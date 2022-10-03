On the Agenda: What’s happening in France this week

Monday
Union meetings – representatives from several of France’s largest unions will meet to decide how to respond to Emmanuel Macron’s plans to reform the French pension age, and whether to stage further strikes or protests.
‘The start of a social battle’ – what you need to know about France’s controversial pension reform
Dual-strain Covid vaccines available – from Monday, the new dual-strain Covid vaccines, designed to combat both the Omicron and original strains of the virus, will be available in France. Those in high risk groups, including the elderly, pregnant women and people with long-term health conditions, are urged to get a fourth dose of the vaccine. Find full details on the programme HERE.
New driving and cycling rules – several news rules concerning cyclists and drivers came into force on October 1st, you can find the full roundup HERE.
Parliament restarts – the Assemblée nationale begins sitting again, this normally happens in September after the summer break but was delayed this year because MPs sat until August, rather than ending the session in July. The first thing under scrutiny is the government’s proposal to reform the unemployment benefits system.
Tuesday
Yom Kippour – the beginning of celebrations for the Jewish festival of Yom Kippour.
Thursday
Energy plan – Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne will present the French government’s energy-saving plan – known as sobriété enérgetique – with which it intends to cut France’s energy usage by 10 percent this winter, in order to make it through a winter without Russian gas. Some measures have already been announced, such as the heating limit of 19C in public buildings.
Saturday
Montmartre wine festival – did you know that Paris has its own vineyard? It’s up in Montmartre and every year it has a festival to celebrate the wine harvest, with a parade. This year the parade is on Saturday, and the vineyard is open all weekend for tastings.
Paralympic Day – if you’re in Paris, Saturday is Journée paralympique, where para-athletes will give displays of some of various sports. The day is part of the preparation events for the 2024 Paris games, and takes place in Place de la Bastille from 12 noon until 9pm. Attendance is free.
Member comments