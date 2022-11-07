Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK

STRIKES

‘Very heavy disruption’ likely in Paris during transport strike

The Paris public transport operator has warned that services are likely to be 'heavily disrupted' during the one-day strike this week, and has advised people to change their plans and work from home if possible.

Published: 7 November 2022 17:24 CET
'Very heavy disruption' likely in Paris during transport strike
Paris public transport workers will strike this week. Photo by Thomas SAMSON / AFP

Thursday, November 10th, marks the third ‘inter-professional’ strike day in France but while the previous two saw minimal disruption, this one has won the backing of workers on Paris’ public transport network RATP.

The operator warned on Monday evening that services were likely to be ‘very heavily disrupted’ on the Metro and RER suburban trains, and ‘disrupted’ on bus and tram services.

RATP will produce a detailed strike timetable on Wednesday evening showing exactly which services are running, but at the moment it is advising all travellers to “alter their travel plans and work from home if possible”.

READ ALSO 6 ways to get around Paris without public transport

SNCF is not expecting major disruption on train journeys across France, so it is likely that the biggest effects will be in the capital.

The inter-professional strike days were called by the hardline CGT union in response to the rising cost of living. They have not attracted widespread support of other unions, meaning disruption has until now been kept to a minimum.

We will update this story when detailed information is published on Wednesday.

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.

STRIKES

Fuel shortages: Striking French oil workers end blockade at refinery

Oil refinery workers have ended their blockade at a depot in northern France, as fuel supplies at filling stations gradually return to normal after weeks of shortages.

Published: 2 November 2022 12:55 CET
Fuel shortages: Striking French oil workers end blockade at refinery

Workers at the Gonfreville refinery in Normandy announced on Wednesday that they would end their strike action, the latest in a series of blockades of refineries that have been lifted.

Only one refinery – the Feyzin depot, near Lyon – is still the subject of strike action after other blockades ended in October.

The strike action by members of the hardline CGT union led to weeks of severe fuel shortages as filling stations across France ran dry.

The Gonfreville refinery supplies the greater Paris Île-de-France area, where drivers have been reporting shortages for several weeks.

Workers at six other refineries called off their strikes on October 20th, days before French schools broke up for the Toussaint holiday, after reaching a deal on pay with bosses at TotalEnergies.

A strike by workers at Esso fuel depots had ended earlier when a deal was reached on pay, but the government used a controversial strike-breaking measure known as ‘requisition’ to force key workers at some Total refineries back to work.

A government resupply plan prioritised filling stations on autoroutes for deliveries, which allowed most holidaymakers to travel as planned.

The CGT has called for an ‘inter-professional’ strike on Thursday, November 10th in protest at rising living costs. The previous two inter-professional strikes were poorly supported and resulted in little disruption, although workers on the Paris public transport network have indicated that they intend to support the November 10th strike.

SHOW COMMENTS