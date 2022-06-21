Read news from:
Your questions answered: Legal rights as a foreigner in France

The French Constitution offers broad legal protection to anyone in France from the right to trial to the right to legal advice, but there are some scenarios specific to foreigners in France.

Published: 21 June 2022 14:13 CEST

What are my rights if I am arrested or imprisoned?

If you are arrested you have the same rights as a French citizen to legal advice, phone calls, bail and a full trial – full details HERE.

There are some extra things to be aware of however;

Once arrested you have the right to an interpreter during police interviews.

You have the right to call your Embassy, although the help the Embassy can offer you is much more limited than many people think.

If you are released while awaiting a court hearing you will usually have to hand over your passport and undertake not to leave the country. If you are not a French resident, the judge can assign you a residency address in France.

If you are found guilty and imprisoned in France you maintain several rights, such as the right to vote (if you have French citizenship). France’s interior ministry has a handout detailing these rights, HERE

Can I appeal against my sentence?

Yes, you have the right to appeal a court’s decision.

Keep in mind that this can be a lengthy process with very specific deadlines – and it can go either way, so you risk a sentence being increased.

If you are acquitted in court,  French law also allows for the prosecution to appeal against your acquittal.

I am the victim of a crime, what are my rights?

In France, the role of the state and the prosecutor is to protect the peace, this means that if someone commits a crime against you, it is up to the state to decide whether to move forward with criminal proceedings.

It’s not up to the victim to decide whether or not to press charges.

Conversely, if the state chooses not to go ahead with criminal proceedings, but you (the victim) want them to press charges, you have the right to appeal against their decision to drop the case.

Can I be expelled from France for committing a crime?

Yes, although this is generally reserved for people who have committed serious crimes such as violent crime, drug-trafficking or terror offences.

If you have been jailed for a serious crime in France you can be served with an ‘interdiction du territoire français‘ – a ban from French soil – on your release. These are reserved for the most serious offences and simply being incarcerated does not necessarily lead to expulsion.

If you are a full-time resident in France but not a French citizen, then being convicted of a crime can mean that your visa or residency card will not be renewed. This is again usually reserved for people who have committed very serious crimes, but in certain circumstances residency can be withdrawn for less serious offences such as driving offences or begging. 

READ ALSO What offences can lose you the right to live in France?

If you have French citizenship it’s virtually impossible for your to be expelled from France although in some rare cases – usually connected to terrorism – citizenship of dual nationals can be revoked.

What are the rules for minors?

Minors in the French legal system have some specific rights. The EU has laid out the specific rights of minors, which apply in France as well, and apply from the time of arrest.

  • Right to be be quickly informed of legal rights, and to be assisted by your parents (or other appropriate persons)
  • Right to be assisted by a lawyer
  • No prison sentence should be imposed on a minor if they have not been assisted by a lawyer during the court hearings. All measures should be exhausted to avoid a child being imprisoned.
  • Right to be detained separately from adults if sent to prison.
  • Children should not be required “to reimburse the costs of certain procedural measures, for example, for individual assessment, medical examination, or audio-visual recording of interviews.”
  • A child’s privacy should be respected and “questioning will be audio-visually recorded or recorded in another appropriate manner.”
  • Repeatedly questioning children should be avoided.

‘Don’t mess with French cops’ – Top tips for dealing with police in France

Interactions with law enforcement can be stressful wherever you are, but differences in both the legal system and the methods of policing mean that there are extra challenges for foreigners in France.

Published: 21 June 2022 14:12 CEST
'Don't mess with French cops' - Top tips for dealing with police in France

While we’re sure that most readers of The Local are law-abiding folk, there are some scenarios that will involve contact with police in France, and in that case there are some things you should be aware of.

Police in France can stop you at any time for an ID check or traffic stop, for many minor offences they can issue a fine and under certain circumstances they can arrest you.

You can find the complete guide to what to do if you are arrested HERE.

Even if you are not arrested, random stops in France are more common than in many anglophone countries.

We asked Jay Epping, the American Citizen Services Chief, at the US Embassy in France, for advice.

“Don’t mess with French cops,” he told us.

For foreigners in France, it is important to understand that insulting French police or becoming aggressive towards them can lead to arrest and detention.

A common scenario for tourists is being stopped for an innocuous reason – such as a ticket check on the Paris Metro – and becoming confrontational towards officers, which can lead to being arrested.

You may have seen this on the news, but French officers also have a fairly robust policing style when it comes to public disorder or demonstrations, if you’re in one of the big cities and a demo is happening nearby it’s not particularly unusual to be tear-gassed.

It might sound obvious, but foreigners in France should also be aware that the legal and judicial system works quite differently than those of the United States and the United Kingdom. You can find our full guide to the French legal system HERE.

READ ALSO Your questions answered: Legal rights as a foreigner in France

“The [American] constitution does not apply here,” added Mr Epping. “Foreigners in France should be aware of the fact that the laws of France might differ from the laws of your home country”. 

So what are the most common scenarios for foreigners interacting with French police?

Maître Matthieu Chirez, who specialises in French criminal law at the J.P. Karsenty & Associates law firm, said that driving stops where one of the most common scenarios, known as contrôle routières.

“Foreigners often interact with French police in situations of drunkenness and traffic stops,” said Maître Chirez. 

If you’re driving you can be stopped for a specific offence such as speeding or dangerous driving, or police can pull you over just to check your documents or ask you to take a breathalyser test.

Stops and ID checks in the vicinity of the French Channel ports – especially for people driving a van or large estate car – are also common as police are working to stop illegal migration to the UK.

One driving rule that often catches out foreigners is stopping at ‘Stop’ signs – if you see a sign you must come to a complete halt – even if you’re in the middle of the French countryside and there is no other vehicle for miles around.

Going through on a rolling stop is an offence and if police see you do this they will stop and fine you.

Cyclists can also be stopped by police for traffic offences such as going through a red light or wearing headphones while cycling, which is illegal in France. There are also speed limits and traffic rules for people riding electric scooters.

READ ALSO How to avoid being hit with a fine when cycling in French cities

Other common scenarios include public drunkenness or violent behaviour.

According to Mr. Epping, the common situations where foreigners might be arrested or detained tend to be violent or highly disruptive drunkenness or domestic violence, while more serious offences such as rape, assault or murder are rare.

In certain specific cases you can be arrested in relation to a serious crime committed outside of France, for which you are wanted in your country of origin. This depends whether your country of origin has specific treaties in place with France. 

If you are arrested, you have the right to legal advice and to call your Embassy – but be aware that the help Embassies can offer is much more limited than many people think.

