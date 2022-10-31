For members
PROPERTY
France’s 2023 Budget means tax rises for second-home owners
More second homeowners in France could face a hike of up to 60 percent in property tax bills, after the finance bill allowed more communes to impose an additional surcharge on bills for holiday homes.
Published: 31 October 2022 14:56 CET
Photo by Philippe HUGUEN / AFP
For members
ENERGY
Will France have Christmas light displays this year?
The message in France this winter is all about turning out the lights, as the country aims to cut its energy use by 10 percent to get through the winter without Russian gas - so what does this mean for traditional Christmas lights displays and light festivals?
Published: 28 October 2022 12:29 CEST
Url copied to clipboard!
Member comments