MYTHBUSTERS: Is the quality of life actually that good in France?

When asking people why they moved to France, one answer comes up again and again - a better quality of life. But is the quality of life really that good in France? We crunched some data to find out.

Published: 18 July 2022 14:42 CEST
A couple hugs while sitting on painted chairs on the promenade des Anglais in the French Riviera city of Nice in 2020. (Photo by Anne-Christine POUJOULAT / AFP)

Life expectancy in France is among the highest in the world, and many believe that is thanks to the high quality of life in France. In fact, when we asked our readers what makes living in France worthwhile, over half said they had come for a ‘better quality of life,’ with another third citing ‘retirement’ as their reason for living à la française.

When asked to expand on the positive quality of life in France, our readers tended to reference access to social benefits, a better lifestyle and work-life balance, and the idea that France is a good place to retire. 

But how true are those things on their own? Is France really that good of a place to live in terms of ‘quality of life?’ We decided to find out:

First, we took a look at the French healthcare system. There are several different things to look at when judging the quality of a healthcare system, so we chose a few indicators.

Number of doctors – In regard to the amount of practising medical professionals, France performs better than both the United Kingdom and United States, with a higher number of medical doctors and nurses per 1,000 inhabitants. France’s 6.5 physicians per 1,000 people is also higher than the EU average of 4.9. 

Here is a graphic of the number of practising generalists per 100,000 inhabitants in the EU – France has the fifth highest ratio.

Cost – It’s difficult to compare an individual’s spending on healthcare, since every country’s system is different.

In France the majority of your healthcare costs are covered by the state healthcare system, known as assurance maladie, and this is funded by taxes – healthcare costs account for about 13 percent of the average person’s gross salary.

Any top-up costs can be covered by private insurance known as a mutuelle – the average cost for under 30s is €38 per month, and if you are an employee your company must pay at least half. 

The UK health system is also based on state healthcare via the NHS, which is funded by taxes which account for about 4.5 percent of the average citizens’ gross income.

Some things are not covered by the NHS such as dental care or prescriptions and for most people these must be paid for in full as out-of-pocket expenses. The average cost per person for prescriptions and medical devices is £303 (€357) per year.  

In the US the system is different and is largely based on private health insurance with only minimal public healthcare.

The average health insurance premium for a 40-year-old is $477 per month – how this plays out in terms of income share depends on their earnings. Those in the bottom ten percent by income spend 35 percent of their pre-tax income on health care on average, whereas those in the top 10 percent only spend about 3.5 percent of their pre-tax income.

Doctor and appointment wait times – In comparison to other countries, France was more or less average in terms of doctor wait times.

A study conducted in 2016 showed that 56 percent of people in France reported being able to see a healthcare provider within a day, which is better than 51 percent in the US, but slightly worse than the UK who reported 57 percent of people able to see a provider within a day. However, the pandemic has had a major effect on wait times for certain types of healthcare.

When focusing on elective care in the UK, wait lists can become notoriously long, by some accounts exceeding the population of Denmark. As the French healthcare system allows for a more flexible ‘shop around’ approach for both primary and elective care, these types of wait lists less common – if your GP has no available appointments you can go and see another doctor without having to register. In the UK, long wait times was listed as the ‘most concerning issue’ facing the NHS, according to a recent IPSOS survey.

On top of that, in terms of simply finding care, France’s unique med-tech start-up Doctolib, which allows patients to book appointments using their portal, claims to have reduced these wait times even further in recent years. For specialists like ophthalmologists and dermatologists, the company claims to have more than halved pre-existing wait times. 

But the healthcare system must be doing something right because life expectancy in France is pretty good – 82.4 years compared to 81.0 in the UK, an EU average of 80.6 and 78.5 in the US. The world’s oldest person also lives in France, her name is Sister André, she’s a nun who lives in the south of the country and enjoys chocolate and a glass of port.

Next, we looked into the idea of “a better, healthier lifestyle” in France. Several readers pointed to the quality of life in France being better due to a more outdoorsy lifestyle and a better work-life balance generally. 

Nature and the outdoors – France does have a lot to offer in terms of nature – almost 10 percent of mainland France is protected as national parks. From forests to mountains, and oceans and even volcanoes, there is something for everyone to see and enjoy in the outdoors. 

When it comes to France’s cities, the country is home to several ‘European green capital’ winners and finalists. 

