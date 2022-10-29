Read news from:
Inside France: English skills, political spats and trampolines

From childish political spats to freak weather, via trampolines and the very cute accent of a certain ex president, our weekly newsletter Inside France looks at what we have been talking about in France this week.

Published: 29 October 2022 12:06 CEST
Inside France: English skills, political spats and trampolines
Autumn sunshine at Wineck chateau in Katzenthal, eastern France. Photo by PATRICK HERTZOG / AFP

When the results came in for the parliamentary elections in June – revealing that Macron’s centrist alliance remained the biggest group in parliament but lost their overall majority – some optimistically predicted that this would usher in a new era of more consensual politics and lofty, platonic debates in the Assemblée nationale.

And if anyone was still in any lingering doubt, I think this week has finally killed off that notion.

In a single week we saw the government repeatedly resorting to the constitutional tool known as Article 49.3 to ram their budgets through a blocked parliament, and the various opposition groups staging no less than three no-confidence votes in a single evening. None of them passed, but the one that came the closest saw the far-right Rassemblement National (RN) joining with the leftist alliance Nupes.

In response, finance minister Bruno Le Maire tweeted this extremely grown-up response.

While Macron supporters rushed to push the ‘far-left, far-right, they’re all the same’ line, others pointed out that Le Maire himself – along with several other members of the current government – had also voted alongside far-right MPs in a motion of no-confidence against François Hollande’s government, way back in 2015. 

Highbrow debate indeed. 

Speaking skills

Taking of Hollande, I enjoyed listening to him on the podcast The Rest is Politics, hosted by the British former Labour spin doctor Alistair Campbell and former Conservative MP Rory Stewart.

Unlike many of the current cabinet, Hollande is rarely heard speaking English in public, but he’s apparently been having lots of lessons since his presidency ended in 2017 and he’s now taken the big step of doing a podcast in English. 

It’s a wide-ranging interview taking in lots of topics (including a very blunt assessment of Barack Obama), with a nice ending when Campbell (a fluent French-speaker) asked him a question in French, allowing Hollande to let his eloquence flow. 

Our Talking France podcast is currently acting like a French schoolchild and having a two-week holiday, but we will be back November 10th – catch up with our back catalogue HERE.

Lovely weather?

It’s been hard to get away from talking about the weather this week, as France basked in temperatures of up to 31C. Even here in Paris it got up to 24C, and although sitting typing this with the window open, wearing a T-shirt is undoubtedly very pleasant, it’s hard to get away from the fact that these are not normal conditions for October.

In fact 2022 has been a record-breaking year all round in France, and definitely not in a good way as soaring temperatures mean ongoing drought (30 areas are still on tight drought restrictions) and failed crops. Global climate plans have rarely felt so urgent.

Soothing moment of the week

If you feel the need of a couple of minutes of calm, this staircase and trampoline route from the famous French dancer Yoann Bourgeois is beautiful and strangely soothing to watch.

Inside France: Union jokes, parliamentary drama and ‘that’ lettuce

There have been rising political tensions in France, but also a surprising level of mockery of certain people and groups. From militant leaders to lettuce jokes, plus of course a terrible French pun, our weekly newsletter Inside France looks at what we have been talking about this week.

Published: 22 October 2022 10:22 CEST
Inside France: Union jokes, parliamentary drama and 'that' lettuce

This week has been marked by blood-curdling rhetoric . . . followed by slightly underwhelming action.

First there was the ‘March against the expensive life and climate inaction’ on Sunday, called by the hard-left leader Jean-Luc Mélenchon with promises that it would be a reckoning for the Macron government. The organisers claimed 140,000 people turned up, police reckoned it was more like 29,000.

Even the left-leaning daily Libération was unimpressed, with their cartoon showing Mélenchon calling for “one more lap” while his companion gently tells him that everyone has gone.

The same was due, to an extent, for Tuesday’s ‘inter-professional’ strike, called with much fanfare by the hardline CGT union as a response to inflation and also to the government using its ‘requisition’ powers to force striking oil refinery staff back to work. Despite union predictions of chaos, the strike was in fact poorly supported and most services ran as normal or with only mild disruption.

There was also a bit of mockery of the notoriously militant CGT, such as this tweet captioned ‘A rare image of the CGT back at work’ (the joke being that the café they’re drinking in is called Au boulot – ‘to work’).

However veteran France-watcher John Lichfield, who has a persistent habit of being right about these things, reckons that all this was just a warm-up for real fireworks to come. His prediction comes as the government used the controversial constitutional tool known as Article 49.3 to ram its budget through a deadlocked parliament, and indicated that it may use it again to pass the bitterly-contested pension reform. 

We discuss this with John in the latest episode of the Talking France podcast, along with car dependence in rural France, the latest on Notre-Dame, French football controversies and the delicious French winter delicacy aligot

Terrible French pun of the week

Hairdressers the world over seem to enjoy a pun when naming salons, and France is no exception as shown by the below terrible pun on the writer Baudelaire. French salons also seem to enjoy using a collection of completely random English words in their name, I have noticed.

Lettuce lols

And for any Brits who might have been hoping that the recent upheaval in the UK had somehow not been noticed over the Channel, there’s bad news. Here’s the panel on C News cracking up on air as they discuss the Liz Truss ‘lettuce cam’.

