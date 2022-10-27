Read news from:
CLIMATE CRISIS

IN NUMBERS: How hot has France’s record-breaking 2022 been?

October 2022 looks set to smash a long-standing meteorological record in France; with a mild weekend to round off the month, it’s expected to become the hottest October ever recorded. That's just one statistic from a year when temperatures consistently broke records.

Published: 27 October 2022 15:10 CEST
(Photo by OLIVIER CHASSIGNOLE / AFP)

The mercury passed 31C in Mont-de-Marsan (Landes) on Thursday. It hit 30C in Biarritz, 29C in Bordeaux, 24C in Nantes  – and even rose as high as 22C in Lille, northern France.

October’s temperature highs came hot on the heels of a record-breaking Summer and a very mild Spring.

Temperatures over the summer may not have smashed the all-time records set in 2019, but overall 2022 was a very warm year.

2

So far this year, with just November and December to go, only two months – January and April – saw average temperatures that climatologists in France consider ‘normal’ or ‘cool’. For the rest of the year, temperatures have been higher than expected.

75

The percentage figure of days with temperatures above seasonal norms in France in 2022. So far this year, three out of every four days has seen above-average temperatures.

40

On June 16th, temperatures in the Hérault passed the 40C mark, the earliest date that temperature has been recorded in France. The hottest temperature ever recorded in France was 45.9C, a record that was set in Hérault in 2019.

113

The number of days the temperature in Marseille has been above 25C this year. 

60

Residents in Nice endured 60 consecutive nights this summer – two months – in which the temperature never went below 20C.

11.67

On June 18th, 2022, the highest officially recorded temperature in France was 36.18C – a whopping 11.67C above normal temperatures for the time of year. On January 1st, temperatures were 5.8C higher than expected.

22.67

The nationwide average temperature in France over the summer months of June, July and August. It’s slightly down on the record 23.1C recorded for the same period in 2003, and makes 2022 the second hottest summer ever recorded in France.

33

Days of heatwave across the country in the summer alone.

30

As we head into November, drought alerts remain in force in 30 departments in France. In the Alpes-Maritimes, water restrictions were recently extended until November 15th. Some departments may extend water restrictions into 2023.

85

July 2022 was the driest ever recorded, with rain levels 85 percent lower than normal. Over the summer, rainfall levels were 25 percent down … and that’s including the storms at the end of June.

6

How long, in months, some scientists expect ‘summer’ to last in 2100.

“With global warming, summers are encroaching on autumn and spring,” said Christine Berne, climatologist at Météo-France, on BFMTV.com.

Yes, the record-breaking 2022 temperatures are part of the overall trend of a heating planet, say scientists, with the climate crisis causing unusual weather patterns and an increasing frequency of extreme weather events around the globe.

The trend is likely to accelerate, with the city of Paris recently running emergency planning exercises for the day when temperatures in the capital hit 50C.

DRIVING IN FRANCE

Car bans and €750 fines – how France’s new low-emission zones will work

France's environment minister has announced a major extension of 'low-emission zones' that will see certain types of vehicle banned from town and city centres by 2025. Here's how it will work.

Published: 27 October 2022 10:47 CEST
Car bans and €750 fines - how France's new low-emission zones will work

Environment minister Christophe Béchu has announced a major expansion of the zones à faibles émissions (low-emission zones) known as ZFE.

Where?

These zones already exist in 11 French cities – Paris, Lyon, Grenoble, Aix-Marseille, Nice, Toulon, Toulouse, Montpellier, Strasbourg, Rouen and Reims – but by the end of 2025 they will be compulsory for any town that has more than 150,000 inhabitants. In total this will be around 40 towns and cities.

In addition to this, local authorities in smaller towns can create ZFEs, if they want.

It’s worth noting that these zones can apply to the whole metropole – the city, suburbs and surrounding smaller towns – for example, the Paris zone includes the city itself and three surrounding départements of Seine-Saint-Denis, Val-de-Marne and Hauts-de-Seine. 

When?

The system is already up and running in 11 cities, and will be expanded to others by the end of 2025.

In addition to this, enforcement will be stepped up with camera monitoring and fines of up to €750 – this will begin happening in the second half of 2024.

How?

The system works via the Crit’Air stickers – this is a sticker that every vehicle entering a ZFE must display, it assigns the vehicle a number based on how polluting it is from 0 (electric vehicles) to 5 (older diesel vehicles).

The Crit’Air sticker must be displayed in the windscreen. Photo by JEAN-PIERRE CLATOT / AFP

Vehicles with 4 and 5 stickers are then banned from certain areas (usually the city centre) or limited to certain times. The exact details of the restrictions are up to local authorities, who have the power to extend the limits – for example Paris intends to also ban Crit’Air 3 vehicles by July 2023. 

Cities can also impose temporary extra restrictions when pollution levels spike, which usually happens in summer.

If you’re entering a ZFE you will see signs that look like this:

This sign tells drivers that only vehicles with Crit’Air 0, 1, 2 and 3 are allowed.

Or announcements on matrix signs like this:

This signs says that Crit’Air 3, 4 and 5 vehicles plus Non-Classified (ie those that don’t have the sticker) are banned. Photos by ALAIN JOCARD / AFP

These mandatory stickers are required for all vehicles, including those with a non-French registration, and must be ordered in advance of your trip – click HERE for details of ordering.

How is this checked?

At present enforcement of ZFEs is patchy and depends on police making traffic stops. However Béchu announced that automated systems will be brought in to monitor the system and issue fines.

Full details of exactly how this will work are yet to be revealed, but it’s likely that this will involve remote cameras, similar to enforcement systems in cities like London. 

And the fines?

At present the fine for breaching Crit’Air rules – either driving in a ZFE without a Crit’Air sticker or entering an area where your vehicle is not allowed – is €68. However this will become a Class 4 traffic offence, which has a maximum fine of €750.

The new fine levels will be levied from the second half of 2024, although several local authorities have said they will have an ‘education’ period, where drivers will be warned about the new rules before beginning to issue fines. 

Are there exceptions?

There are exceptions to the vehicle bans, including cars with a disabled sticker, emergency vehicles, vintage cars and, in some areas, cars registered to essential workers such as healthcare staff.

The environment ministry says the full list of exemptions will be released “in due course”.

Financial aid

One of the biggest criticisms of ZFE is that they unfairly target the worst off, who are more likely to own older, more polluting vehicles.

There is financial aid available to residents of France (you do not need to be a French citizen) to trade in their old cars for newer, less polluting models including electric cars – more HERE

Why is the government doing this?

ZFEs are intended to reduce air pollution in towns and cities, by banning the most-polluting vehicles. They can exist alongside other local authority backed schemes such as pedestrianising city centres.

The levels of nitrogen dioxide in the air of several French cities, including Paris, Marseille and Lyon, exceed safe levels and in early October the government was fined €10million for failing to hit its own targets to improve air quality.

“More than 40,000 deaths per year in our country are directly related to this poor air quality. One of the ways of improving this is the low-emission zones,” said Béchu.

