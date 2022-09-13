For members
BREXIT
What is France’s PUMa health insurance system and am I eligible?
If you're registering for the French healthcare system you may come across PUMa - but what is it and who is eligible?
Published: 24 September 2019 13:40 CEST
Updated: 13 September 2022 13:03 CEST
Accessing medical treatment in France could be about to get a lot more complicated. Photo: AFP
POLITICS
France to launch national debate on the right to die
France's conservative laws on the right to die could be relaxed and brought more into line with neighbours such as Belgium after president Emmanuel Macron announced a major new consultation on the subject.
Published: 13 September 2022 11:17 CEST
