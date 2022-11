Paris mayor, Anne Hidalgo, announced on Monday that she would be raising the taxe foncière – the tax paid by property owners – in 2023. The tax rate will rise from 13.5 percent to 20.5 percent in 2023.

This would mean that the owner of a 50-square-metre property in Paris would see their property tax rise from €438 to €665 euros on average, according to calculations by Le Monde.

The majority of tenants in France no longer pay property taxes since the taxe d’habitation – the householders’ tax – was scrapped for everyone apart from high earners and second-home owners.

But taxe foncière remains in place for property owners, ad has risen in many places since local authorities were granted to power to hike rates.

Hidalgo, who had promised during her mayoral campaign not to raise property taxes, outlined her reasons for doing so in a letter attached to a tweet, on Monday, explaining that there was “no choice but to increase the property tax” due to impacts from “climate change, the energy crisis and inflation.”

Dérèglement climatique, crise énergétique et inflation touchent toutes les villes. L’État refuse d’être à leurs côtés. Pour garder les services publics et accélérer la transformation écologique, nous n'avons d'autre choix que d’augmenter la taxe foncière. Mon message ⤵️ pic.twitter.com/d5NU6acG2U — Anne Hidalgo (@Anne_Hidalgo) November 7, 2022

The city’s Mayor also signalled that the property tax in Paris is currently “the lowest in France, at 13.5 percent compared to 41.61 percent on average in major French cities,” adding that the rate “has not increased since 2011.”

Taxe foncière is a tax paid by all property owners in France – regardless of whether they live in it full time or not.

However, even though every property owner is expected to pay the taxe foncière, Hidalgo did outline some exceptions.

Specifically, homeowners who have invested in a renovation (between 2020 and 2026) to set the property in line with energy standards renovating their homes to be in line with energy standards will, under certain conditions, be exempt from the tax.

Those “experiencing economic hardship” – such as people currently receiving social benefits (e.g disability allowances) and taxpayers over the age of 75 (based on income status), will also be exempt.

The announcement comes just a week before city officials are scheduled to debate the budget guidelines for 2023.