However, on the “Fresh Air Living” index, which ranks the best countries for outdoor enthusiasts to live in, France came in 14th place, behind both Spain and the United States, but ahead of the United Kingdom. The scoring combined the country’s US News’ official ‘adventure ranking,’ the number of natural UNESCO sites, air pollution levels, and the number of hiking routes offered, as well as general attractiveness.  

Is France a sporty, active nation? Well, it depends where you live but overall an IPSOS survey of 29 countries placed France in the bottom five in terms of hours of physical exercise per week, with almost a quarter of French people reporting not exercising at all.

In 2017, the OECD issued a report on how much exercise children are getting, and in this case, France came second to last. 

Work-life balance – France is often praised for its work-life balance, with many referencing the country’s 35-hour work week. It is a bit more complicated in reality though – the average French employee actually works 39 hours a week. That being said, this is still a bit below the European average of 40.3 hours a week. 

Speaking of time off – it does make sense that Americans might be a bit more excited about life in France due to the legally mandated time off work. In the United States, there is no federal law requiring a minimum amount of time off (though the country does have 11 federal holidays). 

When combining annual leave and paid federal holidays, it is Austria who tops the charts for the most (38 days per year) time off-work. France comes in a close second with 36 days total, so it is a good place to be comparatively for getting to take a vacation.

Despite French people’s reputation for complaining, France actually performed better than the EU average for the number of people reporting being happy in the last four weeks.

Finally, we looked into the claim that “France is a good place to retire.” For a lot of our readers, retirement in France was one of the country’s most attractive attributes, but what is it actually like to be of retired age in France?

Retirement age – It’s no secret that France’s low retirement age has been a controversial topic these past few years, as President Emmanuel Macron has attempted to reform the country’s current pension system. While it is true that French workers do get to retire a bit earlier, France does not have the youngest retirees.

The legal age of retirement is 62, which is one of the lowest in Europe, according to data from economic forum the OECD.

But that is not the lowest – in Austria women can retire at 60 and in Bulgaria at 61 years and 8 months. However, when compared to the US – where the retirement age is 67 for anyone born after 1960 – and the United Kingdom, where the retirement age is being gradually increased, those born after April 1977 may need to wait until 68 before they can access state pension benefits. 

Pensioner passes – Free or reduced travel options are available for older people in France – anyone over the age of 60 can qualify for SNCF’s Carte Avantage Sénior, which costs €49 annually fee, and gives 30 percent off train fares in both standard and first class. 

The Greater Paris region offers its residents over the age of 65 (with an income less than €2,200 per month)  free Navigo passes, allowing travel on the Metro, RER trains, trams and buses.

That being said, the 60+ Oyster card in the greater London area does allow for free travel on bus, Tube, and most National Rail services in London.

Cost of living – This depends where in France you live, as some places are less expensive than others, and as is true in other countries, rural areas tend to be more affordable than urban.

However, on the whole France is a better place to live (based on cost of living) than Switzerland, Iceland, Norway, Denmark, and the Netherlands. When compared to other anglophone countries, France ranks better than the United States and Australia on cost of living, but worse than the United Kingdom.

Access to home care or nursing homes – In 2019, the median price for a single room in a nursing home was €2,004 per month in France, which is significantly lower than that of the United States where a semi-private room in a nursing home median monthly cost was $7,756, (€7,637) and $8,821 (€8,685) for a private room.

The United Kingdom fell between France and the United States, with the monthly average cost of residential care being £2816 (€3,322) and nursing care averaging at £3552 (€4,190) per month.

France does offer affordable options for low income elderly people to be able to access home help. Financial assistance for home care (cleaning, laundry, meal preparation, etc) is available for those over the age of 65 (or over 60 but unable to work).

Additionally, those living in care facilities whose income is less than the cost of accommodation can also qualify for assistance, and the same goes for elderly people with financial constraints who need to improve the accessibility of their home to prevent accidents. All of these services are typically available via the town hall or by contacting the ‘services du département‘ (regional authorities). 

All in all, the OECD has ranked France pretty well on its Better Life index, saying it performs highly “across a number of well-being dimensions,” so you could say in France, la vie est belle.

‘Our life is so much better here’ – Why do people move to France?

From cycling opportunities to education, retirement to romance and - overwhelmingly - an improvement in their quality of life, readers of The Local have been sharing why they moved to France, and what keeps them here.

Published: 1 July 2022 13:02 CEST
It’s the question that every foreigner in France has been asked – why did you move here?

But often it doesn’t have a simple answer. Many people move for a variety of reasons and often what makes people stay is very different to what brought them here in the first place.

So we decided to ask readers of The Local about what brought them to France, what keeps them here and whether they see France as their home for the rest of their lives.

