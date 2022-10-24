France’s far-right and leftist parties to co-operate in no-confidence vote on Macron’s government

Both Le Pen’s Rassemblement National (RN) and the Nupes alliance of leftist parties had proposed motions of no confidence in the government, which are scheduled to be debated this evening.

But with neither party willing to support each other, there was no chance of either bill passing. However the support of the 89 RN MPs sitting in the parliament will bring the Nupes bill closer to the required 289 votes to pass – although it still seems likely to fall short.

If the motion passes, it will bring down Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne’s government – and Macron has already said that if that happens he will dissolve parliament and call new parliamentary elections.

The no-confidence vote does not directly threaten Macron’s position as president, but if it passes would leave him effectively unable to govern until new elections were called. At present his LREM group is the largest group in the parliament, but lacks an overall majority.

Because of this lack of majority Borne was unable to get the 2023 budget passed, and so used a constitutional tool known as Article 49.3 in order to force it through the blocked parliament. The motions of no confidence were called in response to the use of this power.

Both bills are expected to be debated on Monday night, together with a third motion of no confidence proposed by an MP from the centre-left Parti Socialiste.