French rail workers set for regional strikes in December

Régis Hoffman, the head of the CFDT union for chéminots (rail workers) in the north-eastern region of Grand-Est, told BFMTV on Monday that he is planning “a major strike in December, in which there will be no or few trains running.”
Rail services in Grand-Est have already been affected by the train driver shortages, and according to Hoffman there are “simply not enough drivers left for the trains to be able to provide normally scheduled services,” which is why the union is calling for more resources.
The union boss said that the industrial action would likely start “before December 12th,” with more details forthcoming. Regional rail strikes usually impact on local TER services, with high-speed TGV trains less affected, although the level of disruption depends on how many workers heed the strike calls.
As of November 8th, only the CFDT union head released strike plans – meaning only workers represented by this union in the Grand-Est region are currently concerned.
The announcement comes as Paris transport workers with the RATP service prepare to go on strike Thursday, November 10th, though this industrial action will be focused on protesting the high cost of living.
Several other French regions are struggling with a lack of train drivers – SNCF announced it would be cancelling 136 TER services for the north of France (Hauts-de-France) in October, and the RER services in Paris have also increased train cancellations due to a lack of drivers to run them.
In response to these shortages, the French Minister of Transport, Clément Beaune, promised on Monday, while on a visit to Dunkirk, that he would “accelerate training and recruitment.”
Beaune also called on SNCF, the national French rail service, to come up with a plan “as quickly as possible” to address the lack of drivers.