Quality of life

Number one by quite some way in the list of reasons to move was an improved quality of life, with 56 percent of people saying this was one of their principal reasons for making the move.

Overall of the readers who responded, 33 percent retired to France, 21 percent came here to work, 6 percent for study/education and 10 percent made the move to join a partner. 

Don Olson, who moved from the US to Normandy, told us: “After our first month-long vacation in the spring of 2017 to Normandy, we were totally smitten. We returned for another month in December of that year to see what winter was like and look at houses. Boom! We bought a house and moved to Domfront the following July, all in a total of 15 months from first sight until arriving permanently.

“And our reasons for staying only broadened as time went by.

“We love the people, who, at every turn were friendly, helpful, patient and kind. We were very impressed with the fonctionnaires with whom, as Americans, we had a lot of interaction, and they were always professional, patient, and responsive.

“The food, of course, is awesome, and the climate, landscape, history, and culture all add to the joy of daily living. And things work – trains, good roads, public services, all of it. And we can pop in to Paris via train whenever we get the urge.

“But it is the overall sensibility, the feeling, of life in France that really captured our hearts. Relationships, whether close or more formal, matter, and they grow over time. I love that the emphasis is on people, not money. I love the formality and mutual respect of encounters with new people, but also the close camaraderie that can arise. I don’t think I’ve ever felt more at home.”

Stephanie, from London, also emphasised the quality of life in France, saying simply: “I fell in love with the sports and lifestyle in the Alps.”

Andrew Hale, from Manchester, retired to France. He told us: “We had been planning the move for 14 years (since buying our second home in France) as we knew it was where we wanted to live permanently (long before Brexit raised its ugly head!)

“Now we’re here full time and we definitely see ourselves staying. We love the pace of life, the politeness, the excellent health service, the food, the wine – I could carry on listing things.”

For most respondents, the reason for moving was attractions or opportunities in France, but some also added that factors in their home countries had pushed them into making the move – particularly Brexit and the Trump presidency.

Peter Johnson, from London, said: “Brexit made us loathe Britain and Covid made us realise another life was possible and preferable. Our kids will have a better education and healthier life here.”

Reasons to stay

For many people, their reason for coming and their reason for staying was different.

In fact, a striking number of readers reported that their initial plan was for a short stay in France, but many years later they are still here, with others saying they ended up here simply by accident.

For many people their purpose changed – for example students completed their studies and found work here or second-home owners decided to make France their permanent home.

Manant, who moved to Paris from Calcutta, said: “I was young, and had no rigid plans. It was up to life to show me what it had in store for me! I’ve been here 11 years now.” 

Deborah Mir, from New York, moved to Paris and now lives in Luberon, Provence. She said: “I had no idea if my relationship with a guy I met on holiday would work out, but I just knew I had to go find out.

 
“We married about a year after I arrived, and I discovered how great life is outside the US, and more importantly that France is a great place to raise a family. 30-plus years later, and I have no regrets.”

 
Tony Alcock, of Paris originally from Somerset, said: “We first came for two years, but that was 2000 and we’re still here.
 
“Work got extended but the main reason for staying was that the children got settled in school and no one wanted to leave.
 
“We’re all French nationals now and we’ve sold up in the UK. The children, now in their 20s, have jobs and are here for good, probably. We’re also in the process of moving from near Paris to Montélimar for our retirement.”
 
Arturr, from Puerto Rico, orginally moved to Paris to study and ended up staying, saying simply: “We fell in love with the country.”
 
Marta Zaraska, from Canada, said: “We moved for one year (for my husband’s MBA) and fell in love with France.

“We now have a daughter born in France, and French nationality. We have been here for 15 years.”

Staying

Not everyone intends their move to be a permanent one, but more than 80 percent of our survey respondents said they definitely planned to stay in France for the rest of their lives.

Andrew and Elaine Greener, from Whitby in the UK, said: “Staying was a really difficult decision to make, so we took a trip back to the UK. When we saw how bad the traffic was, how impatient and stressed that people seemed, it made it clear that we should remain here.

“We have made a lot of effort, paid a lot of money and made sacrifices of sorts, to be here. We have recently committed to buying our first house in France and moving out of our rented apartment.”

Samuel Rigby-Jones, from Folkestone, added: “We have no plans to return to the UK, I have a job in a French factory and my wife is coming up to retirement age.”

If you are planning on moving to France, you can find lots of practical info on everything from visas to taxes, finding somewhere to live and setting up a bank account in our Moving to France section.

