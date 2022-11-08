Pharmacists in France can now deliver all types of vaccines and boosters

Previously, pharmacists were able to administer only seasonal flu, Covid-19 and monkeypox vaccinations, but the new national pharmaceutical agreement, released on November 7th, expands this ability.
Pharmacists are now able to administer vaccines and boosters, as required, for the “human papillomavirus, diphtheria, tetanus, pertussis, polio, invasive pneumococcal infections, hepatitis A and B viruses, meningococcal serogroups A, B, C, Y and W and rabies.”
Nevertheless – all of the newly authorised vaccines require a prescription, which patients will need to show proof of prior to vaccination.
READ MORE: Explained: How to register with a doctor in France
In terms of who is eligible – the National Order of Pharmacists’ website states that everyone over the age of 16 who has the vaccination in question “recommended in their current vaccine regime” is eligible to receive the dose via a pharmacist.
Getting vaccinated in France can be a time consuming task – for both patients and doctors – as pharmacist Matthieu Saulnier explained to Franceinfo.
“Patients had to go to the doctor, to get a prescription, to come back to pick up the vaccine and then finally make another appointment [for its administration.] It was a lot of consultations for no proven medical benefit,” said Saulnier.
READ MORE: What to do if you live in one of France’s ‘medical deserts’
In its effort to increase vaccination coverage in France, the French parliament is also considering allowing pharmacists to prescribe certain vaccines, as part of the Social Security Financing Bill for 2023.
Currently, pharmacists can prescribe seasonal flu vaccines, while the Covid vaccine is also available on a walk-in basis for most groups.
The Covid vaccine remains compulsory in France for healthcare workers, but vaccine pass requirements for everyone else have been lifted. There are 11 vaccines that are compulsory for children to have if they want to enrol in public schools in France.
Member comments