PROPERTY

Why French homeowners face higher property taxes in 2023

As the 2022 deadline to pay property taxes in France approaches, homeowners will likely have to face higher property taxes in 2023.

Published: 23 September 2022 15:34 CEST

If you are a homeowner in France, you may want to consider putting some money aside as property taxes could increase significantly next year. 

The taxe foncière – a property ownership tax levied at local level – is a tax paid by all property owners in France. It is separate to the taxe d’habitation, which is paid by whoever occupies the property (whether they are an owner or a tenant) and applies to anyone who owns a building or land. The latter is being progressively phased out.

Why the possible increases?

A large reason property ownership taxes may increase in 2023 is due to the fact that property values are reevaluated each year in November according to inflation and other factors that have changed the value of the property such as home extensions or new swimming pools. 

In general, the rate of taxe foncière has increased in France in recent years is due to gradual scrapping of another property tax, taxe d’habitation that left local authorities short of cash.

Why did my bill go up for 2022 and what’s the deal for 2023?

For 2022, property tax payments are due on October 15th or 20th, depending on payment method. Many French homeowners were already met with an unpleasant surprise when they received their tax notices this year.

The revaluation to reflect inflation allowed for a 3.4 percent increase in 2022, which increased the property tax on all homeowners. Additionally, municipalities voted to increase local taxes. In Marseille, rates went up by 13.1 percent, for Tours it was 11.6 percent and Pau saw a rise of 10 percent. 

In 2023, these values could be even higher.

Theoretically, property values across France ought to be reevaluated to reflect skyrocketing inflation, which would lead to an increase of 7 percent (in comparison to the 3.4 percent rise that was seen in 2022). In June, the French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire assured property-owners that this issue had been identified and that the government was considering capping the rate.

However, according to reporting by French daily Le Parisien, several senior officials have indicated that “no capped rate for the taxe foncière will be included in the finance bill to be presented in late September.”

In effect, this means that the 2023 budget would allocate for an increase of property taxes by approximately 6.5 to 7 percent – a rise that would impact at least 30 million homeowners in France.

Various suggestions have been put forward aimed at keeping the taxe foncière bills down, such as capping increases to 3.5 percent or linking the the level of government assistance to local authorities to inflation (meaning local authorities would be less inclined to raise taxes).

Nevertheless, as of September 23rd, these solutions had not yet been put into place.

Second home owners to be harder hit

Second-home owners in France have to worry about the taxe d’habitation (residence tax) on top of the taxe foncière.

Even though the former is in the process of being phased out for most French residents – apart from the highest earners, those with second homes are still required to pay it.

And for many of those that do, the rates are going up.

In 2022, more towns have voted to increase it, while others gained the ability to add a surcharge for second-home owners, with French daily Le Parisien reporting that the taxe d’habitation “continues to soar.” 

Municipalities in zones tendues (areas with a housing shortage) have the ability to choose to increase taxe d’habitation by up to 60 percent for second home owners.

From 2023, several new areas – including Nantes – will join the list of zones tendues, meaning they will be able to vote to increase taxes for second-home owners.

In 2022, large cities such as Bordeaux, Lyon, Biarritz, Arles and Saint-Jean-de-Luz saw their city councils vote to increase the tax at the maximum 60 percent.

How is taxe foncière calculated generally?

The formula is complicated, and it is calculated each year for you by your local authority (though under the auspices of a formula set by the French finance ministry). Basically, it has to do with the rentable value of your property divided by two and then multiplied by the tax level set by your local authority.

The local authority’s tax rate varies hugely from place to place, which is why two people with similar sized homes in different areas can end up with wildly different bills.

In fact to make it more complicated it’s actually three local authorities – the commune, the département and the région – which all set their own tax rates then divide up your tax to pay for local services.

ENERGY

Five things to know if you want to install solar panels on your French home

Perhaps you are looking to avoid rising energy prices or maybe you are interested in going green. Here are five things you need to know about installing solar panels in France.

Published: 22 September 2022 16:04 CEST
Five things to know if you want to install solar panels on your French home

You can benefit from state-sponsored financial aid

If you want to add solar panels to your French home, you are likely eligible for some form of state aid. 

The first type of state aid you might consider is the “MaPrimeRenov” which is a government sponsored program to make homes more energy efficient in an effort to decrease emissions. If you are interested in this option, you must fill out the form HERE. Then, you will be contacted by a specialist from the fund that will discuss the project with you and offer some advice. If approved, you will be assigned a certified craftsmen to carry out the installation work. Keep in mind this is specifically for photovoltaic panels. 

