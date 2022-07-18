For members
QUALITY OF LIFE
MYTHBUSTERS: Is the quality of life actually that good in France?
When asking people why they moved to France, one answer comes up again and again - a better quality of life. But is the quality of life really that good in France? We crunched some data to find out.
Published: 18 July 2022 14:42 CEST
A couple hugs while sitting on painted chairs on the promenade des Anglais in the French Riviera city of Nice in 2020. (Photo by Anne-Christine POUJOULAT / AFP)
READER INSIGHTS
‘Our life is so much better here’ – Why do people move to France?
From cycling opportunities to education, retirement to romance and - overwhelmingly - an improvement in their quality of life, readers of The Local have been sharing why they moved to France, and what keeps them here.
Published: 1 July 2022 13:02 CEST
Url copied to clipboard!
Member comments