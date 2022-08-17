For members
READER QUESTIONS
Reader question: Do French police have the right to see my ID?
French police have some quite surprisingly wide-ranging powers that apply to everyone in France, whether resident or visitor.
Published: 17 August 2022
Reader question: Why does secular France have Catholic holidays?
You might not have thought about it too much as you enjoyed an extra day off work, but it is perhaps unexpected that France - proudly secular since 1905 - has so many public holidays based around Catholic festivals.
Published: 16 August 2022
