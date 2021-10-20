A few of the benefits of growing old in France

<p>You might not believe it, given that <a href="https://www.thelocal.fr/20200303/french-unions-call-for-more-protest-as-government-pushes-pension-reform-through-parliament/">older people in France have marched to protect their pension rights</a> in recent years - but France looks after its older generations pretty well. Here are a few of the ways...</p><p><b>Health</b></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Annual flu jabs are available for free to over-65s, and mammograms are free for over-50s. Other healthcare benefits are also provided for older residents in France who are in the healthcare system.</span></p><p><b>Local travel</b></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Local travel authorities routinely offer free or reduced travel for older people. For example, Greater Paris region residents aged over-65 with an income less than €2,200 per month have been entitled to free Navigo passes, allowing travel on the Metro, RER trains, trams and buses.</span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">You can also demand others give up certain seats so you can sit down.</span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Meanwhile the Lignes d’Azur bus and tram company in Provence-Alpes-Côte d'Azur offers a reduced-fare card for over-65s on proof of identity and age. Similar to Paris, those on lower incomes who live in the region are entitled to free travel.</span></p><p><b>READ ALSO </b><a href="https://www.thelocal.fr/20211018/how-to-retire-to-france/"><b>Retiring to France: The things you need to consider</b></a></p><p><b>Rail cards</b></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">For a €49 annual fee, SNCF’s Carte Avantage Sénior+ gives 30 percent off train fares in both standard and first class - while up to three children aged four to 11 get 60 percent off, if they are travelling with you. If you’re even just a semi-regular rail user it’s worth the price. Details available </span><a href="https://www.sncf.com/fr/offres-voyageurs/cartes-tarifs-grandes-lignes/carte-avantage-senior"><span style="font-weight: 400;">HERE</span></a></p><p><b>Flights</b></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Air France and its budget subsidiary Hop! offer a reduction card for those aged over 65, with up to 30 percent off flights to France and Europe - including the UK. The card costs €49 per year. Details </span><a href="https://www.airfrance.fr/FR/en/local/resainfovol/meilleuresoffres/carte-senior-af.htm"><span style="font-weight: 400;">HERE</span></a></p><p><b>Leisure and culture</b></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Many towns and cities offer special cards that give reductions on cultural and leisure activities for residents aged 55 and over, and again for those aged 65 and over. </span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">It’s worth checking, too, if you can get cheap movie tickets or museum entrance. Many cinemas - and museums and art galleries - offer reductions based purely on proof of age.</span></p><p><b>READ ALSO </b><a href="https://www.thelocal.fr/20210527/bikes-gig-tickets-and-holidays-eight-things-the-french-government-might-pay-for/?utm_source=piano&utm_medium=onsite&utm_campaign=71&tpcc=fr-just-rhs"><b>Bikes, gig tickets and holidays: Seven things the French government might pay for</b></a></p><p><b>Taxes</b></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">There are various tax reductions and exemptions for older people living in France - especially those on modest incomes. There’s an income tax allowance for over-65s, and a reduction on taxe foncière for homeowners over 65 before an exemption kicks in for those aged 75 and over. </span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Second homeowners take note, non-residents aged 75 and over who have holiday homes in France may be eligible for the taxe foncière exemption.</span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Meanwhile, taxe d’habitation may be on its way out for main residences - but over-60s are exempt, anyway.</span></p><p><b>Benefits</b></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Some of the benefits for older people on lower incomes are listed </span><a href="https://www.service-public.fr/particuliers/vosdroits/F32057"><span style="font-weight: 400;">HERE</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;">. They include a ‘solidarity’ allowance for those on limited means, assistance with housing costs, home help aid, access to ‘foyer restaurants’ which offer meals at low prices for older residents, and financial assistance to adapt your home to your changing needs.</span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Further details of the help available to older people living in France can be found on a dedicated government website </span><a href="https://www.pour-les-personnes-agees.gouv.fr/"><span style="font-weight: 400;">HERE</span></a></p><p><b>TV licence</b></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">As a rule of thumb, anyone who has a TV at their property in France must have a TV licence. And, yes, you still need a licence even if you do not watch French TV and only watch DVDs or stream programmes from overseas on a TV.</span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">But there are some exemptions, however, for example over-60s on a low income, widows or widowers on a low income, or people with a registered disability. Find the full details </span><a href="https://www.service-public.fr/particuliers/vosdroits/F88"><span style="font-weight: 400;">HERE</span></a></p><p><b>READ ALSO </b><a href="https://www.thelocal.fr/20210929/explained-who-has-to-pay-frances-tv-licence/"><b>EXPLAINED: Who has to pay France’s TV licence?</b></a></p>