Other options include the ‘zero rate eco-loan’ which allows you to finance energy renovation work in your home. Typically, the loan is paid out by a bank. It is interest-free and carries a maximum value of €50,000. However, keep in mind it is means-tested, so the amount would depend on your financial status. In order to qualify, you would need to prove the renovation work will improve your home’s energy performance – for which solar panels ought to be eligible. Learn more HERE.

You might also consider the “reduced VAT” – a reduction in the amount you pay on your ‘value added tax.’ You may be eligible for the reduced VAT rate of 5.5 percent, which applies to ‘energy renovation work.’ 

Finally, regional and local assistance exist for adding solar panels. You can find look into this on the website for your département. 

There are different types: photovaltaic and solar thermal panels

The most common type of solar panel in France is the “photovoltaic solar panel” or PV (Panneau solaire photovoltaïque).

These are typically fixed the roof of the home, and they operate by using photovoltaic cells to generate an electric current when hit by the sun’s rays. 

Within the PV type of solar panel, there are three sub-types in France:

“Monocrystalline silicon cells” – these solar panels are generally black. They are usually space-efficient and are quite long-lasting.

“Polycrystalline silicon cells” – these solar panels have multiple crystals, which gives them a blue colour. They are energy efficient, though they typically do not produce as much electricity as monocrystalline sillicon cells. 

“Amorphous silicon cells” – these have a lower energy yield, and they are best on flat surfaces.

You might also consider “Solar thermal panels.” Instead of producing electricity, they turn solar energy into heat. During the summer, this type of solar panel is capable of providing all the hot water needs for a home, but during winter it may be insufficient. Therefore, you would likely still need to install an auxiliary heating system for low temperatures. Oftentimes, these are less expensive than PV panels. 

The cost of solar panels

You will need to count on paying for the labour to install and connect your solar panels, as well as for the physical panels themselves. 

Pricing will depend on the power capacity of the panels, but as of 2022 (and without considering any government assistance), you can expect to pay approximately €9,000 to €15,000 to install solar panels in France. 

You can sell the energy produced back to the grid

As a private individual setting up solar panels, you can sell all or part of the electricity the panels produce back to EDF, the French national energy provider. 

However, your purchase rate for electricity will depend on your panels’ power output. To sell all the energy produced back to the grid, you will need to enter into a contract with EDF. Typically, for a “3 kWp” photovoltaic installation, you can expect to get back €0.1790 per kilowatt generated. 

The majority of users choose to sell their energy back via “EDF Obligation d’Achat” which offers 20-year contracts. Keep in mind that this option is only possible if the installation of your solar panels was carried out by an “RGE” qualified professional.

You can also choose to sell your surplus energy – meaning you use the solar panels for your primary needs and then sell the extra electricity produced back to EDF. In this scenario, the level of the premium also depends on how much energy your panels produce.

This has the advantages of going green and being less dependent on the electrical grid, while allowing you to generate some additional income, making your installation profitable more quickly. To qualify for this you must also have the installation done by an RGE qualified professional.

Finally, you can keep and use all of your own energy produced. In French, this is called “L’autoconsommation totale.

You should keep in mind that while this option does allow you to reduce your electricity bills and depend less on the electrical network, it is still quite difficult to be fully autonomous via solar panels, particularly during the winter months. If you go this route, you might want to look into purchasing a battery, which would allow you to store part of the energy produced and use it later. 

You need permission

Before you start installing solar panels, you need to check with several different local authorities to ensure you are doing so legally. First, you need to talk to your town hall (mairie). There may be municipal rules regarding changes you can make to the appearance of your home. This might force you to adapt your choice of solar panel (perhaps simply on the basis of colour). If you need a work permit, city hall would be the government body to give this to you.

Next, you need to speak with your copropriété or syndic, if you want to install panels in a co-owned building. The other co-owners will need to agree. 

Finally, you will need to look into your ‘local urban plan’ (PLU) to determine whether any of the rules regarding land use and the external appearances of buildings would prohibit you from adding solar panels. PLU’s might have specific constrains for installing solar panels, depending on the region. To learn more about this, you can contact your local “Direction départementale des territoires (DDT, which recently replaced the DDE).”

If you are constructing a new building, you will need to mention that you are installing solar panels in the building permit application. 

