‘Don’t mess with French cops’ – Top tips for dealing with police in France
Interactions with law enforcement can be stressful wherever you are, but differences in both the legal system and the methods of policing mean that there are extra challenges for foreigners in France.
Published: 21 June 2022 14:12 CEST
A police officer and member of the member of the anti-criminality (BAC) police brigade holds a tear gas canister (Photo by Sameer Al-DOUMY / AFP)
Your questions answered: Legal rights as a foreigner in France
The French Constitution offers broad legal protection to anyone in France from the right to trial to the right to legal advice, but there are some scenarios specific to foreigners in France.
Published: 21 June 2022 14:13 CEST
