STRIKES

5 things to know if you’re in France during a strike

A strike being called in France is, let's be honest, not exactly an unprecedented event. But if you're trying to work out how much of an impact a planned strike will have on your plans or daily life, there are some crucial things to know.

Published: 14 October 2022 10:48 CEST
5 things to know if you're in France during a strike
Strikes are a fact of life in France. Photo by JULIEN DE ROSA / AFP

1 A ‘strike’ is not always a strike

The French use the word grève to refer to all types of industrial action – from workers walking out to lesser actions such as holding demonstrations or working-to-rule (when workers refuse to do any overtime or extra tasks).

Major disruption to services usually only happens when workers walk out. Certain jobs – mostly emergency services and health professionals – are limited in what type of strike action they can take, so a grève in one of these areas usually means a protest or demo, rather than a walk-out.

So if you see there is a grève at your local hospital, it doesn’t mean that your appointment will be cancelled, you’re just likely to see a group of medics outside holding up banners and posters explaining their grievances.

2 The union alphabet soup is important

France has a lot of different trade unions, and many of them are known by their initials (CGT, FO, CFDT, FSU etc). Some countries operate on a ‘one sector, one union’ basis so that, for example, all train drivers are represented by one union.

In France the unions tend to divide along political lines, and have multiple different branches so that French train drivers could be represented by any of six different unions – from the highly militant CGT to the more moderate CFDT.

This is important in terms of the impact of the strike action, as when only a single union calls a strike it means that most of the employees still go into work and service disruptions are kept to a minimum. It’s only when the unions join together that they’re able to call out large numbers of workers and services take a big hit – so when trying to figure out if you should cancel your plans because of a strike, check how many unions are supporting it.

3 It’s not only strikes to look out for

As well as the traditional action of walking out of work, French workers who are in dispute with their bosses or the government have other aces up their sleeves – the two that cause the most disruption are blocage and opération escargot. The blocage means a blockade and is often performed by workers at depots to prevent goods from getting out, for example a blocage at an oil refinery prevents fuel trucks getting out so filling stations quickly run dry.

An opération escargot is usually performed by hauliers or farmers and it’s a rolling roadblock – vehicles driving alongside each other and very slowly along a road and therefore causing massive traffic jams.

Both of these actions can cause a lot of disruption with relatively few people involved.

4 There’s a notice period

Workers in ‘essential’ sectors, which includes transport, must give 48 hours’ notice of their intention to strike. Bosses then use this information to create strike timetables, which are usually published around 24 hours in advance.

If you have a trip booked, you will be informed by email or SMS if your service is cancelled, if you haven’t booked or are taking city public transport you can check the website of your transport operator to see what is running.

You can check both the detailed timetable and also the overall forecast to see what disruption is likely – for example if the service is ‘quasi-normal‘ or perhaps has ‘9 trains in 10’ running, you know there isn’t much to worry about. If the service is ‘fortement perturbé‘ and has only 1 in 10 trains running, you know to either allow plenty of extra travel time or change your plans.

5 They’re very rarely violent

French strikes are often disruptive and usually noisy and attention grabbing, but it is rare for there to be violence and visitors to France should not worry about their safety if they hear there is going to be a strike.

Strikes are sometimes – but not always – accompanied by demos or marches, while sometimes protests take place even if there is no strike action.

These manifestations are usually well-organised, but sometimes trouble flares, especially towards the end of the demo, if the ‘casseurs‘ (hooligans) or Black Bloc (semi-professional rioters) get involved.

As a passer-by you are not at risk of being attacked, but if you happen to be in the area where trouble is breaking out you can end up caught in the crossfire or – more likely – breathing in the tear gas that French police use liberally if protests turn violent, which is pretty unpleasant.

Demo routes are published in advance and the best advice is to stay out of the area where they are taking place if you don’t want to be involved. 

. . . and remember that strikes serve a purpose

It’s extremely annoying and inconvenient if your plans are disrupted by a strike, but remember that the right to strike has won crucial rights and protections for French workers over the years. French workers are along the most militant and also enjoy some of the best social and workplace protections, and that’s probably not a coincidence.

It’s why French people tend to be fairly phlegmatic about strike disruption, because they know that it’s all part of the social contract.

ENERGY

French unions call for ‘national strike day’ in ongoing battle with government

Strikes and blockades at oil refineries are gradually lifting, but unions in France have called for a national day of 'inter-professional' strikes next week in an increasingly tense standoff.

Published: 13 October 2022 17:32 CEST
Updated: 14 October 2022 08:54 CEST
French unions call for 'national strike day' in ongoing battle with government

After three weeks of blockades at oil refineries that caused filling stations across France to run dry, the government resorted to a little used emergency power to force striking workers back to their posts. While this is easing the situation at petrol stations, now unions have called for a ‘national strike day’ in protest against the use of this power, and as part of a general battle for pay increases.

The hardline CGT union has called for a day of action on Tuesday, October 18th and other unions including FO, Sud-Rail, Solidaires and FSU have called on their members to support this.

At present the only confirmed strike action is among rail workers – CGT Cheminots, CGT-RATP and Sud-Rail members will walk out on Tuesday, leading to possible disruption on national railways and the Paris public transport system.

The CGT says that truck drivers will also join in the action. So far, there are no details on specific action in other sectors.

French daily Le Parisien cited a report from the intelligence services warning of a risk of “contagion” as other sectors join the strike. 

Among the sectors cited, it highlights the possibility of rallies among “dockers, port agents, railway workers or agents of nuclear power plants and the automotive sector”.

Nuclear

Meanwhile employees at France’s nuclear power plants are already on strike, demanding a five percent increase in their salaries. However those on strike are not those who operate the nuclear plants, the strikes concern maintenance workers at some of the French nuclear plants which are closed because of works required to address corrosion problems.

Strike action had already been affecting other plants such as Cruas in Ardèche, Cattenom in Moselle, Tricastin in Drôme and Golfech in Tarn-et-Garonne. 

How will these strikes impact consumers?

Unlike fuel refineries, the impact of strikes in nuclear power plants would remain relatively invisible for consumers for the time being. However, EDF is concerned about energy availability later in the winter, particularly to avoid localised power outages if the electrical grid is under strain.

You can listen to the team at The Local France and politics expert John Lichfield discuss whether there will be strikes and protests this winter in our latest podcast episode. Download here or listen below.

These strikes would “affect certain maintenance work,” energy provider EDF explained to AFP. For example, strike action began at the Gravelines plant on Thursday, just before maintenance work on reactor 4 was due to start on Friday, October 14th.

Franck Redondo, a representative from the Force Ouvrière union, explained how delays in maintenance work could have ripple effects.

“Each day without starting this maintenance work delays the restart of the reactor 4, which was scheduled for the period between Christmas and New Year,” Redondo told Franceinfo

Redondo added that such a delay would not affect individuals, but would lead to “cuts” in businesses.

The French government said on Wednesday that it was following the situation at nuclear power plants “very closely.”

According to government spokesperson Olivier Véran; “The social dialogue [at power plants] is good. We are not in the same situation as we are with fuel.”

October 18th

The train drivers’ strike is, for the moment, only a one-day action. The union says the action will concern both SNCF and the Paris transport operator RATP – although the CGT represents only a minority of train drivers, so the single movement is unlikely to cause much disruption unless other unions join in. 

Although other unions have indicated support, so far there are no details of specific actions.

You can find all the latest updates in our strike section

