France’s far-right and leftist parties to co-operate in no-confidence vote on Macron’s government

French far-right leader Marine Le Pen has announced that she will work with the leftist alliance on a vote of no confidence in Emmanuel Macron's government.

Published: 24 October 2022 17:16 CEST
French far-right party Rassemblement National (RN) parliamentary group leader Marine Le Pen speaks in parliament. Photo by JULIEN DE ROSA / AFP

Both Le Pen’s Rassemblement National (RN) and the Nupes alliance of leftist parties had proposed motions of no confidence in the government, which are scheduled to be debated this evening.

But with neither party willing to support each other, there was no chance of either bill passing. However the support of the 89 RN MPs sitting in the parliament will bring the Nupes bill closer to the required 289 votes to pass – although it still seems likely to fall short.

If the motion passes, it will bring down Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne’s government – and Macron has already said that if that happens he will dissolve parliament and call new parliamentary elections.

The no-confidence vote does not directly threaten Macron’s position as president, but if it passes would leave him effectively unable to govern until new elections were called. At present his LREM group is the largest group in the parliament, but lacks an overall majority.

Because of this lack of majority Borne was unable to get the 2023 budget passed, and so used a constitutional tool known as Article 49.3 in order to force it through the blocked parliament. The motions of no confidence were called in response to the use of this power.

Both bills are expected to be debated on Monday night, together with a third motion of no confidence proposed by an MP from the centre-left Parti Socialiste. 

France exits fossil fuel treaty to boost renewables drive

France is pulling out of a 1994 treaty that had the effect of protecting investment in fossil fuels as Europe retools towards a greener future, President Emmanuel Macron announced on Friday.

Published: 21 October 2022 16:42 CEST
“France has decided to withdraw from the Energy Charter Treaty,” he told a news conference in Brussels after an EU summit, two days after the Netherlands made a similar announcement.

The move was done to be more “coherent” with the Paris climate accord to combat global warming by relying more heavily on renewable energy sources, as well as to counter speculation in the energy market, he said.

The Energy Charter Treaty started out as a way to protect energy investment, especially in Central Asia and eastern Europe, in volatile ex-Soviet countries.

A key element of the treaty was allowing energy companies to sue governments over energy policy changes that could hurt their investments — exposing states to multi-billion-dollar compensation claims.

But as Europe transitions towards a carbon-neutral future, that treaty has become something of an albatross.

In June, the European Union struck a compromise deal — to come into force next month if no signatories objected — to revise the treaty to limit legal actions where they jeopardise climate goals.

But climate groups have slammed loopholes left in the update and say the treaty continues to put efforts to curb global warming at risk.

The Netherlands announced on Wednesday it was pulling of the treaty on grounds that it was incompatible with the Paris accord.

