Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK
For members

BREXIT

What is France’s PUMa health insurance system and am I eligible?

If you're registering for the French healthcare system you may come across PUMa - but what is it and who is eligible?

Published: 24 September 2019 13:40 CEST
Updated: 13 September 2022 13:03 CEST
What is France's PUMa health insurance system and am I eligible?
Accessing medical treatment in France could be about to get a lot more complicated. Photo: AFP

In France healthcare costs – whether it’s a doctor’s appointment or a prescription or medical procedure – are paid for up front by the patient. 

The patient is then refunded some or all of the cost, but who refunds the costs and how it happens depends on your individual circumstances and the scheme you belong to.

Everyone who is a full-time resident in France is entitled to register in the French healthcare system and get the carte vitale health card – here’s how to do that.

If you are working in France you are entitled to have most of your healthcare costs refunded by the state – you can find out more about that here, but it operates on the simple principle that you pay taxes or social charges in France, therefore you are entitled to state healthcare.

Brits in France who receive a UK state pensioner are eligible for the S1 scheme whereby the UK covers their health costs. The S1 also offers cover to people on certain types of disability benefits, some posted workers and students.

The same applies to people who receive a pension from another EU country.

But if you are not working or eligible for the S1 or similar the picture is a little more complicated, and here is where PUMa comes in.

Since January 1st 2016, France has had Protection Universelle Maladie (universal sickness cover) commonly abbreviated to PUMa.

PUMa is based on residency – so as long as you have been legally resident in France for three months you are entitled to register for it and it covers people who fall into the ‘grey area’ of not working in France, but not receiving a state pension – the most common PUMa candidates are people who took early retirement but it can cover anyone who falls in the ‘grey area’.

To get yourself registered with PUMa you can download the form here and begin the process of applying. Documentation is likely to vary according to your situation, but you will definitely need to supply a passport, birth certificate and proof of a stable residence in France – for example a rental contract, house deeds and utility bills.

Be warned – the process is not a speedy one. It varies from place to place but many people wait six months or longer for their application to be processed – although if you need healthcare in the meantime you can ask your doctor to supply a feuille de soins (type of receipt) and get the costs reimbursed once you are in the system.

Another drawback is that although it entitles you to free or greatly reduced medical treatment other charges can apply, notably social charges and extra charges for anyone with other capital income of more €20,262 a year – for example from investments or rental income outside of France – faces other charges.

One final note – this is only open to people who are permanent residents in France.

Once you are registered with PUMa you receive a carte vitale and you can use that in exactly the same way that other French residents do. 

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.

POLITICS

France to launch national debate on the right to die

France's conservative laws on the right to die could be relaxed and brought more into line with neighbours such as Belgium after president Emmanuel Macron announced a major new consultation on the subject.

Published: 13 September 2022 11:17 CEST
France to launch national debate on the right to die

Macron, after a meeting with actress and prominent right-to-die campaigner Line Renaud, announced the launch of a citizen’s council on the subject, meanwhile the national Ethics Committee for Health and Life Sciences – which considers complex ethical questions – has delivered a favourable opinion on the right to die.

France lags behind some of its European neighbours on the ‘right to die,’ and the topic has been the subject of much controversy, namely in 2019, when a top French court ordered that a paralysed patient in a vegetative state for over a decade should be allowed to die.

In 2020, a terminally ill man, Alain Cocq, wrote to French President Emmanuel Macron, asking for the right to take a drug that would allow him to die peacefully. In response, Macron told Cocq that such a request is “not currently permitted in our country.” 

However, on Tuesday, the issue gained momentum again when the National Ethics Committee for Health and Life Sciences delivered its opinion on the right to die.

The members judged that it is possible to create an “active assistance for death” if it is strictly supervised. 

The CCNE exists as a French consultative body, intended to “give opinions on ethical problems and social issues” that are related to advancements in fields of biology, medicine and health. They have considered several topics, such as experimentation on humans, embryo research and consent in relation to genetic information.

After over a year of considering the legalisation of euthanasia in France, the body delivered its final judgment that “there exists a pathway to an ethical application of active assistance in dying.”

The opinion comes shortly after French President Emmanuel Macron announced plans to launch a citizen’s council on the right to die, ahead of proposing new legislation in 2023. 

Here is what French law says about the topic:

As of September 2022, French law prohibited active euthanasia and assisted suicide, as per the 2016 Claeys-Leonetti law. 

These terms carry different meanings and should not be confused – euthanasia is defined as a doctor being allowed by law to end a person’s life by a painless means, as long as the person and their family agree. Assisted suicide, in contrast, is defined as a  doctor assisting an individual in taking their own life if the person requests it.

There is also passive and active euthanasia, though often when legalisation of euthanasia is discussed, it is the latter being considered. Many countries across the world allow for ‘passive’ euthanasia, which is when “medical professionals either don’t do something necessary to keep the patient alive, or when they stop doing something that is keeping the patient alive.” 

Conversely, ‘active euthanasia’ is when a doctor or other party does something that causes the patient to die. 

In France, patients are legally allowed to refuse or cease treatment. If they cannot express their own wishes, then the decision can be taken by a team of several doctors.

Terminally ill patients also have the right to “deep and continuous sedation.” This entails stopping current treatment, sedating the patient, and providing them with painkillers and palliative care.

Patients also have the right to leave “advance directives” – or instructions for the event where they are no longer able to express themselves. The form is signed and dated, and should be binding on doctors. It allows the patient to dictate end of life care in regard to continuing, limiting, or refusing medical treatment. France’s Conseil d’Etat reaffirmed this part of the law in 2018, which the CCNE agreed with. However, both emphasised the need to increase access to palliative care. 

President Emmanuel Macron has stated that he is in “favour of moving towards the Belgian model” but his “personal opinion on the topic does not matter,” according to Sudouest.

Belgium, legalised active euthanasia in 2002, while several of France’s other neighbours including the Netherlands and Switzerland allow assisted suicide.

READ MORE: EXPLAINED: What are France’s ‘citizen councils’?

The citizen’s council that Macron intends to launch will have six months to consider the current legal model. After which, the subject will either be put forward to Parliament, using the text drafted by the council as a starting place, or it could be put to a referendum. However, the French president does not plan to change the law prior to the end of 2023.

Key French terms you should know on the ‘right to die’

  • Une aide active à mourir – Active assistance in dying
  • Droit a mourir – Right to die
  • Sédation profonde – Deep and continuous sedation
  • Suicide assisté – Assisted suicide
  • Soins palliatifs – Palliative care
SHOW COMMENTS