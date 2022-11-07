‘Very heavy disruption’ likely in Paris during transport strike

Thursday, November 10th, marks the third ‘inter-professional’ strike day in France but while the previous two saw minimal disruption, this one has won the backing of workers on Paris’ public transport network RATP.

The operator warned on Monday evening that services were likely to be ‘very heavily disrupted’ on the Metro and RER suburban trains, and ‘disrupted’ on bus and tram services.

RATP will produce a detailed strike timetable on Wednesday evening showing exactly which services are running, but at the moment it is advising all travellers to “alter their travel plans and work from home if possible”.

[Mouvement social] ⚠️ Prévisions à 72h. À la suite d’un préavis appelant à une journée de grève interprofessionnelle le jeudi 10 novembre, la #RATP prévoit le trafic suivant :

➡️ Métro & RER : 🔴 trafic très fortement perturbé

➡️ Bus & tramway : 🟠 trafic perturbé pic.twitter.com/8qlQ04cogu — RATP Group (@RATPgroup) November 7, 2022

SNCF is not expecting major disruption on train journeys across France, so it is likely that the biggest effects will be in the capital.

The inter-professional strike days were called by the hardline CGT union in response to the rising cost of living. They have not attracted widespread support of other unions, meaning disruption has until now been kept to a minimum.

We will update this story when detailed information is published on Wednesday.