces will have to install solar panels within the next five years, as part of a package of measures aimed at boosting the country's renewables sector.

Published: 10 November 2022 11:01 CET
France set to make solar panels compulsory in all large car parks

Large car parks in France might become a lot shadier and more eco-friendly with this new proposal that French Senators voted on as part of the country’s “Renewable Energies Bill.”

France’s upper house voted on Friday to adopt measures that would make solar panels compulsory in all car parks with more than 80 of spaces, so large supermarkets and stores would likely be included.

The version of the renewable energies bill voted on by the Senate has 21 articles, all of which deal with the technical and administrative ways France can increase the use of renewable energy, from wind turbines to solar panels.

While the bill still has to go back to the National Assembly to be reviewed before it is finalised, the current version would make it so that any parking lot with more than 80 spaces must install “photovoltaic shades” – or large solar panels over the spaces. This amends the original version of the text, which required parking lots of at least 2,500 metres squared to do so. 

For parking lots with 80 to 400 spaces, they will have up to five years to make the necessary adjustments, while parking lots with over 400 spaces would have only three. 

Overhead solar panels can already be seen in some French car parks, particularly lorry parks on autoroutes, but they are not widespread.

The bill allows for some exemptions, such as for parking spots reserved for heavy goods vehicles, and its final version is likely to come with other alterations.

The measure is part of the country’s continued “energy transition” goal, which is to move France away from dependence on fossil fuels. 

In September, President Macron announced that 80 turbines would enter full service by the end of the year, which are set to “provide up to 40 gigawatts” in service by 2050.

READ MORE: France opens up first offshore windfarm – but will more follow?

The French government has targeted vehicles and driving in other proposals as well. French president Emmanuel Macron recently announced an increase in the financial aid available for those who trade in their combustion engine cars for electric ones.

Disneyland Paris began plans to implement a large scale “solar canopy” in its main guest parking lot. The panels are set to produce 36 GWh per year of energy by 2023, which according to the company is equivalent to the annual energy consumption of a city with 17,400 inhabitants. 

SHOW COMMENTS