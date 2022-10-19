Read news from:
BRITS IN FRANCE

What are the rules on accessing the UK health service if you live in France?

If you're British and live in France you will previously have been registered with the National Health Service, but once you move abroad things change - here's what this means for accessing UK healthcare both on a regular basis and if you have an accident or fall sick while on a visit back to the UK.

Published: 19 October 2022 17:00 CEST
Photo by JUSTIN TALLIS / AFP

The NHS is described by the British government as a “residence-based health service” which means that if you don’t live in the UK you’re not automatically entitled to NHS care, even if you are a British citizen and even if you still pay tax in the UK.

However funding, access and care rules can vary depending on your circumstances.

Moving to France

Once you have lived in France for more than three months you are entitled to register in the French health system and get a carte vitalehere’s how to go about getting the card and registering with a French GP.

This will take care of your regular healthcare needs, GP appointments, screening, planned procedures etc.

Healthcare in France is a state system, but unlike the NHS it’s not free at the point of delivery, instead it operates on a reimbursement system.

READ ALSO How France’s healthcare system works

Pensioners

If you are a pensioner, student or posted worker, it’s likely that the UK will continue to pay for your healthcare through the S1 system.

However, being covered by S1 doesn’t mean that you remain registered with the NHS – S1 only affects who pays for your care.  

So, in France, you register for a carte vitale health card in the same way as everyone else, you pay upfront for your medical treatment and then the doctor swipes the health card – at this point, if you are an S1 holder, the UK government reimburses the cost, for everyone else the French government pays the cost. But for you as a patient, the system is the same.

Full details HERE on how to request an S1. 

If you are not working, studying or seeking work in France but have not yet reached pension age you could fall into a ‘grey area’ in terms of who pays for your healthcare – in this case you can register in the French system through PUMa – full details on that HERE

Can I stay registered with my UK GP?

No, you need to have a local address to be registered with an NHS GP. In practice, many people don’t get around to telling their GP that they have moved and so stay registered for months or even years, but technically you should notify your GP so that you can be removed from the NHS register. 

Even if you do remain registered with a UK GP, they won’t be able to issue prescriptions for you in France as most UK GPs are not licensed to practice outside the UK – therefore are not covered by insurance.

If you are on regular medication it may be possible for your GP to issue you with an advance stock of medication to cover you while you get settled in France, but many prescriptions are limited to a maximum of three months.

What about travelling outside France?

Once you’re registered in the French system you will be able to get a European health insurance card known as a CEAM (Carte européenne d’assurance maladie) which covers medical care while on trips in Europe. It’s basically the same as the EHIC you might have had while you were registered in the UK but it’s not issued automatically, you have to request it.

The easiest way to do this is through your Ameli account – head to ‘Mes informations‘ than click the ‘commander une carte européene d’assurance maladie‘ in the box next to the CEAM. It will be sent by post to your French address. 

If travelling outside of Europe – ie a holiday in the US – you need to ensure that you have travel insurance with full medical cover in case of any mishaps while abroad. 

What about trips back to the UK?

Although your day-to-day healthcare will be covered by the French system, there’s still the possibility or falling sick or having an accident while on a trip back to the UK. 

If you are an S1 holder you can show this to provide proof that you are entitled to NHS treatment, and if you are covered by the Brexit Withdrawal Agreement you can show your UK-issued EHIC or GHIC to provide proof of your entitlement to NHS care.

However if you don’t have either of these, the CEAM covers all trips in the EU and European Economic Area, as well as Switzerland and the UK, so if you are charged for medical care while in the UK – because you do not have a UK address – then you will be able to claim the costs back once your return in France.

This also means that any French nationals who are with you on your trip – such as a French spouse or partner – have their care costs covered too through CEAM. 

In practice, most UK nationals who need to use the NHS while on trips back to the UK report that no-one ever thinks to ask whether they are UK residents.

It’s true that some Brits living in France keep their registration with a UK GP and make regular trips back to get prescriptions, while this can happen in practice it does involve lying or at least being economical with the truth about where you live.

Overall it’s better to get registered with a French GP so that they can get to know you and have a full overview of your care as well as any ongoing medical conditions and prescriptions. Most Brits are pretty happy with French healthcare, which consistently ranks among the best in the world. 

Emergency care

There are certain types of NHS care that are not charged for, such as A&E treatment or treatment from paramedics, but if you need to be admitted to hospital you may have to pay.

NHS hospitals won’t turn you away if you cannot prove residency, but they may present you with a bill when you leave if you cannot prove either residency or health cover in a European country.

ENERGY

What you need to know about installing a heat pump in your French property

Heat pumps are the big thing in energy efficient home heating - and cooling - in France and grants are available to help homeowners install them - but what are they? How much do they cost and what are the rules about installation and ownership?

Published: 19 October 2022 14:00 CEST
What you need to know about installing a heat pump in your French property

What is a heat pump?

Heat pumps – known as pompes à chaleur in France – offer energy-efficient alternative to boilers and air conditioning. Like a refrigerator, they transfer heat from a cool space to a warm space, making the cool space cooler and the warm space warmer. 

When it’s cool outside, heat pumps move heat from the cool outdoors into your warm house. When it’s warmer, they move heat from inside your house to the outside. 

Because all they do is transfer heat rather than generate it, they efficiently keep the inside of your house at a comfortable temperature. 

A number of different types of heat pump are commercially available. Which one is right for you depends on your budget, location, property type and size. 

Since 2014, an estimated 180,000 heat pumps have been installed in properties across France annually.

How much you can save

The heat pump draws its energy from nature. It therefore creates more energy than it consumes – the very best, most expensive, generate five or six times more energy than they use. In concrete terms, that means you can save 60 percent or even 70 percent on your heating bill.

But they’re expensive to install, right?

Yes, they are. Heat pumps, depending on their type, and your property would set you back in the range of €10,000 to €16,000 – in part because you need a qualified installer to fit them.

As part of it’s energy-saving plan, the government has announced that grants of up to €9,000 (depending on your income) are available to help cover the cost of installing a heat pump.

This can be accessed via several existing schemes – MaPrimeRenov and Habiter Mieux, plus the CEE bonus or Eco PTZ low-rate environmental loan.

The website Mes Droits en Ligne (My Rights online) has a simulator that allows you to find out the scale of help available, and where you should go for it. As well as heat pumps, it has advice for solar panels, insulation, and other heating systems.

It should be noted that a lot of this financial aid is not available to second-home owners, although MaPrimeRenov does offer some help to second-home owners. 

Are there any rules surrounding the installation of a heat pump?

Yes, there are. A reputable installer – who must be RGE certified – will help you deal with the necessary déclaration préalable de travaux (prior declaration of works) with local authorities, who have to confirm that the installation is in accordance with local planning rules and intentions.

Make sure, too, if you live in a property that shares communal areas with other householders that you have the approval of any property ‘syndic’ before embarking on installation.

Be aware that heat pumps do make noise. The installation of the heat pump must provide systems for absorbing vibrating noise from the outdoor unit. Where possible, the external unit should be put on a base made of concrete, independent of the building, using anti-vibration mounts.

If this is not possible, the installation of a metal chair-support system is possible, provided that it is installed on a load-bearing wall.

A geothermal pump also requires installation approval from the Direction Régionale de l’Environnement, de l’Aménagement et du Logement (DRÉAL). Your installer should be able to help here.

Generally only the property owners can install a heat pump, but if you are a long-term tenant your landlord may agree to you installing the pump. As a tenant you cannot do major works like installing a heat pump without the prior approval of the landlord. 

Refrigerant handling and regulations

The company carrying out the installation must hold a “refrigerant” capacity certificate if the heat pump installation includes a filling or intervention phase on the refrigeration circuit. The certificate is not necessary if the heat pump being installed comes with less than 2kg of pre-charged refrigerant in the circuit.

Maintenance rules

A law published in July 2020 requires most heat pumps to go through a maintenance check every two years. 

Heat pumps that contain more than 2kg of HFC or HCFC refrigerant fluid must be serviced annually.

